Sydney Thunder Women are our pick at 53%.

Our AI model predicts Sydney Thunder Women to beat Perth Scorchers Women at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on 5 November 2026, with a 53.2% win probability. The Thunder beat Brisbane Heat Women by 6 wickets at Drummoyne (1 November 2026). The Scorchers beat Melbourne Stars Women by 15 runs at Junction Oval, Melbourne (2 November 2026).

Heather Knight and Phoebe Litchfield lead the Thunder's chase

Phoebe Litchfield captains Sydney Thunder Women in WBBL|12, and Tahlia Wilson keeps wicket.

The Thunder won the toss and bowled against Melbourne Renegades Women at Junction Oval, Melbourne on 29 October 2026. The Renegades made 138 for 9. Sydney Thunder Women reached 140 for 4 in 17 overs and won by 6 wickets.

Anika Learoyd made 48 off 37 balls in that win against the Renegades (29 October 2026). Heather Knight finished 29 not out against the Renegades (29 October 2026).

Brisbane Heat Women won the toss at Drummoyne on 1 November 2026 and batted first. The Heat made 178 for 5. The Thunder passed that total in 16.4 overs and won by 6 wickets.

Heather Knight made 54 not out off 29 balls against the Heat (1 November 2026) and was player of the match. Phoebe Litchfield made 41 off 19 balls against the Heat in that game (1 November 2026).

Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine carry the Scorchers into Sydney

Beth Mooney captains Perth Scorchers Women in WBBL|12, taking over from Sophie Devine, and she keeps wicket too.

The Scorchers won the toss and bowled against Melbourne Renegades Women at the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth on 31 October 2026. The Renegades made 136 for 6. The Scorchers reached 138 for 1 in 13.3 overs and won by 9 wickets.

Beth Mooney made 58 not out off 40 balls against the Renegades (31 October 2026) and was player of the match. Sophie Devine made 47 not out off 32 balls in that chase against the Renegades (31 October 2026).

On 2 November 2026, Melbourne Stars Women won the toss at Junction Oval and bowled first. Perth Scorchers Women made 124 for 9 in their 20 overs.

The Stars were bowled out for 109 in 18.1 overs, and the Scorchers won by 15 runs. Sophie Devine took 4 for 19 against the Stars (2 November 2026) and was player of the match.

Key Matchups: Knight against Devine, Mack against the Thunder attack

Heather Knight vs Sophie Devine: Heather Knight made 54 not out off 29 balls against Brisbane Heat Women (1 November 2026). Sophie Devine was player of the match against Melbourne Stars Women (2 November 2026), and she made 47 not out off 32 balls against Melbourne Renegades Women (31 October 2026).

Katie Mack vs the Thunder attack: Katie Mack made 79 off 57 balls against Sydney Thunder Women at Drummoyne (19 November 2025). The Thunder still ran down the Scorchers' 150 for 7 that day (19 November 2025).

Tahlia Wilson and Phoebe Litchfield vs the Scorchers: Tahlia Wilson made 55 not out against Perth Scorchers Women at Drummoyne (19 November 2025) and was player of the match. Phoebe Litchfield made 50 not out against the Scorchers in that game (19 November 2025).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Sydney Thunder Women beat Perth Scorchers Women by 9 wickets at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney in their last WBBL meeting (19 November 2025). The Scorchers made 150 for 7. The Thunder reached 154 for 1 in 18.2 overs. The sides also met in the T20 Spring Challenge at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney (18 October 2026). Perth Scorchers Women won the toss, batted and were bowled out for 92 in 18.2 overs. Sydney Thunder Women reached 93 for 2 in 13.1 overs and won by 8 wickets. Perth Scorchers Women beat Sydney Thunder Women by 74 runs at Drummoyne in WBBL|10 (12 November 2024). Sydney Thunder Women won the next meeting by 7 wickets in Melbourne three days later (15 November 2024).

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Drummoyne Oval, Sydney hosts Sydney Thunder Women v Perth Scorchers Women, the 11th Match of WBBL|12, an evening start in Sydney at 1:40pm IST (08:10 UTC). Pitch: Brisbane Heat Women made 178 for 5 at Drummoyne Oval on 1 November 2026. Sydney Thunder Women passed that total with 20 balls to spare in the same game.

Brisbane Heat Women made 178 for 5 at Drummoyne Oval on 1 November 2026. Sydney Thunder Women passed that total with 20 balls to spare in the same game. Weather: Open-Meteo's forecast for Sydney (fetched 2 November 2026) gives 18.6°C, 55% humidity, clear skies and a 0% chance of rain around the start.

Open-Meteo's forecast for Sydney (fetched 2 November 2026) gives 18.6°C, 55% humidity, clear skies and a 0% chance of rain around the start. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to field at 75%. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled against Perth Scorchers Women at Drummoyne Oval (19 November 2025) and against Melbourne Renegades Women (29 October 2026). The Scorchers won the toss and bowled against the Renegades (31 October 2026), and Hobart Hurricanes Women did the same against Sydney Sixers Women in the evening game at Drummoyne (1 November 2026). See our ST-W vs PS-W toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where Thunder vs Scorchers is won and lost

The Thunder won both of their WBBL|12 games batting second: against the Renegades (29 October 2026) and against the Heat (1 November 2026). With the toss winner expected to bowl, the chase is where their batting has done its work.

The Scorchers have won both ways. They chased against the Renegades (31 October 2026), and they defended 124 for 9 against the Stars (2 November 2026).

Katie Mack's 79 for the Scorchers at Drummoyne (19 November 2025) still ended in a 9-wicket defeat. Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine and Katie Mack have to set a target the Thunder's batting cannot run down.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women prediction: Thunder 53% favourites

Our AI model gives Sydney Thunder Women a 53.2% chance of beating Perth Scorchers Women at Drummoyne. The Thunder beat the Scorchers by 9 wickets at Drummoyne in their last WBBL meeting (19 November 2025).

At 1.79 for the Thunder and 2.01 for the Scorchers, both available odds sit just below our fair odds of 1.88 and 2.14, so the match-winner market has this one about right. The toss is the angle, and we expect the toss winner to bowl first.