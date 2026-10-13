Hong Kong vs Singapore Match 14 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Hong Kong predicted to beat Singapore with 91.9% probability
Best odds · match winner
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Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 72%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Hong Kong predicted to beat Singapore with 91.9% probability
- • Hong Kong beat Singapore by nine wickets in Singapore on 3 June 2026, and by 23 runs on this ground on 2 September 2024.
- • Hong Kong bowled China out for 40 in Bangi (9 October); Singapore lost to Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in this qualifier.
- • Bat first is our toss call, at 72%: both sides chose to bowl here (11 and 12 October) and lost to the side batting first.
- • Both prices sit under our fair odds, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced.
Hong Kong to beat Singapore, at 92%.
Our AI model predicts Hong Kong to beat Singapore in the 14th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, giving them a 91.9% chance. Both sides lost on this ground on 11 and 12 October after choosing to bowl. Hong Kong beat Singapore by nine wickets when the teams met in Singapore on 3 June 2026.
Hong Kong's attack has done the heavy lifting in Malaysia
Hong Kong won the toss and batted against Malaysia at Selangor Turf Club on 8 October, making 140 for 5, with Zeeshan Ali scoring 48 off 38 balls. Malaysia reached 72 for 5 in 10 overs, and Hong Kong won by seven runs on the DLS method. Ayush Shukla took 3 for 24 in three overs against Malaysia and was Player of the Match.
The next day in Bangi, China were bowled out for 40 in 13.2 overs. Ehsan Khan took 3 for 5 in 3.2 overs against China on 9 October and Mohammad Ghazanfar 3 for 10 in four. Hong Kong needed 3.4 overs to win by eight wickets, with Anshuman Rath hitting 20 off 7 balls.
The defeat came here on 11 October. Hong Kong chose to bowl, Saudi Arabia made 168 for 6, and Hong Kong were all out for 158 in 19.3 overs, losing by 10 runs. Reyansh Sharma made 71 not out off 48 balls against Saudi Arabia. Rain then ended their game against Maldives in Bangi with Hong Kong 104 for 3 after 13 overs and Shahid Wasif on 55 not out off 34 balls.
Singapore's two wins came batting first at Selangor Turf Club
Singapore began with a 75-run defeat to Saudi Arabia in Bangi on 8 October: Saudi Arabia made 174 for 7, and Singapore finished on 99 for 7. Daksh Pratap Singh Tyagi took 3 for 38 in four overs for Singapore against Saudi Arabia.
Their best batting day followed at Selangor Turf Club on 9 October. Singapore won the toss, batted and made 188 for 6 against Maldives. Surendran Chandramohan scored 105 off 61 balls against Maldives, who replied with 155 for 7, and Singapore won by 33 runs.
Against China at the same ground on 11 October, Singapore were all out for 139, with Riaan Naik making 46 off 29 balls. Manpreet Singh then took 3 for 4 in three overs against China and Pranav Sudarshan 2 for 15 in four, holding China to 89 for 6 for a 50-run win.
Their latest game was a 37-run defeat to Malaysia here on 12 October. Singapore chose to bowl, Malaysia made 149 for 5, and Singapore were all out for 112 in 19 overs. Harsh Venkataram took 2 for 23 in two overs against Malaysia, and Suryansh Gulecha scored 32 off 27 balls.
Key Matchups: Surendran Chandramohan, Reyansh Sharma and Shahid Wasif
Surendran Chandramohan vs Ehsan Khan: Surendran Chandramohan made 105 off 61 balls against Maldives on 9 October. Ehsan Khan took 3 for 5 against China, also on 9 October. If Ehsan Khan dismisses him early, Singapore's innings shrinks fast.
Reyansh Sharma vs Manpreet Singh: Reyansh Sharma made 71 not out off 48 balls against Saudi Arabia on 11 October, at this ground. Manpreet Singh took 3 for 4 in three overs against China, also on 11 October. His overs are Singapore's best route to a low Hong Kong total.
Shahid Wasif vs Harsh Venkataram: Shahid Wasif reached 55 not out off 34 balls against Maldives on 12 October before rain ended play. Harsh Venkataram took 2 for 23 in two overs against Malaysia here, also on 12 October.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
Hong Kong beat Singapore by nine wickets at the Singapore National Cricket Ground on 3 June 2026, in the Asian Games Men's Qualifier. Singapore chose to bat and were all out for 61, and Hong Kong reached 64 for 1 in 6.3 overs.
When the sides met at Bayuemas Oval on 2 September 2024, in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A, Hong Kong made 201 for 8 and won by 23 runs on the DLS method, with Singapore on 73 for 4 after 8 overs. Singapore beat Hong Kong by 16 runs in Bangkok on 4 March 2020.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur is one of three grounds staging this qualifier, and both teams have already played here.
- Pitch: Saudi Arabia made 168 for 6 here against Hong Kong on 11 October, and Malaysia made 149 for 5 against Singapore a day later. Hong Kong made 201 for 8 on this ground against Singapore in September 2024.
- Conditions: The match starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC). Rain ended Hong Kong's game against Maldives in Bangi on 12 October with no result.
- Toss: Toss call: Bat first — Hong Kong (against Saudi Arabia) and Singapore (against Malaysia) both chose to bowl here (11 and 12 October), and both lost to the side batting first. We make it 72% that the toss winner bats. Our HK vs SIN pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.
Match Analysis: Where Hong Kong v Singapore will be won and lost
Hong Kong's bowlers have set the tone in this qualifier. Against them, China were all out for 40 and Malaysia reached 72 for 5 in 10 overs. Saudi Arabia made 168 for 6 here on 11 October, and that was the game Hong Kong lost.
Singapore won both games in which they batted first, making 188 for 6 against Maldives and 139 against China. Chasing, they managed 99 for 7 against Saudi Arabia and 112 against Malaysia. An upset needs a big total built around Surendran Chandramohan.
Hong Kong vs Singapore Prediction: Hong Kong to win at 92%
Our pick is Hong Kong at 91.9%: their attack bowled China out for 40 on 9 October, and they beat Singapore by nine wickets on 3 June 2026.
The match-winner market is efficiently priced at 1.04 for Hong Kong and 8.50 for Singapore, both under our fair odds. The toss is the live angle: our call is bat first at 72%.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Hong Kong
|91.9%
|94.7%
|1.04
|1.09
|Singapore
|8.1%
|5.3%
|8.50
|12.35
Efficiently priced on both sides. Hong Kong at 1.04 sit under our fair odds of 1.09, and Singapore at 8.50 sit under our 12.35. The toss is where we have a call: bat first at 72%. Odds captured on 13 October 2026.
The market broadly agrees with us. Its margin-free read of these prices makes Hong Kong 94.7%, 2.8 points above our 91.9%, with the same favourite.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Hong Kong vs Singapore in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B?
Our AI model predicts Hong Kong to beat Singapore at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on 14 October 2026, with a 91.9% chance of winning. Hong Kong beat Singapore by nine wickets on 3 June 2026 and by 23 runs on this ground on 2 September 2024.
What is the toss prediction for Hong Kong vs Singapore?
We expect the toss winner to bat first when Hong Kong play Singapore at Bayuemas Oval, and we make it 72%. Hong Kong (11 October) and Singapore (12 October) both chose to bowl on this ground and lost to the side batting first.
What are the odds for Hong Kong vs Singapore?
The available odds for Hong Kong vs Singapore on 14 October 2026 are 1.04 for Hong Kong and 8.50 for Singapore. Both sit under our fair odds of 1.09 and 12.35, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced, and the toss (bat first, 72%) is the angle.
How have Hong Kong and Singapore played in the qualifier so far?
Hong Kong beat Malaysia and China, lost to Saudi Arabia by 10 runs (11 October 2026) and had no result against Maldives. Singapore lost to Saudi Arabia, beat Maldives and China, and lost to Malaysia by 37 runs (12 October 2026).
What is the pitch like at Bayuemas Oval?
Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur saw Saudi Arabia make 168 for 6 against Hong Kong on 11 October 2026 and Malaysia make 149 for 5 against Singapore a day later. Hong Kong made 201 for 8 against Singapore there in September 2024.
Have Hong Kong and Singapore played each other before?
Yes. Hong Kong beat Singapore by nine wickets in Singapore on 3 June 2026 and by 23 runs at Bayuemas Oval on 2 September 2024. Singapore beat Hong Kong by 16 runs in Bangkok on 4 March 2020.