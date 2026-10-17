Lions vs Northern Cape Heat Toss Prediction (LIO vs NCH)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 57%.
Best odds · match winner
|LIO
|NCH
|DafaBet
|1.21
|4.40
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 33 of 44 toss winners have fielded at The Wanderers Stadium since 2005 (75%).(points to bowling first)
- No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Forecast: 30°C · humidity 17% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Chasing wins about half the time here (21 of 42).(points neither way)
- Our call: bat first — 57%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
Both sides batted every time they won the toss this season, so expect the toss winner to bat.
Last 10 tosses at The Wanderers Stadium
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-01-31
|South Africa
|Field
|West Indies
|No
|2024-11-15
|India
|Bat
|India
|No
|2023-12-14
|South Africa
|Field
|India
|No
|2023-03-28
|South Africa
|Field
|West Indies
|No
|2021-04-12
|Pakistan
|Bat
|South Africa
|Yes
|2021-04-10
|South Africa
|Bat
|Pakistan
|Yes
|2020-02-21
|South Africa
|Field
|Australia
|No
|2019-03-24
|Sri Lanka
|Field
|South Africa
|No
|2019-02-03
|Pakistan
|Field
|South Africa
|No
|2018-02-18
|South Africa
|Field
|India
|No
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at The Wanderers Stadium?
In 42 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 21 (50%).
Start: 11:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 30°C · humidity 17% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-17 21:08 UTC.
How we made this Lions vs Northern Cape Heat toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.
Toss prediction page launched 17 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Lions vs Northern Cape Heat match preview.
Lions vs Northern Cape Heat match prediction →
Join us on
Telegram Channel
Daily cricket tips freeJoin Free Telegram →
Call this match. Take on our AI.
LIO vs NCH toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the LIO vs NCH toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in LIO vs NCH?
We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It is the toss call in our Lions vs Northern Cape Heat match prediction.
How does the toss affect the LIO vs NCH match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
- SAEP vs KNG toss prediction Sunday, 18 October 2026 · CSA Pro20
- IND-W vs ZIM-W toss prediction Sunday, 18 October 2026 · IND-W vs ZIM-W
- AUS-W vs NZ-W toss prediction Sunday, 18 October 2026 · AUS-W vs NZ-W
- PAK vs SL toss prediction Sunday, 18 October 2026 · ODI Tri-Series
- ENGCH vs WICH toss prediction Sunday, 18 October 2026 · WCL
- BOL vs MPR toss prediction Saturday, 17 October 2026 · CSA Pro20 · Toss: Mpumalanga Rhinos
More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →