We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 65%.

Saturday, 17 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · Boland Park, Paarl · CSA Pro20

Our toss call for Boland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos is field first at 65%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 65%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Cloud cover. 100% cloud at the start helps the new ball. (points to bowling first)

Dew is coming. Evening start (18:00 local) with 81% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings. (points to bowling first)

Boland like to bowl first. They have fielded in 2 of their last 3 tosses won (2 of 3 in all). (points to bowling first)

Captains have bowled first here. 4 of 4 toss winners have fielded at Boland Park since 2020 (100%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Boland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 16 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Boland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos match preview.