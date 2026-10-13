Saudi Arabia to beat Maldives, at 91%.

Our AI model predicts Saudi Arabia to beat Maldives in the 15th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, giving them a 90.8% chance. Saudi Arabia have beaten Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China in this qualifier, while Maldives' one win came against China on 8 October.

Saudi Arabia beat Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China in Malaysia

Saudi Arabia opened by beating Singapore by 75 runs here at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval on 8 October. They made 174 for 7 and held Singapore to 99 for 7.

The 9 October game against Malaysia went to the 20th over. Malaysia won the toss, batted and made 137 for 2, and Saudi Arabia got home by three wickets, reaching 139 for 7 in 19.1 overs. Abdul Wahid made 67 not out off 44 balls against Malaysia and was Player of the Match.

Against Hong Kong at Bayuemas Oval on 11 October, Abdul Wahid scored 67 off 46 balls and Faisal Khan 38 off 16 as Saudi Arabia made 168 for 6. Ishtiaq Ahmad took 4 for 25 in four overs against Hong Kong and Usman Najeeb 3 for 25, and Hong Kong were all out for 158 in 19.3 overs.

Rain cut the game against China at Selangor Turf Club on 12 October to 10 overs a side. Waji Ul Hassan made 49 off 27 balls in Saudi Arabia's 98 for 6, and Usman Khalid took 2 for 4 in two overs against China as China finished on 34 for 8, a 64-run win.

Maldives beat China, then lost to Singapore and Malaysia

Maldives started with a 10-wicket win over China at Bayuemas Oval on 8 October. Azyan Farhath took 3 for 33 in four overs against China and Ibrahim Rizan 2 for 7 in 1.3 overs as China were all out for 96. Azyan Farhath (52 not out off 33 balls) and Mohamed Rishwan (44 not out off 29) then reached 100 for 0 in 10.1 overs.

Singapore beat Maldives by 33 runs at Selangor Turf Club on 9 October, making 188 for 6. Maldives replied with 155 for 7, with Ismail Ali hitting 37 off 13 balls against Singapore and Mohamed Rishwan making 27 off 18.

Malaysia then won the toss, chose to bowl and beat Maldives by six wickets here on 11 October. Maldives made 125 for 9 and Malaysia reached 127 for 4 in 8.5 overs. Umar Adam took 3 for 43 in four overs against Malaysia, and 2 for 26 in four overs in the Hong Kong game here on 12 October, which ended in no result because of rain after Maldives chose to bowl.

Key Matchups: Abdul Wahid, Azyan Farhath and Ishtiaq Ahmad

Abdul Wahid vs Umar Adam: Abdul Wahid made 67 not out off 44 balls against Malaysia on 9 October and 67 off 46 against Hong Kong on 11 October. Umar Adam took 3 for 43 against Malaysia on 11 October; an early wicket for him is Maldives' best start.

Azyan Farhath vs Ishtiaq Ahmad: Azyan Farhath made 52 not out off 33 balls and took 3 for 33 against China on 8 October. Ishtiaq Ahmad took 4 for 25 against Hong Kong on 11 October. Maldives need Azyan Farhath's runs to set or chase a competitive total.

Mohamed Rishwan vs Usman Khalid: Mohamed Rishwan made 44 not out off 29 balls against China on 8 October. Usman Khalid took 2 for 4 in two overs against China on 12 October, and was Player of the Match.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Saudi Arabia beat Maldives by 98 runs at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on 12 February 2024, in the Quadrangular Twenty20 Series in Thailand. Saudi Arabia made 186 for 6 and held Maldives to 88 for 8. On 2 October 2023 in Doha, in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A, Maldives were all out for 76 and Saudi Arabia reached 78 for 1 to win by nine wickets.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi is one of three grounds staging this qualifier. Saudi Arabia played here on 8 October and Maldives on 11 and 12 October. Pitch: Saudi Arabia made 174 for 7 here against Singapore on 8 October, while Hong Kong bowled China out for 40 here a day later. Maldives made 125 for 9 against Malaysia here on 11 October.

Saudi Arabia made 174 for 7 here against Singapore on 8 October, while Hong Kong bowled China out for 40 here a day later. Maldives made 125 for 9 against Malaysia here on 11 October. Conditions: The match starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC). Rain ended Hong Kong's game against Maldives here on 12 October with no result.

The match starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC). Rain ended Hong Kong's game against Maldives here on 12 October with no result. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — China won the toss and batted against Hong Kong here on 9 October in an 06:00 UTC start, while Malaysia (11 October) and Maldives (12 October) chose to bowl here in 01:15 UTC starts. This game starts at 06:00 UTC, and we make it 70% that the toss winner bats. Our toss prediction for Maldives vs Saudi Arabia is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: Where Maldives v Saudi Arabia will be won and lost

Saudi Arabia's attack decides most of their games. Singapore made 99 for 7 against them, Hong Kong 158 and China 34 for 8 in a 10-over game. Malaysia, with 137 for 2 on 9 October, and Hong Kong, 10 runs short on 11 October, kept the result close.

Maldives' route is their top order. Against China they reached 100 for 0 in 10.1 overs; against Malaysia they were held to 125 for 9. A total built around Azyan Farhath and Mohamed Rishwan is the one way to put Saudi Arabia under pressure.

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Saudi Arabia to win at 91%

Our pick is Saudi Arabia at 90.8%. They have beaten Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China in this qualifier, and beat Maldives by 98 runs on 12 February 2024.

The match-winner market is efficiently priced at 8.50 for Maldives and 1.04 for Saudi Arabia, both under our fair odds. The toss is the live angle: our call is bat first at 70%.