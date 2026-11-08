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Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction (PS-W vs ST-W)

Our toss call

Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

Perth Scorchers Women ★ Our pick 1.80 MegapariSydney Thunder Women   2.03 DafaBet
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Wednesday, 11 November 2026 · 13:40 IST · W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth · WBBL

How we made this Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss predictions work.

Toss prediction page launched 8 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women match preview.

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PS-W vs ST-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the PS-W vs ST-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.

What will the toss winner choose in PS-W vs ST-W?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. It is the toss call in our Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women match prediction.

How does the toss affect the PS-W vs ST-W match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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