Toss predictions
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Biratnagar Kings vs Janakpur Bolts Toss Prediction (BIK vs JAB)

Our toss call

Bowl first 60%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Tuesday, 3 November 2026 · 12:15 IST · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur · NPL

Match context

Our toss call for Biratnagar Kings vs Janakpur Bolts is bowl first (60%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, with a daytime start. The match details below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 60% Bat first 40%
Ground
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Start
3 November, 12:15 IST / 12:30 local

How we made this Biratnagar Kings vs Janakpur Bolts toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss forecasts work.

Toss prediction page launched 2 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Biratnagar Kings vs Janakpur Bolts match preview.

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BIK vs JAB toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the BIK vs JAB toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in BIK vs JAB?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. It is the toss call in our Biratnagar Kings vs Janakpur Bolts match prediction.

How does the toss affect the BIK vs JAB match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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