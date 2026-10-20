Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Final Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Perth Scorchers Women predicted to win with 55% probability
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 56%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Perth Scorchers Women predicted to win with 55% probability
- • Chloe Piparo made 57 not out as Perth beat Adelaide Strikers Women in Semi-final 1
- • Lauren Cheatle took 3 for 25 for the Sixers against Sydney Thunder Women in Semi-final 2
- • Field first is our toss call, at 56%, for Cricket Central
- • The match-winner market is efficiently priced, so the toss is the angle
Perth Scorchers Women to beat Sydney Sixers Women.
Our AI model predicts Perth Scorchers Women to beat Sydney Sixers Women with a 55% win probability in the T20 Spring Challenge final at Cricket Central, Sydney. Both finalists won their semi-finals at this ground: Perth beat Adelaide Strikers Women, and the Sixers beat Sydney Thunder Women.
How Perth Scorchers Women reached the final
Perth won the toss and bowled in the opening semi-final of the 2026 Spring Challenge, and the Strikers made 116 for 6.
Perth reached 118 for 5 in 18 overs to win that semi-final by five wickets. Chloe Piparo made 57 not out from 57 balls in the chase. Ines McKeon scored 30 from 26 balls in the same game.
Perth beat Melbourne Renegades Women by six wickets on 12 October 2026. In the group game against the Strikers on 13 October 2026, Perth made 182 for 8. Mikayla Hinkley scored 57 from 37 balls in that 13 October game.
Katie Mack made 51 from 28 balls in the same 13 October loss. The Strikers reached 183 for 4 in 19.2 overs and won by six wickets.
Katie Mack also scored 70 from 41 balls as Perth beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 30 runs in this Spring Challenge. Amy Edgar took 3 for 20 in four overs in that win over the Hurricanes. On 18 October 2026, the Thunder bowled Perth out for 92 in 18.2 overs and won by eight wickets.
Can Lauren Cheatle carry Sydney Sixers Women again?
Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and batted in the second semi-final on 20 October 2026, and made 152 for 9. Lauren Cheatle took 3 for 25 for the Sixers in that innings.
The Sixers reached 153 for 6 in 19.3 overs and won by four wickets. Lauren Cheatle made 46 not out from 41 balls in that semi-final chase. Lauren Kua scored 35 from 19 balls in the same game.
The Sixers beat Brisbane Heat Women by 46 runs in their first game of this Spring Challenge. Courtney Sippel took 3 for 13 in four overs against the Heat. Elsa Hunter made 43 from 43 balls in the same win.
The Strikers beat the Sixers by 38 runs on 17 October 2026, holding them to 105 for 9. Courtney Sippel took 3 for 25 against the Strikers that day. Claire Moore made 35 from 47 balls in that defeat.
Melbourne Stars Women beat the Sixers by five wickets on 18 October 2026. Elsa Hunter scored 65 from 41 balls in the Sixers' 155 for 8 that day.
Key matchups: Piparo, Mack and the Sixers attack
Chloe Piparo vs Lauren Cheatle: Chloe Piparo made 57 not out from 57 balls against the Strikers in the opening semi-final. Lauren Cheatle took 3 for 25 against the Thunder in Semi-final 2 on 20 October 2026.
Katie Mack vs Courtney Sippel: Katie Mack scored 70 from 41 balls against Hobart Hurricanes Women in this Spring Challenge. Courtney Sippel took 3 for 25 against the Strikers on 17 October 2026.
Elsa Hunter vs Amy Edgar: Elsa Hunter scored 65 from 41 balls against the Stars on 18 October 2026. Amy Edgar took 3 for 20 against Hobart Hurricanes Women in this Spring Challenge.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
The sides met at Cricket Central in the 2025 Spring Challenge. On 22 October 2025, Sydney Sixers Women were bowled out for 127 in 20 overs. Perth Scorchers Women reached 128 for 5 in 18.3 overs and won by five wickets, with nine balls remaining.
In the Women's Big Bash League, the Sixers won by 10 wickets at the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, on 9 November 2025. Perth were all out for 109 in 19.3 overs in that game. The Sixers reached 112 without loss in 12.5 overs.
Perth beat the Sixers by 11 runs in the WBBL Challenger at North Sydney Oval on 11 December 2025. Perth made 183 for 8 in that Challenger. The Sixers replied with 172 for 6. The two sides did not meet in this Spring Challenge before the final.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Cricket Central, Sydney hosts the final, starting at 8:30 am IST on Wednesday 21 October 2026 (03:00 UTC).
- Pitch: Both 2026 semi-finals were played here. The Strikers made 116 for 6 in the first, and Perth reached 118 for 5 in 18 overs to win it. The Thunder made 152 for 9 in the second, and the Sixers reached 153 for 6 in 19.3 overs.
- Weather: A day final, starting at 03:00 UTC.
- Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 56%. Perth won the toss and bowled in the opening semi-final here. The Thunder won the toss and batted in the second semi-final here on 20 October 2026. See our public toss call for PS-W vs SS-W on the dedicated page.
Match Analysis: Perth's top order against the Sixers attack
Perth's runs have come from Katie Mack, Mikayla Hinkley, Ines McKeon and Chloe Piparo. When the Thunder bowled Perth out for 92 on 18 October 2026, Mikayla Hinkley's 23 was the top score.
The Sixers' route is their attack, the one that held the Thunder to 152 for 9 in the semi-final. Then they need a score from Elsa Hunter or another innings from Lauren Cheatle.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women prediction: Perth at 55%
We back Perth Scorchers Women at 54.8%. They beat the Sixers by 11 runs in the WBBL Challenger at North Sydney Oval on 11 December 2025, and they won their semi-final at this ground.
At 1.76, Perth Scorchers Women sit under our fair 1.82, and Sydney Sixers Women at 2.05 sit under our fair 2.21. The match-winner market is efficiently priced, so the toss is the angle: field first at 56%.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Perth Scorchers Women
|54.8%
|54.0%
|1.76
|1.82
|Sydney Sixers Women
|45.2%
|46.0%
|2.05
|2.21
The match-winner market is efficiently priced. Perth Scorchers Women at 1.76 sit under our fair odds of 1.82, and Sydney Sixers Women at 2.05 under our fair 2.21. The toss is the angle, where our call is field first at 56%. Odds captured on 20 October 2026.
The market broadly agrees with our model. Our 54.8% on Perth sits 0.8 points above the market's 54.0%.
T20 Spring Challenge 2026
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Womenodds
21 Oct 2026 · 08:30 IST
Match winner: Perth Scorchers Women 1.76, Sydney Sixers Women 2.05 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 19:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1PS-W
|2SS-W
|Payout
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.76
|2 · Sydney Sixers Women 2.05
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.76
|2 · Sydney Sixers Women 2.05
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.76
|2 · Sydney Sixers Women 2.05
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.76
|2 · Sydney Sixers Women 2.05
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.76
|2 · Sydney Sixers Women 2.05
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.76
|2 · Sydney Sixers Women 2.05
|Payout95.0%
1X2: Perth Scorchers Women 1.77, Tie 25.00, Sydney Sixers Women 2.05 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 19:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1PS-W
|XTie
|2SS-W
|Payout
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sydney Sixers Women 2.05
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sydney Sixers Women 2.05
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sydney Sixers Women 2.05
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sydney Sixers Women 2.05
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sydney Sixers Women 2.05
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Sydney Sixers Women 2.05
|Payout91.7%
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women in the T20 Spring Challenge final?
Our AI model predicts Perth Scorchers Women to beat Sydney Sixers Women, with a 54.8% win probability, in the final at Cricket Central, Sydney on 21 October 2026. Perth Scorchers Women beat Adelaide Strikers Women by five wickets in their 2026 semi-final.
What is the toss prediction for Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women?
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 56% for Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women at Cricket Central. Perth Scorchers Women won the toss and bowled in their 2026 semi-final at this ground.
What are the odds for Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women?
At the time of writing, 20 October 2026, Perth Scorchers Women are 1.76 and Sydney Sixers Women 2.05. Our fair odds are 1.82 and 2.21, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced.
Who are the key players for Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women?
Chloe Piparo made 57 not out from 57 balls for Perth Scorchers Women against Adelaide Strikers Women in their 2026 semi-final. For Sydney Sixers Women, Lauren Cheatle took 3 for 25 against Sydney Thunder Women on 20 October 2026.
Have Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women met before?
Yes. Perth Scorchers Women won by five wickets at Cricket Central on 22 October 2025. Sydney Sixers Women won by 10 wickets at the W.A.C.A. Ground on 9 November 2025, and Perth Scorchers Women won the WBBL Challenger by 11 runs at North Sydney Oval on 11 December 2025.
What time does the T20 Spring Challenge final start?
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women starts at 8:30 am IST on Wednesday 21 October 2026, which is 03:00 UTC, at Cricket Central, Sydney.
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