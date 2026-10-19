India Women to win the 3rd T20I.

Our AI model predicts India Women to beat Zimbabwe Women with a 97% win probability in Raipur on Tuesday 20 October 2026, which would complete a 3-0 sweep of the T20I series. Game two was over fast: Zimbabwe Women chose to bat and made 102 for 8, and India Women passed it in 8.5 overs to win by nine wickets with 67 balls remaining.

Can Zimbabwe Women slow down India Women's openers?

The 2nd T20I scorecard from 18 October 2026 shows how one-sided the chase became. Shafali Verma made 55 off 25 balls against Zimbabwe Women and was named Player of the Match.

Smriti Mandhana finished that chase unbeaten on 47 off 25 balls. India Women lost one wicket on the way to 104 for 1, when Shafali Verma was caught off the bowling of Beloved Biza.

The bowling had already set it up. Niki Prasad took 2 for 7 in two overs against Zimbabwe Women in the 2nd T20I. Kranti Gaud (1 for 15 in four overs), Deepti Sharma (1 for 13 in three) and Nandani Sharma (1 for 17 in three) took a wicket each in that game.

India Women have also shown they can recover when the top order fails. In the series opener (16 October 2026) they were 19 for 4 before Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad added 82 off 63 balls for the fifth wicket. India Women won that game by four wickets with 26 balls remaining.

Zimbabwe Women need a bigger total to make it a contest

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano top-scored for Zimbabwe Women with 34 off 32 balls in the 2nd T20I against India Women (18 October 2026). Josephine Nkomo finished 27 not out off 35 balls, but the innings closed on 102 for 8 after Zimbabwe Women had chosen to bat.

Game one gave them more to bowl at. Kelis Ndhlovu made 42 off 44 balls and Sharne Mayers 43 not out off 33 balls against India Women on 16 October 2026, and Zimbabwe Women reached 114 for 5 batting first.

Nyasha Gwanzura took 3 for 18 in three overs against India Women in game one (16 October 2026), the template for a side that needs India Women's top order to fail again.

Key Matchups: Nyasha Gwanzura against India Women's openers

Nyasha Gwanzura vs Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma: Nyasha Gwanzura dismissed both India Women openers in game one (16 October 2026), Smriti Mandhana caught for 9 and Shafali Verma caught and bowled for 4. Both openers cashed in during game two, so her first spell decides how long Zimbabwe Women stay in the game.

Niki Prasad vs Zimbabwe Women's batting: Niki Prasad took 2 for 7 in two overs against Zimbabwe Women on 18 October 2026. In game one (16 October 2026) she made 39 not out off 35 balls to steady the chase.

Nandani Sharma vs Sharne Mayers: Nandani Sharma took 2 for 11 in four overs against Zimbabwe Women on 16 October 2026. Sharne Mayers scored 43 not out off 33 balls in that game and is the batter Zimbabwe Women need at the end of the innings.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record India Women beat Zimbabwe Women by four wickets in the 1st T20I at Raipur on 16 October 2026 and by nine wickets in the 2nd T20I at the same ground two days later. The ICC describes this October 2026 tour as the first bilateral series between the sides. The sides also met at Potchefstroom in a four-team series in South Africa in 2017. India Women won by nine wickets on 11 May 2017, after bowling Zimbabwe Women out for 93, and by 10 wickets on 19 May 2017, after bowling them out for 98.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The 3rd T20I starts at 7:00 pm IST (13:30 UTC) under lights, at the ground that staged the first two games of the series. Pitch: Zimbabwe Women batted first in both T20Is of this series so far, making 114 for 5 and then 102 for 8, and India Women passed both totals with overs to spare.

Zimbabwe Women batted first in both T20Is of this series so far, making 114 for 5 and then 102 for 8, and India Women passed both totals with overs to spare. Weather: A clear, dry evening is forecast in Raipur for 20 October 2026, about 26°C at the start with 64% humidity.

A clear, dry evening is forecast in Raipur for 20 October 2026, about 26°C at the start with 64% humidity. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 52%, a narrow call after India Women won the toss and bowled in game one and Zimbabwe Women won it and batted in game two. See the toss prediction for IND-W vs ZIM-W, locked in before the toss happens.

Match Analysis: where the 3rd T20I will be won and lost

The new ball is Zimbabwe Women's only real route back. India Women lost four wickets for 19 runs early in game one and still won with 26 balls to spare.

For India Women, the job is to repeat the bowling that held Zimbabwe Women to 102 for 8 in game two.

Zimbabwe Women have to bat deeper and score faster, with innings like Kelis Ndhlovu's 42 and Sharne Mayers's 43 not out from game one, to set a target of real size.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction: India Women to Complete the Sweep

India Women to win, with our AI model at 97.2% and the market in broad agreement. They have won both games of the series with balls to spare, and a third win would complete a 3-0 T20I sweep before the three ODIs in Vadodara.

Zimbabwe Women's path is narrow: early wickets with the new ball and a first-innings total beyond anything they have managed in Raipur so far. On the evidence of game two, India Women's openers can take that chance away in a handful of overs.