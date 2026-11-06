Toss predictions
ESTORM v DOL Bowl first 79% 6/11 21:30 IST MR-W v AS-W Bowl first 79% 7/11 10:10 IST NAMW v USAW Bowl first 52% 7/11 12:00 IST BH-W v HH-W Bowl first 88% 7/11 13:40 IST KAG v LUL Bowl first 80% 7/11 16:45 IST UBL v YL Bowl first 80% 7/11 17:00 IST RDC v EE Bowl first 80% 7/11 19:15 IST UT v ARA Bowl first 80% 7/11 21:30 IST SS-W v ST-W Bowl first 60% 8/11 08:10 IST PS-W v MS-W Bowl first 65% 8/11 11:40 IST NAMW v RWAW Bowl first 52% 8/11 12:00 IST ESTORM v WRS Bowl first 55% 8/11 13:30 IST

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction (SS-W vs ST-W)

Our toss call

Bowl first 60%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

Sydney Sixers Women ★ Our pick 1.74 DafaBetSydney Thunder Women   2.11 Megapari
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Sunday, 8 November 2026 · 08:10 IST · North Sydney Oval, Sydney · WBBL

Match context

Our toss call for Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women is bowl first (60%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at North Sydney Oval, with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 60% Bat first 40%
Ground
North Sydney Oval
Start
8 November, 08:10 IST / 13:40 local
Forecast
16°C · humidity 57% · clear skies · showers · windyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 6 November, 12:08 UTC.

How we made this Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss calls are graded.

Toss prediction page launched 6 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women match preview.

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SS-W vs ST-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the SS-W vs ST-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.

What will the toss winner choose in SS-W vs ST-W?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. It is the toss call in our Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women match prediction.

How does the toss affect the SS-W vs ST-W match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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