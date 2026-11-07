Chitwan Rhinos vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Toss Prediction (CHR vs KAG)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%.
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Match context
Our toss call for Chitwan Rhinos vs Kathmandu Gorkhas is bowl first (80%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, with an afternoon start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.
- Ground
- Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
- Start
- 9 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local
- Forecast
- 19°C · humidity 60% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 7 November, 21:08 UTC.
How we made this Chitwan Rhinos vs Kathmandu Gorkhas toss prediction
Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.
For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For how every toss call is made and graded, see how the toss call is built.
Toss prediction page launched 7 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Chitwan Rhinos vs Kathmandu Gorkhas match preview.
Chitwan Rhinos vs Kathmandu Gorkhas match prediction →
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CHR vs KAG toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the CHR vs KAG toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.
What will the toss winner choose in CHR vs KAG?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. It is the toss call in our Chitwan Rhinos vs Kathmandu Gorkhas match prediction.
How does the toss affect the CHR vs KAG match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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