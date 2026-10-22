Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers Toss Prediction (ESTORM vs KZNIN)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 72%.
Changed 21 Oct, 19:51 IST from bowl first 60%: The game starts at 6pm local under lights, and toss winners in this competition's evening games have mostly bowled first.
Best odds · match winner
|ESTORM
|KZNIN
|DafaBet
|1.62
|2.30
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 9 of 13 toss winners have fielded at Willowmoore Park since 2022 (69%).(points to bowling first)
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers like to bowl first. They have fielded in 3 of their last 3 tosses won (3 of 3 in all).(points to bowling first)
- No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (27% humidity): conditions hold for both innings.(points neither way)
- Forecast: 25°C · humidity 27% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Chasing wins here. 7 of 12 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (58.3%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 72%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl first.
Last 10 tosses at Willowmoore Park
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2022-09-22
|Uganda
|Field
|Uganda
|Yes
|2022-09-21
|Tanzania
|Field
|Tanzania
|Yes
|2022-09-21
|Uganda
|Field
|Uganda
|Yes
|2022-09-20
|Malawi
|Field
|Tanzania
|No
|2022-09-20
|Ghana
|Bat
|Uganda
|Yes
|2022-09-19
|Kenya
|Field
|Kenya
|Yes
|2022-09-19
|Mozambique
|Field
|Botswana
|No
|2022-09-18
|Ghana
|Field
|Botswana
|No
|2022-09-18
|Uganda
|Bat
|Uganda
|No
|2022-09-17
|Kenya
|Bat
|Tanzania
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Willowmoore Park?
In 12 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 7 (58.3%).
Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).
Forecast at the start: 25°C · humidity 27% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-22 00:08 UTC.
How we made this Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.
Toss prediction page launched 22 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers match preview.
Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers match prediction →
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ESTORM vs KZNIN toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the ESTORM vs KZNIN toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in ESTORM vs KZNIN?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. It is the toss call in our Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers match prediction.
How does the toss affect the ESTORM vs KZNIN match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →