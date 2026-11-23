Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Match 9 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Afghanistan A to win, at 67%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.Toss preview ›
AFGA vs HK Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
Afghanistan A
Expected captainIkram Alikhil
- Imran Mir
- Hassan Eisakhil
- Faisal Shinozada
- Darwish Rasooli
- Bahir Shah
- Ikram Alikhil (c) (wk)
- Farmanullah Safi
- Qais Ahmad
- Naseer Khan Maroofkhil
- AM Ghazanfar
- Naveed Zadran
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 23 Nov, 06:50 IST
Hong Kong
Expected captainYasim Murtaza
- Zeeshan Ali (wk)
- Anshuman Rath
- Babar Hayat
- Reyansh Sharma
- Aizaz Khan
- Abdul Samad Khan
- Shahid Wasif
- Yasim Murtaza (c)
- Mohammad Ghazanfar
- Ehsan Khan
- Ayush Shukla
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 23 Nov, 06:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Afghanistan A to win, at 67%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 66%. Our full pre-toss call for this match is on the dedicated toss page.
- • Key fact: Afghanistan A beat Hong Kong by 24 runs in a 20-over game at West End Park, Doha (19 November 2025).
- • Value: Afghanistan A's fair odds are 1.49, and Dafabet had them at 1.44 at 06:18 IST (23 November).
We back Afghanistan A, at 67%.
Our AI model makes Afghanistan A favourites for this Group A game in Doha, close to where the best prices sit.
At 06:18 IST (23 November), Dafabet had Afghanistan A at 1.44 and Melbet had Hong Kong at 2.99, both under our fair odds.
Which team is stronger, Afghanistan A or Hong Kong?
Sri Lanka A beat Afghanistan A by 6 wickets at West End Park, Doha on 19 November 2026, in Afghanistan A's first game of this event.
Afghanistan A were all out for 139 in 35.3 overs that day. Darwish Rasooli made 80 off 89 balls for Afghanistan A in the Sri Lanka A game.
Bangladesh A then beat Afghanistan A by 1 wicket at West End Park (21 November 2026). Afghanistan A were all out for 174 in 45 overs.
Ikram Alikhil, who captains and keeps wicket for Afghanistan A, made 48 off 94 balls in that innings.
Naveed Zadran took 3 for 27 in 10 overs for Afghanistan A in the chase, which Bangladesh A finished on 176 for 9 in 45.5 overs.
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil took 2 for 24 in 10 overs for Afghanistan A in the same innings.
Bangladesh A beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets at the University of Doha for Science and Technology on 19 November 2026.
Hong Kong made 219 for 8 in 50 overs in that game, with 77 from Anshuman Rath and 67 from Aizaz Khan for Hong Kong.
Sri Lanka A then beat Hong Kong by 24 runs at the University of Doha for Science and Technology on 21 November 2026, after making 284 for 9.
Aizaz Khan took 3 for 61 in 9 overs for Hong Kong in that Sri Lanka A innings. Ehsan Khan took 2 for 41 in 10 overs for Hong Kong in the same innings.
Hong Kong made 260 for 9 in reply. Babar Hayat made 86 off 114 balls for Hong Kong in the Sri Lanka A game, and Anshuman Rath made 75 off 91 balls in the same innings.
Yasim Murtaza captained Hong Kong in the 21 November game.
Key matchups: Naveed Zadran against Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath against Naseer Khan Maroofkhil
Naveed Zadran v Babar Hayat. Afghanistan A's Naveed Zadran took 3 for 27 in 10 overs against Bangladesh A (21 November).
Hong Kong's Babar Hayat made 86 off 114 balls against Sri Lanka A (21 November 2026), and his innings sets how far Hong Kong can push.
Anshuman Rath v Naseer Khan Maroofkhil. Hong Kong's Anshuman Rath made 77 against Bangladesh A (19 November 2026) and 75 against Sri Lanka A two days later.
Afghanistan A's Naseer Khan Maroofkhil took 2 for 24 in 10 overs against Bangladesh A (21 November), and Anshuman Rath has to get through that spell for Hong Kong.
Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong head to head
Level at 1-1 in their two most recent meetings, both 20-over games
Afghanistan A made 140 for 6 in the 2025 meeting in Doha, and Hong Kong made 116 for 9 in reply. This time it is a 50-over game.
Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong pitch report: University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha
Bowl first, though a total can hold. At the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Pakistan A (20 November) and Sri Lanka A (21 November) won batting first, while Bangladesh A (19 November) and Nepal (22 November) won chasing.
This event's games on this ground from 19 to 22 November 2026, each from 06:00 UTC, newest first
Nepal 123 for 4 in 22 overs, beat the United Arab Emirates by 6 wickets.
Sri Lanka A 284 for 9 · Hong Kong 260 for 9, Sri Lanka A won by 24 runs.
Pakistan A all out for 245 · the United Arab Emirates all out for 184, Pakistan A won by 61 runs.
Hong Kong 219 for 8 · Bangladesh A 220 for 2 in 41 overs, won by 8 wickets.
Bangladesh A (19 November), the United Arab Emirates (20 November) and Nepal (22 November) won the toss and chose to bowl. Sri Lanka A won it and batted (21 November).
Dry and clear in Doha for 23 November, about 26°C at the start and 28°C by midday, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 23 November, 06:16 IST.
This one starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC), the same morning slot as this event's four earlier games on this ground.
Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong prediction: we back Afghanistan A at 67%
Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A have both won their first two Group A games, so the two Group A semi-final places are theirs, and this game is for third place in the group.
The game turns on whether the Afghanistan A attack can hold Hong Kong's top order.
Hong Kong made 260 for 9 against Sri Lanka A (21 November 2026). Afghanistan A were all out for 139 (19 November) and 174 (21 November) at West End Park.
Afghanistan A beat Hong Kong by 24 runs in Doha (19 November 2025), and that is why our AI model makes Afghanistan A the pick, with the toss as a second angle.
What decides Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong
- Afghanistan A's bowling. Naveed Zadran took 3 for 27 and Naseer Khan Maroofkhil took 2 for 24 for Afghanistan A against Bangladesh A (21 November).
- Hong Kong's top order. Babar Hayat made 86 and Anshuman Rath made 75 for Hong Kong in the Sri Lanka A game (21 November 2026).
- Afghanistan A's batting. Darwish Rasooli made 80 for Afghanistan A against Sri Lanka A (19 November 2026).
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to field first, at 66%.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Afghanistan A
|67.3%
|67.5%
|1.44
|1.49
|Hong Kong
|32.7%
|32.5%
|2.99
|3.06
Afghanistan A's best price, 1.44, is under our fair odds of 1.49. At 06:18 IST (23 November), Dafabet had Afghanistan A at 1.44 and Melbet had Hong Kong at 2.99, under our 3.06.
An Afghanistan A price above 1.49, or a Hong Kong price above 3.06, is the value line, and the toss is the other angle on this game. Odds captured at 06:18 IST (23 November 2026).
ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong odds
23 Nov 2026 · 11:30 IST
Match winner: Afghanistan A 1.44 at Dafabet; Hong Kong 3.00 at 4rabet; checked 07:10–07:12 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AFGA
|2HK
|Payout
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.44
|2 · Hong Kong 2.80
|Payout95.1%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|2 · Hong Kong 2.99
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|2 · Hong Kong 2.99
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|2 · Hong Kong 2.99
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|2 · Hong Kong 2.99
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|2 · Hong Kong 2.99
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|2 · Hong Kong 2.99
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|2 · Hong Kong 2.99
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Afghanistan A ▼1.34
|2 · Hong Kong ▲2.94
|Payout92.0%
|1 · Afghanistan A ▼1.35
|2 · Hong Kong ▲3.00
|Payout93.1%
|Highest
|1 · Afghanistan A1.44
|2 · Hong Kong3.00
|Payout–
1X2: Afghanistan A 1.38, Tie 50.00, Hong Kong 3.01 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 07:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AFGA
|XTie
|2HK
|Payout
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Hong Kong 3.01
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Hong Kong 3.01
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Hong Kong 3.01
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Hong Kong 3.01
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Hong Kong 3.01
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Hong Kong 3.01
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Afghanistan A 1.38
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Hong Kong 3.01
|Payout92.9%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong in the Asia Cup Rising Stars?
Our AI model makes Afghanistan A favourites at 67%, with Hong Kong at 33%. Afghanistan A beat Hong Kong by 24 runs in a 20-over game in Doha on 19 November 2025. Both sides lost their first two games of the 2026 event, so this Group A game is for third place.
What is the toss prediction for Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong?
Our toss call is field first, at 66%, so we expect the toss winner to bowl. Bangladesh A won the toss at the University of Doha for Science and Technology on 19 November 2026 and chose to bowl, and Nepal did the same there on 22 November. The game starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC).
What are the odds for Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong?
At 06:18 IST (23 November 2026), Dafabet had Afghanistan A at 1.44 and Melbet had Hong Kong at 2.99. Our fair odds are 1.49 for Afghanistan A and 3.06 for Hong Kong, so both prices sat below our numbers for this game.
Is the University of Doha for Science and Technology a batting or bowling pitch?
The University of Doha for Science and Technology has given both answers at this event. Bangladesh A chased down Hong Kong's 219 for 8 with eight wickets in hand (19 November 2026). Pakistan A batted first and beat the United Arab Emirates by 61 runs the next day, and Nepal won chasing in the 22 November game.
When did Afghanistan A and Hong Kong last play each other?
Afghanistan A beat Hong Kong by 24 runs in the Asia Cup Rising Stars at West End Park, Doha on 19 November 2025, a 20-over game. Afghanistan A made 140 for 6, and Hong Kong made 116 for 9 in reply.
What time does Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong start?
The game starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC) on Monday 23 November 2026 in Doha. It is the 9th Match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, and the top two sides in each group reach the semi-finals on 26 and 27 November.
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