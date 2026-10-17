We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 57%.

Sunday, 18 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg · CSA Pro20

Both sides batted every time they won the toss this season, so expect the toss winner to bat.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bat first — 57%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

Chasing wins about half the time here (21 of 42). (points neither way)

No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Captains bowl first here. 33 of 44 toss winners have fielded at The Wanderers Stadium since 2005 (75%). (points to bowling first)

Backing the toss winner or the match result? Open the account before the toss so the bonus is there when the market moves.

How we made this Lions vs Northern Cape Heat toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 17 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Lions vs Northern Cape Heat match preview.