We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%.

Sunday, 8 November 2026 · 08:10 IST · North Sydney Oval, Sydney · WBBL

Our toss call for Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women is bowl first (60%) . This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at North Sydney Oval, with a daytime start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

How we made this Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss calls are graded.

Toss prediction page launched 6 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women match preview.