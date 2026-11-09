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Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals Toss Prediction (JAB vs SPR)

21st Match · Nepal Premier League 2026 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Toss 16:15 IST (expected) Tue 10 Nov · Match 16:45 IST · 17:00 local Toss in 20 h 34 min

Our toss call Bowl first 80% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 17 of 19 bowl

Janakpur Bolts 3 of 3 bowl

Sudur Paschim Royals 3 of 3 bowl

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's price should drop. Janakpur Bolts Market odds, checked 19:40 IST After the toss, 16:15 IST Odds now 1.91 · 49% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.84 · 51% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.99 · 47% to win Bet at 1.91 → Sudur Paschim Royals Market odds, checked 19:40 IST After the toss, 16:15 IST Odds now 1.86 · 51% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.80 · 53% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.94 · 49% to win Bet at 1.86 →

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 17 of 19 bowl Bowl Bat Bowl Bowl Bowl The latest 12 of the 19 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 17 of the 19 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 9 November 2026. Chasing sides won 8 of the 18 decided games. Chitwan Rhinos bowled

Pokhara Avengers batted

Lumbini Lions bowled

Pokhara Avengers bowled

Karnali Yaks bowled

Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled

Janakpur Bolts bowled

Lumbini Lions bowled

Janakpur Bolts bowled

Sudur Paschim Royals bowled

Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled

Pokhara Avengers bowled Janakpur Bolts 3 of 3 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Janakpur Bolts's 3 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Janakpur Bolts chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 5 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

bowled Sudur Paschim Royals 3 of 3 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Sudur Paschim Royals's 3 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Sudur Paschim Royals chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 2 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

bowled Ground Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Start Afternoon start, 10 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local Forecast 18°C · humidity 63% · clear skies Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 9 November, 17:38 IST.

How we made this Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.

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JAB vs SPR toss prediction FAQ Who will win the JAB vs SPR toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 80%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 10 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in JAB vs SPR? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 80%. In this tournament, Janakpur Bolts chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. In this tournament, Sudur Paschim Royals chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. What time is the JAB vs SPR toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 10 November, 30 minutes before the 16:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.