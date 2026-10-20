Perth Scorchers Women to beat Sydney Sixers Women.

Our AI model predicts Perth Scorchers Women to beat Sydney Sixers Women with a 55% win probability in the T20 Spring Challenge final at Cricket Central, Sydney. Both finalists won their semi-finals at this ground: Perth beat Adelaide Strikers Women, and the Sixers beat Sydney Thunder Women.

How Perth Scorchers Women reached the final

Perth won the toss and bowled in the opening semi-final of the 2026 Spring Challenge, and the Strikers made 116 for 6.

Perth reached 118 for 5 in 18 overs to win that semi-final by five wickets. Chloe Piparo made 57 not out from 57 balls in the chase. Ines McKeon scored 30 from 26 balls in the same game.

Perth beat Melbourne Renegades Women by six wickets on 12 October 2026. In the group game against the Strikers on 13 October 2026, Perth made 182 for 8. Mikayla Hinkley scored 57 from 37 balls in that 13 October game.

Katie Mack made 51 from 28 balls in the same 13 October loss. The Strikers reached 183 for 4 in 19.2 overs and won by six wickets.

Katie Mack also scored 70 from 41 balls as Perth beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 30 runs in this Spring Challenge. Amy Edgar took 3 for 20 in four overs in that win over the Hurricanes. On 18 October 2026, the Thunder bowled Perth out for 92 in 18.2 overs and won by eight wickets.

Can Lauren Cheatle carry Sydney Sixers Women again?

Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and batted in the second semi-final on 20 October 2026, and made 152 for 9. Lauren Cheatle took 3 for 25 for the Sixers in that innings.

The Sixers reached 153 for 6 in 19.3 overs and won by four wickets. Lauren Cheatle made 46 not out from 41 balls in that semi-final chase. Lauren Kua scored 35 from 19 balls in the same game.

The Sixers beat Brisbane Heat Women by 46 runs in their first game of this Spring Challenge. Courtney Sippel took 3 for 13 in four overs against the Heat. Elsa Hunter made 43 from 43 balls in the same win.

The Strikers beat the Sixers by 38 runs on 17 October 2026, holding them to 105 for 9. Courtney Sippel took 3 for 25 against the Strikers that day. Claire Moore made 35 from 47 balls in that defeat.

Melbourne Stars Women beat the Sixers by five wickets on 18 October 2026. Elsa Hunter scored 65 from 41 balls in the Sixers' 155 for 8 that day.

Key matchups: Piparo, Mack and the Sixers attack

Chloe Piparo vs Lauren Cheatle: Chloe Piparo made 57 not out from 57 balls against the Strikers in the opening semi-final. Lauren Cheatle took 3 for 25 against the Thunder in Semi-final 2 on 20 October 2026.

Katie Mack vs Courtney Sippel: Katie Mack scored 70 from 41 balls against Hobart Hurricanes Women in this Spring Challenge. Courtney Sippel took 3 for 25 against the Strikers on 17 October 2026.

Elsa Hunter vs Amy Edgar: Elsa Hunter scored 65 from 41 balls against the Stars on 18 October 2026. Amy Edgar took 3 for 20 against Hobart Hurricanes Women in this Spring Challenge.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The sides met at Cricket Central in the 2025 Spring Challenge. On 22 October 2025, Sydney Sixers Women were bowled out for 127 in 20 overs. Perth Scorchers Women reached 128 for 5 in 18.3 overs and won by five wickets, with nine balls remaining. In the Women's Big Bash League, the Sixers won by 10 wickets at the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, on 9 November 2025. Perth were all out for 109 in 19.3 overs in that game. The Sixers reached 112 without loss in 12.5 overs. Perth beat the Sixers by 11 runs in the WBBL Challenger at North Sydney Oval on 11 December 2025. Perth made 183 for 8 in that Challenger. The Sixers replied with 172 for 6. The two sides did not meet in this Spring Challenge before the final.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Cricket Central, Sydney hosts the final, starting at 8:30 am IST on Wednesday 21 October 2026 (03:00 UTC). Pitch: Both 2026 semi-finals were played here. The Strikers made 116 for 6 in the first, and Perth reached 118 for 5 in 18 overs to win it. The Thunder made 152 for 9 in the second, and the Sixers reached 153 for 6 in 19.3 overs.

Both 2026 semi-finals were played here. The Strikers made 116 for 6 in the first, and Perth reached 118 for 5 in 18 overs to win it. The Thunder made 152 for 9 in the second, and the Sixers reached 153 for 6 in 19.3 overs. Weather: A day final, starting at 03:00 UTC.

A day final, starting at 03:00 UTC. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 56%. Perth won the toss and bowled in the opening semi-final here. The Thunder won the toss and batted in the second semi-final here on 20 October 2026. See our public toss call for PS-W vs SS-W on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: Perth's top order against the Sixers attack

Perth's runs have come from Katie Mack, Mikayla Hinkley, Ines McKeon and Chloe Piparo. When the Thunder bowled Perth out for 92 on 18 October 2026, Mikayla Hinkley's 23 was the top score.

The Sixers' route is their attack, the one that held the Thunder to 152 for 9 in the semi-final. Then they need a score from Elsa Hunter or another innings from Lauren Cheatle.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women prediction: Perth at 55%

We back Perth Scorchers Women at 54.8%. They beat the Sixers by 11 runs in the WBBL Challenger at North Sydney Oval on 11 December 2025, and they won their semi-final at this ground.

At 1.76, Perth Scorchers Women sit under our fair 1.82, and Sydney Sixers Women at 2.05 sit under our fair 2.21. The match-winner market is efficiently priced, so the toss is the angle: field first at 56%.