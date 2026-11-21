We back Nepal, at 52%.

Our AI model makes Nepal narrow favourites for this Group B game in Doha, almost level with the best prices.

At 13:26 IST (21 November), Dafabet had Nepal at 1.88 and Melbet had the UAE at 2.05, both just under our numbers.

Which team is stronger, UAE or Nepal?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) lost to Pakistan A by 61 runs at the University of Doha for Science and Technology on 20 November 2026.

The UAE won the toss and chose to bowl. Basil Hameed, who captains the UAE, took 4 for 37 in 10 overs in that game.

Awais Ali Shah took 2 for 42 in 10 overs for the UAE, and Pakistan A were all out for 245 in 46.4 overs.

The UAE were then all out for 184 in 40.5 overs. Muhammad Shahdad made 45 off 60 balls and Aftab Alam 39 off 59 balls for the UAE in that innings.

Nepal lost to India A by 306 runs at West End Park in Doha the same day, in their first game of this event.

Nepal won the toss and chose to bowl. Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal's captain, took 3 for 61 in 10 overs as India A made 332 for 9 in 50 overs.

Lalit Rajbanshi also took 3 for 61 in 10 overs for Nepal in that innings. Nepal were then all out for 26 in 11.3 overs.

Kushal Bhurtel and Deepak Dumre were also in that Nepal side.

Key matchups: Muhammad Shahdad against Sandeep Lamichhane, Aryansh Sharma against Lalit Rajbanshi

Muhammad Shahdad v Sandeep Lamichhane. The UAE's Muhammad Shahdad made 96 off 123 balls against Nepal at the ICC Academy in Dubai (5 November 2025).

Muhammad Shahdad also made 65 off 72 balls for the UAE against Nepal at Kirtipur on 1 May 2026.

Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane took 3 for 36 in 8 overs against the UAE in that 1 May game, and his ten overs are where Nepal squeeze the UAE middle order.

Aryansh Sharma v Lalit Rajbanshi. The UAE's Aryansh Sharma made 98 off 98 balls against Nepal at the ICC Academy in Dubai (30 October 2025).

Nepal's Lalit Rajbanshi took 2 for 43 in 10 overs against the UAE in the Premier Cup final (12 September 2026), and a quick start from Aryansh Sharma is the UAE's best route through his spell.

UAE vs Nepal head to head Nepal lead 3-2 in their five most recent ODIs, from October 2025 to September 2026 12 September 2026 · Premier Cup final, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur Nepal won by 44 runs 1 May 2026 · League 2, Kirtipur Nepal won by 6 runs (DLS method) 25 April 2026 · League 2, Kirtipur Nepal won by 37 runs 5 November 2025 · League 2, ICC Academy, Dubai UAE won by 4 wickets 30 October 2025 · League 2, ICC Academy, Dubai UAE won by 5 wickets The three 2026 games went to Nepal, at Kirtipur on 25 April and 1 May and in Kuala Lumpur on 12 September.

UAE vs Nepal pitch report: University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha Bowl first, though a total can hold. Bangladesh A passed Hong Kong, China's 219 for 8 here on 19 November 2026, and Pakistan A defended 245 a day later. This event's two games on this ground, newest first The 20 November 2026 game Pakistan A all out for 245 · the UAE all out for 184, Pakistan A won by 61 runs. 19 November 2026 Hong Kong, China 219 for 8 · Bangladesh A 220 for 2 in 41 overs, won by 8 wickets. The toss Bangladesh A chose to bowl after winning the toss on 19 November, and the UAE did the same on 20 November. Weather Clear and warm in Doha for 22 November, about 25°C at the 9:00 am local start and about 30°C by early afternoon, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 21 November, 13:26 IST. This one starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC), and the humidity is forecast to fall from about 62% at the start to about 45% by midday in Doha.

UAE vs Nepal prediction: we back Nepal at 52%

The game turns on whether the UAE top order can handle Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi.

Nepal beat the UAE by 37 runs at Kirtipur (25 April 2026), by 6 runs on DLS at Kirtipur (1 May 2026) and by 44 runs in the Premier Cup final (12 September 2026).

In that final at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Nepal made 313 for 9 in 50 overs.

The UAE were then all out for 269 in 49.1 overs.

The UAE had beaten Nepal at the ICC Academy in Dubai by 5 wickets (30 October 2025) and by 4 wickets (5 November 2025).

That is why our AI model makes Nepal the pick at 52%, in a game that sits close to even, with the toss as a second angle.

What decides UAE vs Nepal

Nepal's bowlers. Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi each took 3 for 61 for Nepal against India A (20 November).

Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi each took 3 for 61 for Nepal against India A (20 November). The UAE's top order. Muhammad Shahdad made 96 for the UAE against Nepal in Dubai (5 November 2025).

Muhammad Shahdad made 96 for the UAE against Nepal in Dubai (5 November 2025). The toss. We expect the toss winner to field first, at 68%.