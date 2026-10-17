We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 67%.

Sunday, 18 October 2026 · 21:00 IST · Sharjah Cricket Stadium · WCL

We expect the toss winner to bowl first in the England Champions v West Indies Champions final at Sharjah Cricket Stadium (67%).

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 67%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%). (points to bowling first)

Dew is coming. Evening start (19:30 local) with 71% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings. (points to bowling first)

West Indies Champions like to bowl first. They have fielded in 3 of their last 3 tosses won (3 of 3 in all). (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 75 of 104 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (72%). (points to bowling first)

Backing the toss winner or the match result? Open the account before the toss so the bonus is there when the market moves.

How we made this England Champions vs West Indies Champions toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we score venue toss patterns.

Toss prediction page launched 17 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our England Champions vs West Indies Champions match preview.