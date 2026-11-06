Toss predictions
MR-W v AS-W Bowl first 79% 7/11 10:10 IST NAMW v USAW Bowl first 52% 7/11 12:00 IST BH-W v HH-W Bowl first 88% 7/11 13:40 IST KAG v LUL Bowl first 80% 7/11 16:45 IST UBL v YL Bowl first 80% 7/11 17:00 IST RDC v EE Bowl first 80% 7/11 19:15 IST UT v ARA Bowl first 80% 7/11 21:30 IST SS-W v ST-W Bowl first 60% 8/11 08:10 IST PS-W v MS-W Bowl first 65% 8/11 11:40 IST NAMW v RWAW Bowl first 52% 8/11 12:00 IST ESTORM v WRS Bowl first 55% 8/11 13:30 IST YL v EE Bowl first 80% 8/11 17:00 IST

Northern Districts vs Otago Toss Prediction (ND vs OTAGO)

Our toss call

Bowl first 66%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

Northern Districts   2.26 DafaBetOtago ★ Our pick 1.61 DafaBet
NDOTAGO
DafaBet2.261.61
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Sunday, 8 November 2026 · 03:00 IST · Cobham Oval, Whangarei · Ford Trophy

Match context

Our toss call for Northern Districts vs Otago is bowl first (66%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Cobham Oval in Whangarei, with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 66% Bat first 34%
Ground
Cobham Oval, Whangarei
Start
8 November, 03:00 IST / 10:30 local
Forecast
19°C · humidity 73% · overcastWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 6 November, 18:08 UTC.

How we made this Northern Districts vs Otago toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see our toss tracking approach.

Toss prediction page launched 6 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Northern Districts vs Otago match preview.

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ND vs OTAGO toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the ND vs OTAGO toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.

What will the toss winner choose in ND vs OTAGO?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Cobham Oval, Whangarei. It is the toss call in our Northern Districts vs Otago match prediction.

How does the toss affect the ND vs OTAGO match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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