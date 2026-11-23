We back Afghanistan A, at 67%.

Our AI model makes Afghanistan A favourites for this Group A game in Doha, close to where the best prices sit.

At 06:18 IST (23 November), Dafabet had Afghanistan A at 1.44 and Melbet had Hong Kong at 2.99, both under our fair odds.

Which team is stronger, Afghanistan A or Hong Kong?

Sri Lanka A beat Afghanistan A by 6 wickets at West End Park, Doha on 19 November 2026, in Afghanistan A's first game of this event.

Afghanistan A were all out for 139 in 35.3 overs that day. Darwish Rasooli made 80 off 89 balls for Afghanistan A in the Sri Lanka A game.

Bangladesh A then beat Afghanistan A by 1 wicket at West End Park (21 November 2026). Afghanistan A were all out for 174 in 45 overs.

Ikram Alikhil, who captains and keeps wicket for Afghanistan A, made 48 off 94 balls in that innings.

Naveed Zadran took 3 for 27 in 10 overs for Afghanistan A in the chase, which Bangladesh A finished on 176 for 9 in 45.5 overs.

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil took 2 for 24 in 10 overs for Afghanistan A in the same innings.

Bangladesh A beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets at the University of Doha for Science and Technology on 19 November 2026.

Hong Kong made 219 for 8 in 50 overs in that game, with 77 from Anshuman Rath and 67 from Aizaz Khan for Hong Kong.

Sri Lanka A then beat Hong Kong by 24 runs at the University of Doha for Science and Technology on 21 November 2026, after making 284 for 9.

Aizaz Khan took 3 for 61 in 9 overs for Hong Kong in that Sri Lanka A innings. Ehsan Khan took 2 for 41 in 10 overs for Hong Kong in the same innings.

Hong Kong made 260 for 9 in reply. Babar Hayat made 86 off 114 balls for Hong Kong in the Sri Lanka A game, and Anshuman Rath made 75 off 91 balls in the same innings.

Yasim Murtaza captained Hong Kong in the 21 November game.

Key matchups: Naveed Zadran against Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath against Naseer Khan Maroofkhil

Naveed Zadran v Babar Hayat. Afghanistan A's Naveed Zadran took 3 for 27 in 10 overs against Bangladesh A (21 November).

Hong Kong's Babar Hayat made 86 off 114 balls against Sri Lanka A (21 November 2026), and his innings sets how far Hong Kong can push.

Anshuman Rath v Naseer Khan Maroofkhil. Hong Kong's Anshuman Rath made 77 against Bangladesh A (19 November 2026) and 75 against Sri Lanka A two days later.

Afghanistan A's Naseer Khan Maroofkhil took 2 for 24 in 10 overs against Bangladesh A (21 November), and Anshuman Rath has to get through that spell for Hong Kong.

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong head to head Level at 1-1 in their two most recent meetings, both 20-over games 19 November 2025 · Asia Cup Rising Stars (20 overs), West End Park, Doha Afghanistan A won by 24 runs 22 October 2024 · T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Al Amerat, Oman Hong Kong won by 5 wickets Afghanistan A made 140 for 6 in the 2025 meeting in Doha, and Hong Kong made 116 for 9 in reply. This time it is a 50-over game.

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong pitch report: University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha Bowl first, though a total can hold. At the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Pakistan A (20 November) and Sri Lanka A (21 November) won batting first, while Bangladesh A (19 November) and Nepal (22 November) won chasing. This event's games on this ground from 19 to 22 November 2026, each from 06:00 UTC, newest first 22 November 2026 Nepal 123 for 4 in 22 overs, beat the United Arab Emirates by 6 wickets. 21 November 2026 Sri Lanka A 284 for 9 · Hong Kong 260 for 9, Sri Lanka A won by 24 runs. The 20 November 2026 game Pakistan A all out for 245 · the United Arab Emirates all out for 184, Pakistan A won by 61 runs. 19 November 2026 Hong Kong 219 for 8 · Bangladesh A 220 for 2 in 41 overs, won by 8 wickets. The toss Bangladesh A (19 November), the United Arab Emirates (20 November) and Nepal (22 November) won the toss and chose to bowl. Sri Lanka A won it and batted (21 November). Weather Dry and clear in Doha for 23 November, about 26°C at the start and 28°C by midday, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 23 November, 06:16 IST. This one starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC), the same morning slot as this event's four earlier games on this ground.

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong prediction: we back Afghanistan A at 67%

Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A have both won their first two Group A games, so the two Group A semi-final places are theirs, and this game is for third place in the group.

The game turns on whether the Afghanistan A attack can hold Hong Kong's top order.

Hong Kong made 260 for 9 against Sri Lanka A (21 November 2026). Afghanistan A were all out for 139 (19 November) and 174 (21 November) at West End Park.

Afghanistan A beat Hong Kong by 24 runs in Doha (19 November 2025), and that is why our AI model makes Afghanistan A the pick, with the toss as a second angle.

What decides Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong

Afghanistan A's bowling. Naveed Zadran took 3 for 27 and Naseer Khan Maroofkhil took 2 for 24 for Afghanistan A against Bangladesh A (21 November).

Naveed Zadran took 3 for 27 and Naseer Khan Maroofkhil took 2 for 24 for Afghanistan A against Bangladesh A (21 November). Hong Kong's top order. Babar Hayat made 86 and Anshuman Rath made 75 for Hong Kong in the Sri Lanka A game (21 November 2026).

Babar Hayat made 86 and Anshuman Rath made 75 for Hong Kong in the Sri Lanka A game (21 November 2026). Afghanistan A's batting. Darwish Rasooli made 80 for Afghanistan A against Sri Lanka A (19 November 2026).

Darwish Rasooli made 80 for Afghanistan A against Sri Lanka A (19 November 2026). The toss. We expect the toss winner to field first, at 66%.