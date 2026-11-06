We back Kathmandu Gorkhas, at 53%.

Kathmandu lost their opener to Janakpur Bolts by 8 wickets (29 October 2026), and they have won three games in a row since.

They beat Karnali Yaks by 4 wickets (2 November 2026) and Biratnagar Kings by 9 wickets (5 November 2026).

Kathmandu then made 160 for 8 against Lumbini Lions at Kirtipur (7 November 2026). Lumbini were all out for 124, and Kathmandu won by 36 runs.

Chitwan Rhinos beat Biratnagar by 8 runs (27 October 2026) and Pokhara Avengers by 30 runs (6 November 2026).

Sudur Paschim Royals beat Chitwan by 5 wickets (2 November 2026), and Chitwan's game against Lumbini Lions was abandoned without a toss (31 October 2026).

This is the sides' first meeting of the Nepal Premier League 2026, at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on 9 November 2026.

Which team is stronger, Chitwan Rhinos or Kathmandu Gorkhas?

Kathmandu Gorkhas, on this season's form. Kathmandu bowled Biratnagar out for 83 in 18.3 overs (5 November 2026).

Kathmandu reached 86 for 1 in 9.4 overs in reply, a 9-wicket win with 62 balls left.

The chase against Karnali Yaks showed their depth. Karnali made 180 for 6 in 20 overs at Kirtipur (2 November 2026).

Kathmandu made 181 for 6 in 19.4 overs to win that game by 4 wickets, with two balls left.

The one defeat came after Kathmandu chose to bat. They were all out for 115 in 19.3 overs against Janakpur Bolts (29 October 2026).

Janakpur made 116 for 2 in 17.2 overs and won by 8 wickets.

Karan KC captained Kathmandu against Lumbini Lions (7 November 2026).

Chitwan Rhinos have batted first in each of their three completed games. They made 157 for 3 against Biratnagar (27 October 2026) and won by 8 runs.

Against Sudur Paschim Royals, Chitwan made 129 for 6 (2 November 2026). Sudur Paschim won that game by 5 wickets with 20 balls left.

Chitwan made 151 for 6 against Pokhara Avengers (6 November 2026). Pokhara were all out for 121 in 19 overs, and Chitwan won by 30 runs.

Sikandar Raza, the captain, made 37 off 16 balls for Chitwan in that win.

Key matchups: David Warner against Rijan Dhakal, Dawid Malan against Santosh Yadav

David Warner against Rijan Dhakal. David Warner made 44 not out off 24 balls for Kathmandu against Biratnagar Kings (5 November 2026).

Rijan Dhakal took 4 for 24 in four overs for Chitwan against Pokhara Avengers (6 November 2026). He is the bowler Chitwan need against Warner.

Dawid Malan against Santosh Yadav. Dawid Malan made 70 off 50 balls for Chitwan against Biratnagar Kings (27 October 2026).

Santosh Yadav took 3 for 11 in three overs for Kathmandu against Biratnagar Kings (5 November 2026). Jahandad Khan took 2 for 19 in 3.3 overs for Kathmandu in that game.

Karan KC against Kamal Airee. Karan KC made 44 off 20 balls for Kathmandu against Karnali Yaks (2 November 2026).

In that game Karan KC also took 2 for 35 in four overs for Kathmandu, when Karnali made 180 for 6.

Kamal Airee took 4 for 26 in four overs for Chitwan against Biratnagar (27 October 2026). Kamal Airee then took 3 for 7 in two overs for Chitwan against Pokhara (6 November 2026).

CHR vs KAG head to head Chitwan 1 Kathmandu 1 Every Nepal Premier League meeting, both at Kirtipur 28 November 2025 · Kirtipur Kathmandu by 53 runs 2 December 2024 · Kirtipur Chitwan by 5 wickets Chitwan won the toss and chose to field in both meetings, and this game is the sides' first of the 2026 season.

CHR vs KAG pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Totals of 150 to 160 have won games at Kirtipur this season. The two sides' games at the ground, 27 October to 7 November 2026 27 October 2026 Chitwan 157 for 3 in 20 overs · Biratnagar Kings all out for 149 in 19.3 overs, an 8-run win. 2 November 2026 Karnali Yaks 180 for 6 in 20 overs · Kathmandu 181 for 6 in 19.4 overs, won by 4 wickets. 6 November 2026 Chitwan 151 for 6 in 20 overs · Pokhara Avengers all out for 121 in 19 overs, a 30-run win. 7 November 2026 Kathmandu 160 for 8 in 20 overs · Lumbini Lions all out for 124 in 19.3 overs, a 36-run win. Weather Clear and dry at the start, about 18°C, and near 15°C by the end. Forecast read 8 November, 03:09 IST. Toss winners chose to field in six of the seven tosses in these two sides' games this season.

Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground Men's T20 · full-length games

Reduced-overs games excluded 171 Median first inningsruns 135–187 runs Middle half of first-innings scores Chasing sides won 19 of 39

Chitwan Rhinos vs Kathmandu Gorkhas prediction: we back Kathmandu at 53%

We back Kathmandu Gorkhas, 53%, with the market at 52%.

Their bowling is the reason. Biratnagar were all out for 83 against Kathmandu (5 November 2026).

Lumbini Lions were all out for 124 against Kathmandu at Kirtipur (7 November 2026).

Chitwan's answer is batting first. They defended 157 for 3 against Biratnagar (27 October 2026) and 151 for 6 against Pokhara (6 November 2026).

The head to head is 1-1. Kathmandu won the most recent meeting by 53 runs at Kirtipur (28 November 2025).

Melbet had Kathmandu at 1.82 at 03:11 IST (8 November), under our fair 1.89. Chitwan's 1.96 sits under our 2.13 as well, so the toss is the sharper angle.

What decides CHR vs KAG

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 80%. Biratnagar Kings (27 October 2026), Sudur Paschim Royals (2 November 2026) and Pokhara Avengers (6 November 2026) each won the toss against Chitwan and fielded.

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 80%. Biratnagar Kings (27 October 2026), Sudur Paschim Royals (2 November 2026) and Pokhara Avengers (6 November 2026) each won the toss against Chitwan and fielded. Warner's start. David Warner's 44 not out off 24 balls for Kathmandu against Biratnagar (5 November 2026) set up a 9-wicket win.

David Warner's 44 not out off 24 balls for Kathmandu against Biratnagar (5 November 2026) set up a 9-wicket win. Chitwan's bowling. Rijan Dhakal took 4 for 24 for Chitwan against Pokhara Avengers (6 November 2026).