Northern Districts vs Otago Toss Prediction (ND vs OTAGO)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.
Best odds · match winner
|ND
|OTAGO
|DafaBet
|2.26
|1.61
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
Match context
Our toss call for Northern Districts vs Otago is bowl first (66%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Cobham Oval in Whangarei, with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.
- Ground
- Cobham Oval, Whangarei
- Start
- 8 November, 03:00 IST / 10:30 local
- Forecast
- 19°C · humidity 73% · overcastWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 6 November, 18:08 UTC.
How we made this Northern Districts vs Otago toss prediction
Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.
For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For how every toss call is made and graded, see our toss tracking approach.
Toss prediction page launched 6 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Northern Districts vs Otago match preview.
Northern Districts vs Otago match prediction →
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ND vs OTAGO toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the ND vs OTAGO toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.
What will the toss winner choose in ND vs OTAGO?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Cobham Oval, Whangarei. It is the toss call in our Northern Districts vs Otago match prediction.
How does the toss affect the ND vs OTAGO match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →