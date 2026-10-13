Hong Kong to beat Singapore, at 92%.

Our AI model predicts Hong Kong to beat Singapore in the 14th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, giving them a 91.9% chance. Both sides lost on this ground on 11 and 12 October after choosing to bowl. Hong Kong beat Singapore by nine wickets when the teams met in Singapore on 3 June 2026.

Hong Kong's attack has done the heavy lifting in Malaysia

Hong Kong won the toss and batted against Malaysia at Selangor Turf Club on 8 October, making 140 for 5, with Zeeshan Ali scoring 48 off 38 balls. Malaysia reached 72 for 5 in 10 overs, and Hong Kong won by seven runs on the DLS method. Ayush Shukla took 3 for 24 in three overs against Malaysia and was Player of the Match.

The next day in Bangi, China were bowled out for 40 in 13.2 overs. Ehsan Khan took 3 for 5 in 3.2 overs against China on 9 October and Mohammad Ghazanfar 3 for 10 in four. Hong Kong needed 3.4 overs to win by eight wickets, with Anshuman Rath hitting 20 off 7 balls.

The defeat came here on 11 October. Hong Kong chose to bowl, Saudi Arabia made 168 for 6, and Hong Kong were all out for 158 in 19.3 overs, losing by 10 runs. Reyansh Sharma made 71 not out off 48 balls against Saudi Arabia. Rain then ended their game against Maldives in Bangi with Hong Kong 104 for 3 after 13 overs and Shahid Wasif on 55 not out off 34 balls.

Singapore's two wins came batting first at Selangor Turf Club

Singapore began with a 75-run defeat to Saudi Arabia in Bangi on 8 October: Saudi Arabia made 174 for 7, and Singapore finished on 99 for 7. Daksh Pratap Singh Tyagi took 3 for 38 in four overs for Singapore against Saudi Arabia.

Their best batting day followed at Selangor Turf Club on 9 October. Singapore won the toss, batted and made 188 for 6 against Maldives. Surendran Chandramohan scored 105 off 61 balls against Maldives, who replied with 155 for 7, and Singapore won by 33 runs.

Against China at the same ground on 11 October, Singapore were all out for 139, with Riaan Naik making 46 off 29 balls. Manpreet Singh then took 3 for 4 in three overs against China and Pranav Sudarshan 2 for 15 in four, holding China to 89 for 6 for a 50-run win.

Their latest game was a 37-run defeat to Malaysia here on 12 October. Singapore chose to bowl, Malaysia made 149 for 5, and Singapore were all out for 112 in 19 overs. Harsh Venkataram took 2 for 23 in two overs against Malaysia, and Suryansh Gulecha scored 32 off 27 balls.

Key Matchups: Surendran Chandramohan, Reyansh Sharma and Shahid Wasif

Surendran Chandramohan vs Ehsan Khan: Surendran Chandramohan made 105 off 61 balls against Maldives on 9 October. Ehsan Khan took 3 for 5 against China, also on 9 October. If Ehsan Khan dismisses him early, Singapore's innings shrinks fast.

Reyansh Sharma vs Manpreet Singh: Reyansh Sharma made 71 not out off 48 balls against Saudi Arabia on 11 October, at this ground. Manpreet Singh took 3 for 4 in three overs against China, also on 11 October. His overs are Singapore's best route to a low Hong Kong total.

Shahid Wasif vs Harsh Venkataram: Shahid Wasif reached 55 not out off 34 balls against Maldives on 12 October before rain ended play. Harsh Venkataram took 2 for 23 in two overs against Malaysia here, also on 12 October.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Hong Kong beat Singapore by nine wickets at the Singapore National Cricket Ground on 3 June 2026, in the Asian Games Men's Qualifier. Singapore chose to bat and were all out for 61, and Hong Kong reached 64 for 1 in 6.3 overs. When the sides met at Bayuemas Oval on 2 September 2024, in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A, Hong Kong made 201 for 8 and won by 23 runs on the DLS method, with Singapore on 73 for 4 after 8 overs. Singapore beat Hong Kong by 16 runs in Bangkok on 4 March 2020.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur is one of three grounds staging this qualifier, and both teams have already played here. Pitch: Saudi Arabia made 168 for 6 here against Hong Kong on 11 October, and Malaysia made 149 for 5 against Singapore a day later. Hong Kong made 201 for 8 on this ground against Singapore in September 2024.

Saudi Arabia made 168 for 6 here against Hong Kong on 11 October, and Malaysia made 149 for 5 against Singapore a day later. Hong Kong made 201 for 8 on this ground against Singapore in September 2024. Conditions: The match starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC). Rain ended Hong Kong's game against Maldives in Bangi on 12 October with no result.

The match starts at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC). Rain ended Hong Kong's game against Maldives in Bangi on 12 October with no result. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — Hong Kong (against Saudi Arabia) and Singapore (against Malaysia) both chose to bowl here (11 and 12 October), and both lost to the side batting first. We make it 72% that the toss winner bats. Our HK vs SIN pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.

Match Analysis: Where Hong Kong v Singapore will be won and lost

Hong Kong's bowlers have set the tone in this qualifier. Against them, China were all out for 40 and Malaysia reached 72 for 5 in 10 overs. Saudi Arabia made 168 for 6 here on 11 October, and that was the game Hong Kong lost.

Singapore won both games in which they batted first, making 188 for 6 against Maldives and 139 against China. Chasing, they managed 99 for 7 against Saudi Arabia and 112 against Malaysia. An upset needs a big total built around Surendran Chandramohan.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Prediction: Hong Kong to win at 92%

Our pick is Hong Kong at 91.9%: their attack bowled China out for 40 on 9 October, and they beat Singapore by nine wickets on 3 June 2026.

The match-winner market is efficiently priced at 1.04 for Hong Kong and 8.50 for Singapore, both under our fair odds. The toss is the live angle: our call is bat first at 72%.