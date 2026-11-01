Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction (MS-W vs PS-W)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 84%.
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Match context
Our toss call for Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women is bowl first (84%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Junction Oval in Melbourne, with an evening start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.
- Ground
- Junction Oval, Melbourne
- Start
- 2 November, 13:40 IST / 19:10 local
- Forecast
- 19°C · humidity 87% · overcast · rainWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 1 November, 06:08 UTC.
How we made this Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women toss prediction
Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.
For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss calls are made.
Toss prediction page launched 1 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match preview.
Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match prediction →
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MS-W vs PS-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the MS-W vs PS-W toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in MS-W vs PS-W?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Junction Oval, Melbourne. It is the toss call in our Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match prediction.
How does the toss affect the MS-W vs PS-W match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →