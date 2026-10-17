Bangladesh are our pick at 68%.

Our AI model predicts a Bangladesh win over Zimbabwe in the opening game of the UAE ODI Tri-Series at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on 17 October 2026. Zimbabwe won two of the three ODIs between the sides in Harare in July 2026, but this game is on neutral ground.

Can Bangladesh carry their June form against Australia into Abu Dhabi?

Bangladesh beat Australia by 86 runs in Mirpur on 9 June 2026, a result decided by the DLS method, after making 284 for 8 in 50 overs.

Bangladesh beat Australia again in their next game, by five wickets on DLS. Mustafizur Rahman took 3 for 27 in seven overs in that win (11 June 2026), as Australia were held to 187 for 8 in 42 overs.

Australia won the third game by one wicket on 14 June 2026, with three balls to spare. Towhid Hridoy made 83 off 88 balls in Bangladesh's 274 for 5 (14 June 2026). Shoriful Islam then took 6 for 48 in 10 overs against Australia (14 June 2026), as Australia finished on 277 for 9.

Bangladesh's most recent ODI was a win. In Harare on 11 July 2026, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets, reaching 200 for 3 in 36 overs. Tanzid Hasan top-scored with 94 off 101 balls in that win (11 July 2026).

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh at home in July. Can they repeat it on neutral ground?

Zimbabwe took the July series in Harare. On 6 July 2026, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 141 in 36.4 overs. Brad Evans then took 3 for 34 in 10 overs as Bangladesh were all out for 116 in 33.1 overs, and Zimbabwe won by 25 runs.

Ben Curran won the second game for them. He made 111 not out off 135 balls on 9 July 2026, and Brad Evans added 58 off 38, as Zimbabwe reached 247 for 6 in 50 overs. Bangladesh were then bowled out for 234 in 48.1 overs, and Zimbabwe won by 13 runs.

Their form since is the worry. Australia beat Zimbabwe three times in Harare in September 2026: by 59 runs on 15 September, by 84 runs on 18 September and by one wicket on 20 September.

Newman Nyamhuri took 5 for 62 in nine overs against Australia on 15 September 2026, as Australia made 294 for 8. In Zimbabwe's reply of 235 all out (15 September 2026), Sikandar Raza made 57 off 76 balls.

Key Matchups: Tanzid Hasan, Ben Curran and Mustafizur Rahman

Tanzid Hasan vs Blessing Muzarabani: Tanzid Hasan made 94 off 101 balls against Zimbabwe on 11 July 2026. Blessing Muzarabani took 2 for 33 in 10 overs against Bangladesh on 9 July 2026, and he is the bowler Zimbabwe need to stop Tanzid early.

Ben Curran vs Shoriful Islam: Ben Curran's 111 not out against Bangladesh on 9 July 2026 decided that game. Shoriful Islam took 4 for 44 in 10 overs against Zimbabwe on 11 July 2026, and his new-ball spell is Bangladesh's best answer to Curran.

Mustafizur Rahman vs Wessly Madhevere: Wessly Madhevere made 75 off 74 balls against Bangladesh on 11 July 2026. Mustafizur Rahman took 5 for 43 in nine overs against New Zealand in Chattogram on 23 April 2026, and he is Bangladesh's best weapon against a set middle order.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Zimbabwe won the July 2026 series 2-1 at Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe won by 25 runs on 6 July and by 13 runs on 9 July, before Bangladesh won the last game by seven wickets (11 July 2026). The previous series, also at Harare Sports Club, went the same way. Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by five wickets on 5 August and again on 7 August 2022, and Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 105 runs on 10 August 2022.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh v Zimbabwe opens the tri-series here on Saturday 17 October 2026. Ground: The side setting the total has won most men's ODIs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs here on 26 September 2018 after winning the toss and batting.

The side setting the total has won most men's ODIs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs here on 26 September 2018 after winning the toss and batting. Series: Afghanistan are the third team. They play Zimbabwe on 19 October and Bangladesh on 21 October 2026, and the top two sides meet in the final on 23 October.

Afghanistan are the third team. They play Zimbabwe on 19 October and Bangladesh on 21 October 2026, and the top two sides meet in the final on 23 October. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — South Africa won the toss, batted and beat Ireland here on 2 and 4 October 2024, and Ireland won the toss, batted and beat South Africa here on 7 October 2024; we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 65%. Our BAN vs ZIM pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.

Match Analysis: where Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe will be won and lost

Zimbabwe's two July wins over Bangladesh came defending a total. They made 141 all out (6 July 2026) and 247 for 6 (9 July 2026), and both totals were enough.

Bangladesh's one win came the other way round. On 11 July 2026, Bangladesh bowled Zimbabwe out for 199 in 48.1 overs. Bangladesh then reached 200 for 3 with 84 balls to spare.

That makes the toss the first decision to watch, and we expect the toss winner to set the total.

Bangladesh's top order is the swing factor: Tanzid Hasan's 94 against Zimbabwe (11 July 2026) and Towhid Hridoy's 83 against Australia (14 June 2026) are the innings to stop. Zimbabwe need Ben Curran and Brad Evans to repeat their batting of 9 July 2026.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Prediction: Bangladesh to start the tri-series with a win

Our AI model gives Bangladesh a 68% chance of beating Zimbabwe in this opening game, and the market has Bangladesh at 66.5%.

Bangladesh at 1.47 sit on our fair odds of 1.47, and Zimbabwe at 2.81 sit under our fair 3.13, so the match-winner market has this about right. Our toss call is bat first, at 65%.