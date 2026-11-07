Toss predictions
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India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Toss Prediction (INDU19 vs PAKU19)

Our toss call

Bowl first 78%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 78%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

India U19 ★ Our pick 1.49 WinWinPakistan U19   2.72 DafaBet
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Sunday, 8 November 2026 · 10:30 IST · Al Amerat Cricket Ground · U19 Asia Cup

Match context

Our toss call for India U19 vs Pakistan U19 is bowl first (78%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), with a daytime start. The match details below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 78% Bat first 22%
Ground
Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2)
Start
8 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local

How we made this India U19 vs Pakistan U19 toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see our toss methodology.

Toss prediction page launched 7 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match preview.

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INDU19 vs PAKU19 toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the INDU19 vs PAKU19 toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.

What will the toss winner choose in INDU19 vs PAKU19?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. It is the toss call in our India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match prediction.

How does the toss affect the INDU19 vs PAKU19 match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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