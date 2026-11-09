Toss predictions
UT v RDC Bowl first 83% 9/11 21:30 IST PAKU19 v NPLU19 Bowl first 70% 10/11 10:30 IST HH-W v AS-W Bowl first 80% 10/11 13:40 IST JAB v SPR Bowl first 80% 10/11 16:45 IST YL v UT Bowl first 80% 10/11 19:15 IST UBL v EE Bowl first 86% 10/11 21:30 IST PS-W v ST-W Bowl first 70% 11/11 13:40 IST TTN v WRS Bowl first 60% 11/11 21:30 IST MS-W v BH-W Bowl first 60% 12/11 10:10 IST MR-W v SS-W Bowl first 62% 12/11 13:40 IST

Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals Toss Prediction (JAB vs SPR)

21st Match · Nepal Premier League 2026 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Toss 16:15 IST (expected)
Tue 10 Nov · Match 16:45 IST · 17:00 local
Toss in 20 h 34 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 80%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament17 of 19 bowl
  • Janakpur Bolts3 of 3 bowl
  • Sudur Paschim Royals3 of 3 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 491 of 755 right →
Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals match prediction →

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's price should drop.

Janakpur Bolts

  • Odds now1.91 · 49% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.84 · 51% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.99 · 47% to win
PlanBet Bet at 1.91

Sudur Paschim Royals

  • Odds now1.86 · 51% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.80 · 53% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.94 · 49% to win
Melbet Bet at 1.86

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What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament17 of 19 bowl The latest 12 of the 19 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 17 of the 19 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 9 November 2026. Chasing sides won 8 of the 18 decided games.

  • 9 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos bowled
  • 9 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
  • 7 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
  • 6 November 2026Pokhara Avengers bowled
  • 6 November 2026Karnali Yaks bowled
  • 5 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
  • 5 November 2026Janakpur Bolts bowled
  • 3 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
  • 3 November 2026Janakpur Bolts bowled
  • 2 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals bowled
  • 2 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
  • 1 November 2026Pokhara Avengers bowled
Janakpur Bolts3 of 3 bowl Janakpur Bolts's 3 toss wins in this tournament

In this tournament, Janakpur Bolts chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 5 November 2026 they bowled.

  • 5 November 2026bowled
  • 3 November 2026bowled
  • 27 October 2026bowled
Sudur Paschim Royals3 of 3 bowl Sudur Paschim Royals's 3 toss wins in this tournament

In this tournament, Sudur Paschim Royals chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 2 November 2026 they bowled.

  • 2 November 2026bowled
  • 31 October 2026bowled
  • 28 October 2026bowled
Ground
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Start
Afternoon start, 10 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local
Forecast
18°C · humidity 63% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 9 November, 17:38 IST.

How we made this Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.

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JAB vs SPR toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the JAB vs SPR toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 80%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 10 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in JAB vs SPR?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 80%. In this tournament, Janakpur Bolts chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. In this tournament, Sudur Paschim Royals chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins.

What time is the JAB vs SPR toss?

The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 10 November, 30 minutes before the 16:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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