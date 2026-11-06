Wellington vs Auckland Toss Prediction (WELL vs AUCK)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%.
Best odds · match winner
|WELL
|AUCK
|DafaBet
|2.35
|1.57
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
Match context
Our toss call for Wellington vs Auckland is bowl first (80%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Basin Reserve in Wellington, with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.
- Ground
- Basin Reserve, Wellington
- Start
- 8 November, 03:00 IST / 10:30 local
- Forecast
- 17°C · humidity 86% · partly cloudy · showers · windyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 6 November, 18:08 UTC.
How we made this Wellington vs Auckland toss prediction
Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.
For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For how every toss call is made and graded, see our toss prediction approach.
Toss prediction page launched 6 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Wellington vs Auckland match preview.
Wellington vs Auckland match prediction →
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WELL vs AUCK toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the WELL vs AUCK toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.
What will the toss winner choose in WELL vs AUCK?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Basin Reserve, Wellington. It is the toss call in our Wellington vs Auckland match prediction.
How does the toss affect the WELL vs AUCK match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →