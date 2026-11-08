Toss predictions
SLU19 v AFGU19 Bowl first 57% 9/11 10:30 IST KAY v POA Bowl first 78% 9/11 12:15 IST CHR v KAG Bowl first 80% 9/11 16:45 IST EE v ARA Bowl first 80% 9/11 19:15 IST UT v RDC Bowl first 83% 9/11 21:30 IST PAKU19 v NPLU19 Bowl first 70% 10/11 10:30 IST HH-W v AS-W Bowl first 80% 10/11 13:40 IST JAB v SPR Bowl first 80% 10/11 16:45 IST YL v UT Bowl first 80% 10/11 19:15 IST UBL v EE Bowl first 86% 10/11 21:30 IST PS-W v ST-W Bowl first 70% 11/11 13:40 IST MS-W v BH-W Bowl first 60% 12/11 10:10 IST

Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Toss Prediction (PAKU19 vs NPLU19)

Our toss call

Bowl first 70%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

Pakistan U19 ★ Our pick 1.06 PlanBetNepal U19   8.80 Paripesa
Compare 6 bookmakers
PAKU19NPLU19
WinWin1.068.80
Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
Melbet1.068.80
20% weekly cashback · max $100
Megapari1.068.80
Promo code MAXIMUS999
Paripesa1.068.80
130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
PlanBet1.068.80
100% up to ₹10,655
1xBet1.068.80
Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
Today's cricket odds →
Back Pakistan U19 on BC.Game · UPI deposits from ₹100Bonus 300% at BC.Game · UPI deposits from ₹100

Tuesday, 10 November 2026 · 10:30 IST · Al Amerat Cricket Ground · U19 Asia Cup

Match context

Our toss call for Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 is bowl first (70%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 70% Bat first 30%
Ground
Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1)
Start
10 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local
Forecast
31°C · humidity 31% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 8 November, 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see our toss methodology.

Toss prediction page launched 8 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 match preview.

Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 match prediction →

Telegram →
Play in Telegram (opens a new tab)

Call this match. Take on our AI.

PAKU19 vs NPLU19 toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the PAKU19 vs NPLU19 toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.

What will the toss winner choose in PAKU19 vs NPLU19?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. It is the toss call in our Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 match prediction.

How does the toss affect the PAKU19 vs NPLU19 match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

Menu