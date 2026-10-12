Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pakistan predicted to win with 74% probability
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Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 67%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pakistan predicted to win with 74% probability
- • Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0: four-wicket winners on 9 October, 82-run winners on 11 October
- • Maaz Sadaqat made 96 off 51 balls against Sri Lanka on 11 October and was player of the match
- • Field first is our toss call, at 67%
- • Pakistan at 1.40 carry a 3.0% edge on our numbers
Pakistan are our pick at 74%.
Our AI model predicts a Pakistan win over Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday 13 October 2026, starting 6:30 pm IST (13:00 UTC). Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0 after beating Sri Lanka by four wickets (9 October) and by 82 runs (11 October) at the same ground, so a third win would complete a clean sweep.
Can Pakistan's top order finish the sweep in Rawalpindi?
Pakistan made 215 for 3 against Sri Lanka on 11 October 2026. Maaz Sadaqat made 96 off 51 balls in that innings and was named player of the match, and Sahibzada Farhan added 73 off 44.
Sahibzada Farhan was player of the match in the series opener on 9 October, making 89 off 53 balls. Maaz Sadaqat added 50 off 29 that night, and Pakistan reached 187 for 6 in 18.5 overs to win by four wickets.
The bowling was just as sharp on 11 October. Mohammad Imran Randhawa took 3 for 11 in four overs and Salman Mirza 2 for 28 in three, and Sri Lanka finished on 133 for 7.
Can Sri Lanka find a way back after two defeats in Rawalpindi?
Sri Lanka won the toss on 9 and 11 October but lost both games. They batted first on 9 October, making 182 for 8, built around Lahiru Udara's 91 off 55 balls.
On 11 October they chose to field and conceded 215 for 3. Maheesh Theekshana made 32 not out off 26 balls in Sri Lanka's reply of 133 for 7.
Their bowling had Pakistan working in the opener. Maheesh Theekshana took 2 for 36 in four overs and Eshan Malinga 2 for 33 in 3.5 overs on 9 October; the chase still went into the 19th over.
Key Matchups: Maaz Sadaqat against Maheesh Theekshana
Maaz Sadaqat vs Maheesh Theekshana: Maaz Sadaqat made 96 off 51 balls against Sri Lanka on 11 October. Maheesh Theekshana dismissed him lbw for 50 in the opener (9 October 2026) and is the bowler Sri Lanka need against him.
Lahiru Udara vs Naseem Shah: Lahiru Udara made 91 off 55 balls against Pakistan on 9 October. Naseem Shah took 3 for 36 in four overs in that innings, with Lahiru Udara among his wickets.
Sahibzada Farhan vs Eshan Malinga: Sahibzada Farhan made 89 off 53 balls against Sri Lanka on 9 October and 73 off 44 on 11 October. Eshan Malinga took 2 for 33 in 3.5 overs against Pakistan on 9 October.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
Pakistan have won both games of this series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: by four wickets on 9 October 2026 and by 82 runs on 11 October 2026. At the same ground in the November 2025 T20I tri-series, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets (22 November), Sri Lanka won by six runs (27 November) and Pakistan won by six wickets (29 November) after bowling Sri Lanka out for 114.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The 3rd T20I is a night match, starting at 6:30 pm IST (13:00 UTC).
- Scoring: Pakistan made 215 for 3 batting first here on 11 October 2026; Sri Lanka made 182 for 8 batting first in the 9 October opener.
- Toss: Toss call: Field first — Sri Lanka chose to field after winning the toss here on 11 October 2026; we put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 67%. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, timestamped and publicly tracked.
Match Analysis: where the 3rd T20I will be won and lost
The top of Pakistan's order has decided this series. Sahibzada Farhan made 89 and Maaz Sadaqat 50 on 9 October; Maaz Sadaqat made 96 and Sahibzada Farhan 73 on 11 October.
Sri Lanka's clearest route is early wickets. Their 182 for 8 on 9 October, built on Lahiru Udara's 91 off 55, took Pakistan's chase into the 19th over.
The toss could shape the evening. Sri Lanka chose to bat first after winning it on 9 October, then to field on 11 October. We expect the toss winner to field first.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Pakistan to Win the 3rd T20I
Our AI model gives Pakistan a 74% chance of winning in Rawalpindi. They have won both games of this series, by four wickets on 9 October and by 82 runs on 11 October.
The value sits with Pakistan at 1.40, above our fair line, while Sri Lanka's price sits below ours. Pakistan stay favourites whichever side bats first, and we expect the toss winner to field.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Best Odds
|Fair Odds
|Pakistan
|73.6%
|74%
|1.40
|1.36
|Sri Lanka
|26.4%
|26%
|3.48
|3.79
Value on Pakistan. At 1.40, Pakistan are priced above our fair 1.36, a 3.0% edge. Sri Lanka's best price sits below our fair line, so the match-winner value is with the favourite. Odds captured on 12 October 2026.
The market broadly agrees with us. Its margin-free read of these prices makes Pakistan 74%, against our 73.6%, with the same favourite.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I?
Our AI model gives Pakistan a 73.6% chance (74%) against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 13 October 2026. Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0 after wins at the same ground by four wickets (9 October 2026) and by 82 runs (11 October 2026).
What is the toss prediction for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?
We expect the toss winner to field first at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 13 October 2026, and we put that chance at 67%. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field in the 2nd T20I there on 11 October 2026.
What are the best odds for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?
The best available prices for the 3rd T20I are 1.40 on Pakistan and 3.48 on Sri Lanka. Our fair prices are 1.36 and 3.79, so Pakistan carry a 3.0% edge on our numbers.
What happened in the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs in Rawalpindi on 11 October 2026. Pakistan made 215 for 3 that day, with Maaz Sadaqat 96 off 51 balls and Sahibzada Farhan 73 off 44, and Sri Lanka finished on 133 for 7.
How have Pakistan and Sri Lanka fared in T20Is at Rawalpindi?
At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets on 22 November 2025, Sri Lanka won by six runs on 27 November 2025 and Pakistan won by six wickets on 29 November 2025. Pakistan then won both games of this series there, by four wickets on 9 October 2026 and by 82 runs on 11 October 2026.
What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I start?
The 3rd T20I starts at 6:30 pm IST (13:00 UTC) on Tuesday 13 October 2026 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
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