Sunday, 18 October 2026 · 13:30 IST · Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium · ODI Tri-Series

We expect the toss winner to field first at Rawalpindi on 18 October 2026, and we put that chance at 75%.

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How we made this Pakistan vs Sri Lanka toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss methodology.

Toss prediction page launched 14 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match preview.