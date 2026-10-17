England Champions vs West Indies Champions Toss Prediction (ENGCH vs WICH)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 67%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 75 of 104 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (72%).(points to bowling first)
- West Indies Champions like to bowl first. They have fielded in 3 of their last 3 tosses won (3 of 3 in all).(points to bowling first)
- Dew is coming. Evening start (19:30 local) with 71% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings.(points to bowling first)
- Forecast: 32°C · humidity 71% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 67%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl first in the England Champions v West Indies Champions final at Sharjah Cricket Stadium (67%).
Last 10 tosses at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2025-09-30
|West Indies
|Field
|West Indies
|Yes
|2025-09-29
|Nepal
|Bat
|Nepal
|No
|2025-09-27
|West Indies
|Field
|Nepal
|No
|2025-09-04
|Pakistan
|Bat
|Pakistan
|No
|2025-08-30
|Pakistan
|Bat
|Pakistan
|No
|2025-05-21
|United Arab Emirates
|Field
|United Arab Emirates
|Yes
|2025-05-19
|United Arab Emirates
|Field
|United Arab Emirates
|Yes
|2025-05-17
|United Arab Emirates
|Field
|Bangladesh
|No
|2022-09-02
|Hong Kong
|Field
|Pakistan
|No
|2021-11-07
|Pakistan
|Bat
|Pakistan
|No
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium?
In 84 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 51 (60.7%).
Start: 15:30 UTC · 19:30 local time (evening match).
Forecast at the start: 32°C · humidity 71% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-17 18:08 UTC.
How we made this England Champions vs West Indies Champions toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we score venue toss patterns.
Toss prediction page launched 17 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our England Champions vs West Indies Champions match preview.
England Champions vs West Indies Champions match prediction →
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ENGCH vs WICH toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the ENGCH vs WICH toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in ENGCH vs WICH?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our England Champions vs West Indies Champions match prediction.
How does the toss affect the ENGCH vs WICH match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →