Adelaide Strikers Women are our pick at 61%.

Our AI model predicts an Adelaide Strikers Women win over Sydney Sixers Women in the T20 Spring Challenge at Blacktown International Sportspark 1, Sydney, on Saturday 17 October 2026, starting 9:00 am IST (03:30 UTC). The Strikers beat Perth Scorchers Women by six wickets (13 October) and Hobart Hurricanes Women by 29 runs (14 October 2026). The Sixers beat Brisbane Heat Women by 46 runs (12 October) and ACT Women by 12 runs under the DLS method (13 October 2026).

Can Adelaide Strikers Women's batting keep firing?

Adelaide Strikers Women opened their tournament against Perth Scorchers Women on 13 October 2026. The Strikers won the toss and chose to bowl, and the Scorchers made 182 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Madeline Penna hit 47 not out from 22 balls in the reply against the Scorchers (13 October 2026). Emma de Broughe made 40 off 34 balls in the same 13 October game. The Strikers reached 183 for 4 in 19.2 overs and won by six wickets.

Adelaide Strikers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 29 runs on 14 October 2026. The Hurricanes won the toss and chose to bowl, and the Strikers made 165 for 5.

Eleanor Larosa made 52 off 43 balls against the Hurricanes (14 October 2026). Emma de Broughe made 40 off 27 balls in the 14 October game as well.

The Hurricanes replied with 136 for 8. Madeline Penna took 2 for 11 from four overs against the Hurricanes (14 October 2026). Eleanor Larosa took 2 for 32 in her four overs during that 14 October win.

Sydney Sixers Women's bowlers have set the tone

Sydney Sixers Women opened against Brisbane Heat Women on 12 October 2026. The Heat won the toss and chose to bowl, and the Sixers made 136 for 3 in their 20 overs.

Lauren Kua scored 35 from 35 balls against the Heat (12 October 2026). Erin Burns made 11 not out off 8 balls in the same 12 October game.

The Heat were bowled out for 90 in 18 overs, and the Sixers won by 46 runs. Courtney Sippel took 3 for 13 in four overs against the Heat (12 October 2026). Frankie Nicklin took 2 for 9 in three overs during that 12 October win.

Sydney Sixers Women then beat ACT Women by 12 runs under the DLS method on 13 October 2026, in a game of nine overs a side. ACT won the toss and chose to bowl, and the Sixers made 78 for 3 from their nine overs.

Lauren Kua made 29 off 23 balls in the ACT game (13 October 2026). Erin Burns made 18 not out off 8 balls in that 13 October match too.

ACT finished on 77 for 7. Frankie Nicklin took 3 for 7 in two overs in the 13 October game.

Key Matchups: Madeline Penna against Frankie Nicklin

Madeline Penna vs Frankie Nicklin: Madeline Penna made 47 not out off 22 balls against Perth Scorchers Women (13 October 2026). Frankie Nicklin took 3 for 7 in two overs against ACT Women on 13 October 2026. This is the duel that can swing the game.

Eleanor Larosa vs Courtney Sippel: Eleanor Larosa made 52 off 43 balls against the Hurricanes (14 October 2026). Courtney Sippel took 3 for 13 in four overs against Brisbane Heat Women on 12 October 2026.

Lauren Kua vs Madeline Penna: Lauren Kua scored 29 from 23 balls in the Sixers' 13 October win over ACT. Madeline Penna took 2 for 11 from four overs against the Hurricanes on 14 October 2026.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record This is the first meeting of Sydney Sixers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women in the 2026 T20 Spring Challenge. Before it, the Sixers played Brisbane Heat Women (12 October) and ACT Women (13 October), while the Strikers played Perth Scorchers Women (13 October) and Hobart Hurricanes Women (14 October 2026).

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Blacktown International Sportspark 1, Sydney. The game starts at 9:00 am IST on 17 October 2026 (03:30 UTC). Conditions: The same ground hosts Hobart Hurricanes Women v Perth Scorchers Women from 23:00 UTC on 16 October 2026, so this is the second game played there that day in Sydney.

The same ground hosts Hobart Hurricanes Women v Perth Scorchers Women from 23:00 UTC on 16 October 2026, so this is the second game played there that day in Sydney. Toss: Toss call: Field first — the toss winner chose to bowl in all four of these sides' games in this tournament: Brisbane Heat Women against the Sixers (12 October), ACT against the Sixers (13 October), the Strikers against the Scorchers (13 October) and the Hurricanes against the Strikers (14 October 2026). We put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 68%. Our full pre-toss reasoning for SS-W vs AS-W — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where this game will be won and lost

Adelaide Strikers Women have batted well in both of their games: 183 for 4 against the Scorchers (13 October 2026) and 165 for 5 against the Hurricanes (14 October 2026).

Sydney Sixers Women have batted first in both of theirs, defending 136 for 3 against the Heat (12 October 2026) and 78 for 3 in the nine-over ACT game (13 October 2026).

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women favoured at Blacktown

Our AI model gives Adelaide Strikers Women a 61% chance of winning, with Sydney Sixers Women at 39.4%. Emma de Broughe made 40 off 34 balls against the Scorchers (13 October 2026) and 40 off 27 balls against the Hurricanes (14 October 2026), and the Strikers' batting is the difference between the sides.

The market and our model are close on this game. The toss is the sharper angle: we expect the toss winner to field first.