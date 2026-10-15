We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%.

Saturday, 17 October 2026 · 19:00 IST · M. Chinnaswamy Stadium · T20I

We expect the toss winner to field first in Bengaluru on 17 October 2026, and we put that chance at 80%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 80%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 61 of 108 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (56.5%). (points to bowling first)

Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (19:00 local). (points to bowling first)

Both sides like to bowl first. India have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; West Indies have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 103 of 113 toss winners have fielded at M Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2008 (91%). (points to bowling first)

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A pre-toss match price averages both branches. On a ground like this, the toss itself creates — or kills — match-market value the moment it lands. Evening dew tilts it further toward the chasing side under lights.

How we made this India vs West Indies toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue field-first method.

Toss prediction page launched 15 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India vs West Indies match preview.