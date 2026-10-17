We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%.

Sunday, 18 October 2026 · 19:00 IST · Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium · IND-W vs ZIM-W

The toss is the angle: we expect the toss winner to bowl first.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Dew is coming. Evening start (19:00 local) with 71% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings. (points to bowling first)

The sides differ. India Women have batted in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; Zimbabwe Women have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won. (points neither way)

Captains have bowled first here. 1 of 1 toss winners have fielded at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium since 2026 (100%). (points to bowling first)

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A pre-toss match price averages both branches. On a ground like this, the toss itself creates — or kills — match-market value the moment it lands. Evening dew tilts it further toward the chasing side under lights.

How we made this India Women vs Zimbabwe Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 17 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India Women vs Zimbabwe Women match preview.