Pakistan start the series as favourites.

Our AI model predicts Pakistan to win the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with a 66% chance on Friday 9 October 2026. The market average sits within half a point of us, and all three games of the series are at the same ground.

Can Sahibzada Farhan's runs carry Pakistan again?

The last time these sides met, at Pallekele in the T20 World Cup Super Eights (28 February 2026), Pakistan made 212 for 8. Sahibzada Farhan hit 100 off 60 balls and Fakhar Zaman 84 off 42, and Pakistan held on to win by five runs.

Farhan has done it at this ground too. He made 80 off 45 balls at Rawalpindi on 22 November 2025, when Pakistan chased Sri Lanka's 128 for 7 inside 15.3 overs and won by seven wickets.

Pakistan's last two completed T20Is came at the Asian Games in Japan. They beat Bangladesh by six wickets in a 13-over semi-final on 1 October 2026, then lost the final to India by 19 runs on 3 October 2026, finishing on 192 for 6 in reply to 211 for 6.

Abrar Ahmed took 3 for 23 in four overs in that Pallekele win.

Sri Lanka arrive after a 3-0 defeat in England

Sri Lanka lost all three T20Is in England in September 2026: by 119 runs in Southampton on 15 September, when England made 254 for 4, by six wickets in Cardiff on 17 September and by eight wickets in Manchester on 19 September.

Their record against Pakistan is better than that run suggests. At Rawalpindi on 27 November 2025, Sri Lanka made 184 for 5 and won by six runs. Kusal Mendis made 40 off 23 balls and Dushmantha Chameera took 4 for 20 in his four overs.

Sri Lanka also won the 12-over game at Dambulla on 11 January 2026 by 14 runs, making 160 for 6, with Dasun Shanaka hitting 34 off nine balls. Shanaka's 76 off 31 in the same Pallekele game took Sri Lanka within five runs of Pakistan's 212.

Sri Lanka's most recent T20I was a 63-run win over Bangladesh in the Asian Games third-place match on 3 October 2026.

Key Matchups: Farhan, Chameera and Shanaka

Sahibzada Farhan vs Dushmantha Chameera: Farhan's 80 off 45 balls at Rawalpindi (22 November 2025) set up a seven-wicket win. Five days later Chameera took 4 for 20 at the same ground and Sri Lanka won by six runs.

Abrar Ahmed vs Dasun Shanaka: Abrar Ahmed took 3 for 23 at Pallekele (28 February 2026), the game in which Dasun Shanaka made 76 off 31 balls. Shanaka is Sri Lanka's quickest route to a big total.

Fakhar Zaman vs Sri Lanka's powerplay: Fakhar Zaman's 84 off 42 at Pallekele (28 February 2026) came in a partnership-heavy innings that took Pakistan to 212 for 8.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Pakistan and Sri Lanka have played 30 men's T20Is: Pakistan have won 18 and Sri Lanka 12. In January 2026 at Dambulla, Pakistan won by six wickets on 7 January and Sri Lanka by 14 runs on 11 January. Pakistan then won by five runs at Pallekele on 28 February 2026, 212 for 8 against 207 for 6.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi staged the seven-match men's T20I tri-series between Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from 18 to 29 November 2025. The chasing side won four of those games and the side batting first won three. Pitch: Sri Lanka made 184 for 5 here (27 November 2025), then were bowled out for 114 in 19.1 overs (29 November 2025), when Pakistan chased it down with six wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka made 184 for 5 here (27 November 2025), then were bowled out for 114 in 19.1 overs (29 November 2025), when Pakistan chased it down with six wickets in hand. Start: 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on Friday 9 October 2026, a night game.

8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on Friday 9 October 2026, a night game. Toss: Field first. Toss winners chose to field in four of the seven tri-series games here, including Pakistan against Sri Lanka on 27 and 29 November 2025. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.

Match Analysis: Where This Match Will Be Won and Lost

Pakistan's openers set up their recent wins over Sri Lanka: Farhan's 80 at Rawalpindi (22 November 2025) and 100 at Pallekele (28 February 2026) both came in victories.

Sri Lanka's path runs through Chameera with the ball and Shanaka at the end. Their 184 for 5 at this ground (27 November 2025) is the total that beat Pakistan, and Chameera's 4 for 20 defended it.

With all three T20Is at Rawalpindi, the first game also sets the pattern for the series: four of the seven tri-series games here went to the chasing side.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Pakistan to Win the Opener

We back Pakistan to win the 1st T20I in Rawalpindi on 9 October 2026, with a 66.1% chance against Sri Lanka's 33.9%. The scenario map does not move with the toss: Pakistan are 66.1% whether they bat or bowl first, and we expect the toss winner to field.

The price is close to fair. Pakistan's best available 1.53 is a marginal edge over our fair odds of 1.51, which makes the toss the sharper angle.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Best Odds Fair Odds Pakistan 66.1% 65.7% 1.53 1.51 Sri Lanka 33.9% 34.3% 2.88 2.95 Pakistan carry a marginal edge; Sri Lanka are fairly priced. Pakistan's best available price of 1.53 is 1.1% above our fair odds of 1.51. Sri Lanka at 2.88 sit under our fair line of 2.95. Our model and the market average agree to within half a point, so the toss is the sharper angle. Odds captured on 6 October 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I?

Our AI model gives Pakistan a 66.1% chance of beating Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 9 October 2026. Pakistan won the last meeting by five runs at Pallekele on 28 February 2026, when Sahibzada Farhan made 100 off 60 balls.

What is the toss prediction for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?

Our toss call for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on 9 October 2026 is field first. Toss winners chose to field in four of the seven T20Is in the Rawalpindi tri-series of November 2025, including Pakistan against Sri Lanka on 27 and 29 November.

What are the best odds for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?

The best available prices for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on 9 October 2026 are 1.53 on Pakistan and 2.88 on Sri Lanka, against our fair odds of 1.51 and 2.95. Pakistan at 1.53 are a marginal edge and Sri Lanka are fairly priced.

What is the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I head-to-head record?

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have played 30 men's T20Is, with Pakistan winning 18 and Sri Lanka 12. Pakistan won the most recent meeting by five runs at Pallekele on 28 February 2026.

When does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka start in Rawalpindi?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, the 1st T20I, starts at 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on Friday 9 October 2026 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The 2nd and 3rd T20Is are at the same ground on 11 and 13 October 2026.

How did Pakistan and Sri Lanka do at Rawalpindi in November 2025?

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium by seven wickets (22 November 2025) and by six wickets (29 November 2025), while Sri Lanka won by six runs (27 November 2025) with Dushmantha Chameera taking 4 for 20.

How does the toss affect Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi?

In our scenario map for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on 9 October 2026, Pakistan are 66.1% whether they bat or bowl first, so the toss does not move our pick. Chasing sides won four of the seven T20Is at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in November 2025.