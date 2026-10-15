Toss predictions
AUSCH v WICH Bowl first 60% 16/10 21:00 IST HH-W v PS-W Bowl first 72% 17/10 04:30 IST IND v WI Bowl first 80% 17/10 19:00 IST

India vs West Indies Toss Prediction (IND vs WI)

Our toss call

Bowl first 80%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 327 of 531 right →

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India ★ Our pick 1.331 WinWinWest Indies   3.45 DafaBet
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Saturday, 17 October 2026 · 19:00 IST · M. Chinnaswamy Stadium · T20I

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 80% Bat first 20%
  • Captains bowl first here. 103 of 113 toss winners have fielded at M Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2008 (91%).(points to bowling first)
  • Both sides like to bowl first. India have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; West Indies have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
  • Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (19:00 local).(points to bowling first)
  • Chasing wins here. 61 of 108 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (56.5%).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 80%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field first in Bengaluru on 17 October 2026, and we put that chance at 80%.

Last 10 tosses at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-04-24Royal Challengers BengaluruFieldRoyal Challengers BengaluruYes
2026-04-18Delhi CapitalsFieldDelhi CapitalsYes
2026-04-15Royal Challengers BengaluruFieldRoyal Challengers BengaluruYes
2026-04-05Chennai Super KingsFieldRoyal Challengers BengaluruNo
2026-03-28Royal Challengers BengaluruFieldRoyal Challengers BengaluruYes
2025-05-03Chennai Super KingsFieldRoyal Challengers BengaluruNo
2025-04-24Rajasthan RoyalsFieldRoyal Challengers BengaluruNo
2025-04-18Punjab KingsFieldPunjab KingsYes
2025-04-10Delhi CapitalsFieldDelhi CapitalsYes
2025-04-02Gujarat TitansFieldGujarat TitansYes

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

In 108 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 61 (56.5%).

Start: 13:30 UTC · 19:00 local time (evening match).

🏟️ What the toss means at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Toss impact: Moderate chase-friendly ground — teams batting second win 53% here
  • If India end up chasing: our model moves them to 76.6% — fair odds 1.31 (WI 4.27)
  • If India bat first: 70.6% — fair odds 1.42 (WI 3.40)

A pre-toss match price averages both branches. On a ground like this, the toss itself creates — or kills — match-market value the moment it lands. Evening dew tilts it further toward the chasing side under lights.

How we made this India vs West Indies toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue field-first method.

Toss prediction page launched 15 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India vs West Indies match preview.

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IND vs WI toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the IND vs WI toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in IND vs WI?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It is the toss call in our India vs West Indies match prediction.

How does the toss affect the IND vs WI match odds?

Meaningfully. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium favours chasing (teams batting second win 53% here), so our model shifts the match win probability by about 3 percentage points depending on which side ends up chasing — with evening dew adding to the chase advantage under lights. A pre-toss match price averages both branches, so the toss result itself can create or kill value on the match market.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →