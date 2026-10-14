Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction (PAK vs SL)

Our toss call

Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 325 of 528 right →

Best odds · match winner

Pakistan ★ Our pick 1.40 DafaBetSri Lanka   3.05 DafaBet
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Sunday, 18 October 2026 · 13:30 IST · Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium · ODI Tri-Series

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field first at Rawalpindi on 18 October 2026, and we put that chance at 75%.

How we made this Pakistan vs Sri Lanka toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss methodology.

Toss prediction page launched 14 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match preview.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match prediction →

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PAK vs SL toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the PAK vs SL toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in PAK vs SL?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match prediction.

How does the toss affect the PAK vs SL match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →