Hong Kong to beat Maldives, at 95%.

Our AI model predicts Hong Kong to beat Maldives in the 11th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi on 12 October 2026, giving them a 95.2% chance of winning. Hong Kong beat Maldives by nine wickets at this ground on 3 September 2024. The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC).

Hong Kong beat Malaysia and China before a 10-run defeat

Hong Kong won the toss against Malaysia at Selangor Turf Club on 8 October 2026, batted and made 140 for 5. In that game Ayush Shukla took 3 for 24 in three overs and was named player of the match, and Hong Kong won by 7 runs on the DLS method after Malaysia reached 72 for 5 in 10 overs.

Hong Kong bowled China out for 40 in 13.2 overs in Bangi on 9 October 2026, Ehsan Khan taking 3 for 5, and needed just 3.4 overs to reach 41 for 2 and win by 8 wickets. Ehsan Khan was named player of the match for that win over China.

Hong Kong won the toss and chose to bowl against Saudi Arabia at Bayuemas Oval in the 11 October game. Reyansh Sharma made 71 not out off 48 balls against Saudi Arabia (11 October 2026), but Hong Kong were all out for 158 in 19.3 overs in reply to 168 for 6 and lost by 10 runs.

Maldives beat China, then lost to Singapore and Malaysia

Maldives opened by beating China by 10 wickets at Bayuemas Oval. Against China on 8 October 2026, Azyan Farhath took 3 for 33 in four overs, made 52 not out off 33 balls and was named player of the match, as China were all out for 96 and Maldives reached 100 for 0 in 10.1 overs.

Singapore beat Maldives by 33 runs at Selangor Turf Club, making 188 for 6 on 9 October 2026 before Maldives finished their reply on 155 for 7.

Malaysia then beat Maldives by six wickets in Bangi, at the ground for this match. In the 11 October 2026 game against Malaysia, Iqbal Sheraz made 47 off 36 balls in a Maldives total of 125 for 9, and Umar Adam took 3 for 43 as Malaysia reached 127 for 4 in 8.5 overs.

Key Matchups: Reyansh Sharma, Azyan Farhath and Iqbal Sheraz

Reyansh Sharma vs Umar Adam: Reyansh Sharma made 71 not out off 48 balls against Saudi Arabia in the 11 October game. Umar Adam took 3 for 43 against Malaysia the same day (11 October 2026); he is the bowler Maldives need to remove Reyansh Sharma early.

Azyan Farhath vs Ehsan Khan: Azyan Farhath made 52 not out off 33 balls and took 3 for 33 against China on 8 October 2026. Ehsan Khan took 3 for 5 against China a day later (9 October 2026); his spell to Azyan Farhath is the contest Maldives most need to win.

Iqbal Sheraz vs Ayush Shukla: Iqbal Sheraz made 47 off 36 balls against Malaysia in Bangi (11 October 2026). Ayush Shukla took 3 for 24 against Malaysia at Selangor Turf Club (8 October 2026); slowing Iqbal Sheraz down is his job.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Hong Kong beat Maldives by nine wickets at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi on 3 September 2024, in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A. Hong Kong won the toss and bowled first that day. Maldives made 102 for 9 against Hong Kong in that 3 September 2024 game, and Hong Kong reached 107 for 1 in nine overs, with Zeeshan Ali on 50 not out off 21 balls.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi is one of three grounds staging this qualifier, with Bayuemas Oval and Selangor Turf Club. Pitch: Saudi Arabia made 174 for 7 against Singapore here on 8 October 2026, winning by 75 runs. Hong Kong bowled China out for 40 here on 9 October 2026, and Malaysia reached 127 for 4 in 8.5 overs against Maldives here (11 October 2026).

Saudi Arabia made 174 for 7 against Singapore here on 8 October 2026, winning by 75 runs. Hong Kong bowled China out for 40 here on 9 October 2026, and Malaysia reached 127 for 4 in 8.5 overs against Maldives here (11 October 2026). Conditions: The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC), 9:15 am in Bangi, the same start time as the three Qualifier B games on 11 October 2026.

The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC), 9:15 am in Bangi, the same start time as the three Qualifier B games on 11 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Hong Kong (against Saudi Arabia at Bayuemas Oval) and China (against Singapore at Selangor Turf Club) both won the toss and chose to bowl at the 9:15 am starts on 11 October 2026, and Hong Kong also bowled first after winning the toss against Maldives here in September 2024; we expect the toss winner to bowl, and our toss page puts that at 60%. The Hong Kong vs Maldives toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.

Match Analysis: Where Hong Kong v Maldives Will Be Won and Lost

Hong Kong have won with the ball in this qualifier: China were all out for 40 against them on 9 October 2026, while Malaysia reached only 72 for 5 in 10 overs against them at Selangor Turf Club (8 October 2026).

Maldives reached 100 for 0 in 10.1 overs against China in their opener (8 October 2026). Their totals since were 155 for 7 against Singapore (9 October 2026) and 125 for 9 against Malaysia (11 October 2026).

If Maldives bat first, they need more than the 125 for 9 they made against Malaysia at this ground in the 11 October game, a total Malaysia passed in 8.5 overs.

Hong Kong vs Maldives Prediction: Hong Kong to Win at 95%

Our pick is Hong Kong at 95.2%. They beat Maldives by nine wickets at this ground in September 2024, and they beat China here by 8 wickets in the 9 October game.

The match-winner market is efficiently priced at 1.02 for Hong Kong and 10.00 for Maldives, both under our fair odds, so the toss call (bowl first, 60%) is the angle.