We back Sharjah Warriorz, at 55%.

Desert Vipers have won the five most recent ILT20 meetings between these sides, yet they begin this game after a 52-run defeat by MI Emirates in Dubai on 21 November 2026.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium hosts this 4th Match of ILT20 2026-27 on 23 November 2026, from 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC). Both sides lost their first game of the season.

Which team is stronger, Sharjah Warriorz or Desert Vipers?

Sharjah Warriorz, narrowly, and the prices in our odds table make them favourites too.

Gulf Giants beat Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs at this ground on 22 November 2026. Gulf Giants made 168 for 8, and the Warriorz finished on 161 for 7.

Sikandar Raza, the Warriorz captain this season, took 2 for 15 in four overs for Sharjah Warriorz against Dubai Capitals in Dubai (24 December 2025).

James Vince, Tim Seifert and Mohammad Nabi all played in that 22 November game.

Sharjah Warriorz made 174 for 6 batting first and beat Gulf Giants by 11 runs at the same ground on 15 December 2025.

Desert Vipers won the ILT20 2025-26 final, beating MI Emirates by 46 runs in Dubai on 4 January 2026.

Days earlier, Desert Vipers made 233 for 1 against MI Emirates in Qualifier 1 in Abu Dhabi (30 December 2025). Fakhar Zaman made 69 off 50 balls for Desert Vipers against MI Emirates in that game.

This season started badly. MI Emirates made 174 for 8 in Dubai (21 November 2026), then bowled the Vipers out for 122 in 19.1 overs.

Shadab Khan now captains Desert Vipers, and Fakhar Zaman, Shimron Hetmyer, Naseem Shah and Khuzaima Tanveer all played in that opener.

Key matchups: Fakhar Zaman against Adam Milne, Naseem Shah against Sikandar Raza

Fakhar Zaman against Adam Milne. Fakhar Zaman made 71 not out off 39 balls for Desert Vipers against Sharjah Warriorz in Dubai (22 January 2025).

Adam Milne took 2 for 17 in three overs for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers in Sharjah (25 January 2025). Adam Milne also took 2 for 26 for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers in Qualifier 2 on 7 February 2025.

Naseem Shah against Sikandar Raza. Naseem Shah took 3 for 35 for Desert Vipers against Sharjah Warriorz at this ground on 26 December 2025.

Sikandar Raza made 64 off 33 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against MI Emirates in Sharjah (7 December 2025).

Khuzaima Tanveer against the Warriorz top order. Khuzaima Tanveer took 4 for 22 in four overs for Desert Vipers against Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah (25 January 2025).

SW vs DV head to head Desert Vipers 5 Sharjah Warriorz 0 Desert Vipers won all five of their most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first 26 December 2025 · ILT20 2025-26, Sharjah Desert Vipers by 5 wickets 20 December 2025 · ILT20 2025-26, Dubai Desert Vipers by 4 wickets 7 February 2025 · ILT20 2024-25 Qualifier 2, Sharjah Desert Vipers by 7 wickets 25 January 2025 · ILT20 2024-25, Sharjah Desert Vipers by 8 wickets 22 January 2025 · ILT20 2024-25, Dubai Desert Vipers by 10 wickets Sharjah Warriorz were bowled out for 90 in the Dubai meeting (20 December 2025), and Desert Vipers won it by 4 wickets.

SW vs DV pitch report: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Totals have been defended and chased here, and we expect the toss winner to field, at 85%. The six ILT20 2025-26 games at this ground, 3 December 2025 to 2 January 2026 Batting first Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made 233 for 4 and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 39 runs at the ground (3 December 2025). Defending MI Emirates made 185 for 8 and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 4 runs there (7 December 2025). Chasing MI Emirates made 122 for 3 in 16.1 overs and beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2 in Sharjah (2 January 2026). Weather About 28°C and dry for the 8:00 pm IST start, with no rain in the forecast. Forecast read 23 November, 00:00 IST. The toss winner chose to bowl in all six of those games, and Sharjah Warriorz did the same against Gulf Giants here on 22 November 2026.

SW vs DV prediction: we back Sharjah Warriorz at 55%

We back Sharjah Warriorz, at 55%, close to the 54.2% that the prices in our odds table give them. This is a tight game, and the margins of the two opening defeats lean their way.

Gulf Giants edged the Warriorz by 7 runs in Sharjah (22 November 2026). The Vipers lost by 52 runs in Dubai (21 November 2026), bowled out in 19.1 overs.

The head-to-head points the other way. Desert Vipers won by 5 wickets in Sharjah on 26 December 2025, making 144 for 5 in 19.3 overs.

At 00:07 IST (23 November), Melbet had Sharjah Warriorz at 2.00, above our fair 1.83.

What decides SW vs DV

The toss. The toss winner chose to bowl in all six ILT20 2025-26 games at this ground (3 December 2025 to 2 January 2026).

The toss winner chose to bowl in all six ILT20 2025-26 games at this ground (3 December 2025 to 2 January 2026). The Vipers in Sharjah. Desert Vipers beat Sharjah Warriorz by 8 wickets at this ground on 25 January 2025.

Desert Vipers beat Sharjah Warriorz by 8 wickets at this ground on 25 January 2025. A Warriorz total. Sharjah Warriorz made 174 for 6 batting first against Gulf Giants at this ground (15 December 2025).

Sharjah Warriorz made 174 for 6 batting first against Gulf Giants at this ground (15 December 2025). Naseem Shah. Naseem Shah took 2 for 24 in four overs for Desert Vipers against MI Emirates (21 November 2026).