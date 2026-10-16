Toss predictions
HH-W v PS-W Bowl first 72% 17/10 04:30 IST SS-W v AS-W Bowl first 68% 17/10 09:00 IST CAN v NEP Bat first 58% 17/10 11:00 IST IND v WI Bowl first 80% 17/10 19:00 IST ST-W v PS-W Bowl first 66% 18/10 09:00 IST SS-W v MS-W Bowl first 62% 18/10 13:30 IST AUS-W v NZ-W Bowl first 52% 18/10 13:45 IST

Boland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Toss Prediction (BOL vs MPR)

Our toss call

Bowl first 65%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 65%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 329 of 539 right →

Best odds · match winner

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Saturday, 17 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · Boland Park, Paarl · CSA Pro20

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 65% Bat first 35%
  • Captains have bowled first here. 4 of 4 toss winners have fielded at Boland Park since 2020 (100%).(points to bowling first)
  • Boland like to bowl first. They have fielded in 2 of their last 3 tosses won (2 of 3 in all).(points to bowling first)
  • Dew is coming. Evening start (18:00 local) with 81% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings.(points to bowling first)
  • Cloud cover. 100% cloud at the start helps the new ball.(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 65%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

Our toss call for Boland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos is field first at 65%.

Last 2 tosses at Boland Park

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-01-27South AfricaFieldSouth AfricaYes
2020-11-29EnglandFieldEnglandYes

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Start time and conditions at Boland Park

Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).

Forecast at the start: 16°C · humidity 81% · overcast

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-16 18:08 UTC.

How we made this Boland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 16 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Boland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos match preview.

Boland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos match prediction →

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BOL vs MPR toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the BOL vs MPR toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in BOL vs MPR?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Boland Park, Paarl. It is the toss call in our Boland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos match prediction.

How does the toss affect the BOL vs MPR match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →