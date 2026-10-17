Toss predictions
ST-W v PS-W Bowl first 66% 18/10 09:00 IST SS-W v MS-W Bowl first 62% 18/10 13:30 IST AUS-W v NZ-W Bowl first 52% 18/10 13:45 IST ENGCH v WICH Bowl first 67% 18/10 21:00 IST OMN v NEP Bat first 60% 19/10 11:30 IST

Lions vs Northern Cape Heat Toss Prediction (LIO vs NCH)

Our toss call

Bat first 57%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 57%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

Lions ★ Our pick 1.21 DafaBetNorthern Cape Heat   4.40 DafaBet
LIONCH
DafaBet1.214.40
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Sunday, 18 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg · CSA Pro20

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 43% Bat first 57%
  • Captains bowl first here. 33 of 44 toss winners have fielded at The Wanderers Stadium since 2005 (75%).(points to bowling first)
  • No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Forecast: 30°C · humidity 17% · clear skies.(points neither way)
  • Chasing wins about half the time here (21 of 42).(points neither way)
  • Our call: bat first — 57%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

Both sides batted every time they won the toss this season, so expect the toss winner to bat.

Last 10 tosses at The Wanderers Stadium

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-01-31South AfricaFieldWest IndiesNo
2024-11-15IndiaBatIndiaNo
2023-12-14South AfricaFieldIndiaNo
2023-03-28South AfricaFieldWest IndiesNo
2021-04-12PakistanBatSouth AfricaYes
2021-04-10South AfricaBatPakistanYes
2020-02-21South AfricaFieldAustraliaNo
2019-03-24Sri LankaFieldSouth AfricaNo
2019-02-03PakistanFieldSouth AfricaNo
2018-02-18South AfricaFieldIndiaNo

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at The Wanderers Stadium?

In 42 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 21 (50%).

Start: 11:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 30°C · humidity 17% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-17 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Lions vs Northern Cape Heat toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 17 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Lions vs Northern Cape Heat match preview.

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LIO vs NCH toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the LIO vs NCH toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in LIO vs NCH?

We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It is the toss call in our Lions vs Northern Cape Heat match prediction.

How does the toss affect the LIO vs NCH match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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