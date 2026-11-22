Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers Match 4 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Sharjah Warriorz to win, at 55%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 85%.Toss preview ›
SW vs DV Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
Sharjah Warriorz
Expected captainSikandar Raza
- James Vince
- Tim Seifert (wk)
- Brandon McMullen
- Sikandar Raza (c)
- Mohammad Nabi
- Ali Naseer
- Craig Overton
- Adam Milne
- Richard Gleeson
- Waqar Salamkheil
- Junaid Siddique
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 23 Nov, 02:50 IST
Desert Vipers
Expected captainShadab Khan
- Joe Clarke
- Andries Gous (wk)
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Shadab Khan (c)
- Tom Curran
- Vriitya Aravind
- Khuzaima Tanveer
- Nangeyalia Kharoti
- Naseem Shah
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- David Payne
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 23 Nov, 02:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Sharjah Warriorz to win, at 55%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 85%. See our SW vs DV toss call, locked in before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: Desert Vipers were bowled out for 122 and lost to MI Emirates by 52 runs in their opener in Dubai (21 November 2026).
- • Value: Sharjah Warriorz' fair odds are 1.83, and Melbet had them at 2.00 at 00:07 IST (23 November).
We back Sharjah Warriorz, at 55%.
Desert Vipers have won the five most recent ILT20 meetings between these sides, yet they begin this game after a 52-run defeat by MI Emirates in Dubai on 21 November 2026.
The Sharjah Cricket Stadium hosts this 4th Match of ILT20 2026-27 on 23 November 2026, from 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC). Both sides lost their first game of the season.
Which team is stronger, Sharjah Warriorz or Desert Vipers?
Sharjah Warriorz, narrowly, and the prices in our odds table make them favourites too.
Gulf Giants beat Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs at this ground on 22 November 2026. Gulf Giants made 168 for 8, and the Warriorz finished on 161 for 7.
Sikandar Raza, the Warriorz captain this season, took 2 for 15 in four overs for Sharjah Warriorz against Dubai Capitals in Dubai (24 December 2025).
James Vince, Tim Seifert and Mohammad Nabi all played in that 22 November game.
Sharjah Warriorz made 174 for 6 batting first and beat Gulf Giants by 11 runs at the same ground on 15 December 2025.
Desert Vipers won the ILT20 2025-26 final, beating MI Emirates by 46 runs in Dubai on 4 January 2026.
Days earlier, Desert Vipers made 233 for 1 against MI Emirates in Qualifier 1 in Abu Dhabi (30 December 2025). Fakhar Zaman made 69 off 50 balls for Desert Vipers against MI Emirates in that game.
This season started badly. MI Emirates made 174 for 8 in Dubai (21 November 2026), then bowled the Vipers out for 122 in 19.1 overs.
Shadab Khan now captains Desert Vipers, and Fakhar Zaman, Shimron Hetmyer, Naseem Shah and Khuzaima Tanveer all played in that opener.
Key matchups: Fakhar Zaman against Adam Milne, Naseem Shah against Sikandar Raza
Fakhar Zaman against Adam Milne. Fakhar Zaman made 71 not out off 39 balls for Desert Vipers against Sharjah Warriorz in Dubai (22 January 2025).
Adam Milne took 2 for 17 in three overs for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers in Sharjah (25 January 2025). Adam Milne also took 2 for 26 for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers in Qualifier 2 on 7 February 2025.
Naseem Shah against Sikandar Raza. Naseem Shah took 3 for 35 for Desert Vipers against Sharjah Warriorz at this ground on 26 December 2025.
Sikandar Raza made 64 off 33 balls for Sharjah Warriorz against MI Emirates in Sharjah (7 December 2025).
Khuzaima Tanveer against the Warriorz top order. Khuzaima Tanveer took 4 for 22 in four overs for Desert Vipers against Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah (25 January 2025).
SW vs DV head to head
Desert Vipers
5
Sharjah Warriorz
0
Desert Vipers won all five of their most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first
Sharjah Warriorz were bowled out for 90 in the Dubai meeting (20 December 2025), and Desert Vipers won it by 4 wickets.
SW vs DV pitch report: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Totals have been defended and chased here, and we expect the toss winner to field, at 85%.
The six ILT20 2025-26 games at this ground, 3 December 2025 to 2 January 2026
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made 233 for 4 and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 39 runs at the ground (3 December 2025).
MI Emirates made 185 for 8 and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 4 runs there (7 December 2025).
MI Emirates made 122 for 3 in 16.1 overs and beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2 in Sharjah (2 January 2026).
About 28°C and dry for the 8:00 pm IST start, with no rain in the forecast. Forecast read 23 November, 00:00 IST.
The toss winner chose to bowl in all six of those games, and Sharjah Warriorz did the same against Gulf Giants here on 22 November 2026.
SW vs DV prediction: we back Sharjah Warriorz at 55%
We back Sharjah Warriorz, at 55%, close to the 54.2% that the prices in our odds table give them. This is a tight game, and the margins of the two opening defeats lean their way.
Gulf Giants edged the Warriorz by 7 runs in Sharjah (22 November 2026). The Vipers lost by 52 runs in Dubai (21 November 2026), bowled out in 19.1 overs.
The head-to-head points the other way. Desert Vipers won by 5 wickets in Sharjah on 26 December 2025, making 144 for 5 in 19.3 overs.
At 00:07 IST (23 November), Melbet had Sharjah Warriorz at 2.00, above our fair 1.83.
What decides SW vs DV
- The toss. The toss winner chose to bowl in all six ILT20 2025-26 games at this ground (3 December 2025 to 2 January 2026).
- The Vipers in Sharjah. Desert Vipers beat Sharjah Warriorz by 8 wickets at this ground on 25 January 2025.
- A Warriorz total. Sharjah Warriorz made 174 for 6 batting first against Gulf Giants at this ground (15 December 2025).
- Naseem Shah. Naseem Shah took 2 for 24 in four overs for Desert Vipers against MI Emirates (21 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Sharjah Warriorz
|54.7%
|54.2%
|1.78
|1.83
|Desert Vipers
|45.3%
|45.8%
|2.11
|2.21
Melbet had Sharjah Warriorz at 2.00 at 00:07 IST (23 November), above our fair odds of 1.83.
Dafabet had Desert Vipers at 2.11 at 00:07 IST (23 November), under our fair 2.21.
The bookmakers split on the favourite at that read. The table shows the prices that put Sharjah Warriorz in front.
Sharjah Warriorz are the pick at 55%, and the toss is the other angle for this game. We expect the toss winner to field first, at 85%. Odds captured at 00:07 IST on 23 November 2026.
International League T20 2026
Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers odds
23 Nov 2026 · 20:00 IST
Match winner: Sharjah Warriorz 1.82 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; Desert Vipers 2.11 at Dafabet; checked 03:35–03:39 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SW
|2DV
|Payout
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.78
|2 · Desert Vipers 2.11
|Payout96.6%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.68
|2 · Desert Vipers 2.02
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.70
|2 · Desert Vipers 2.05
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz 1.71
|2 · Desert Vipers 2.00
|Payout92.2%
|Highest
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz1.82
|2 · Desert Vipers2.11
|Payout–
1X2: Sharjah Warriorz 1.82, Tie 25.00, Desert Vipers 1.98 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 03:35 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SW
|XTie
|2DV
|Payout
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sharjah Warriorz ▼1.82
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.98
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match327.5
|1.90Melbet
|1.76Megapari
|Sharjah Warriorz164.5
|1.92Paripesa
|1.74PlanBet
|Desert Vipers163.5
|1.92PlanBet
|1.74WinWin
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers in ILT20 2026-27?
Sharjah Warriorz, narrowly. Our AI model gives them a 55% chance against Desert Vipers in Sharjah on 23 November 2026. Desert Vipers won the five most recent ILT20 meetings, the newest by 5 wickets at the same ground, but they lost their 2026-27 opener to MI Emirates by 52 runs.
What is the toss prediction for Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers?
Field first, at 85%, for this 4th Match. The toss winner chose to bowl in all six ILT20 2025-26 games at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, from 3 December 2025 to 2 January 2026. The forecast is dry, at about 28°C for the start, with no rain expected.
What are the odds for Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers?
Melbet had Sharjah Warriorz at 2.00 at 00:07 IST (23 November), above our fair odds of 1.83. Dafabet had Desert Vipers at 2.11 at 00:07 IST (23 November), under our fair 2.21. The bookmakers split on the favourite for this ILT20 game in Sharjah.
Is the Sharjah Cricket Stadium a batting or bowling pitch?
It has suited both. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made 233 for 4 batting first and won there on 3 December 2025, while MI Emirates won Qualifier 2 there by 7 wickets chasing on 2 January 2026. Captains chose to bowl in all six ILT20 2025-26 games at the ground.
When did Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers last play each other in the ILT20?
On 26 December 2025, in Sharjah. Desert Vipers won by 5 wickets, making 144 for 5 in 19.3 overs after Sharjah Warriorz made 140 for 7. Desert Vipers had also won the earlier 2025-26 meeting, by 4 wickets in Dubai on 20 December 2025.
What time does Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers start?
At 8:00 pm IST on 23 November 2026, which is 14:30 UTC. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium hosts this 4th Match of ILT20 2026-27, the second game of the season for both sides. The forecast is dry, at about 28°C for the start.
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