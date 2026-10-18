Australia Women are 85% favourites again.

Our AI model predicts Australia Women to beat New Zealand Women in the second T20I at North Sydney Oval, with an 85% chance. They lead the series 1-0 after a two-wicket win in the first game, but New Zealand Women made it close: Australia Women won with seven balls to spare and only two wickets in hand.

Can Australia Women's batting avoid another late wobble?

Ellyse Perry carried the reply in the first T20I (18 October 2026) with 52 off 30 balls, hitting nine fours. Beth Mooney added 38 off 25 before Flora Devonshire ran her out, after Australia Women lost an opener for a two-ball duck.

The finish was less tidy that night. Jess Kerr removed Ashleigh Gardner (23 off 17) and Annabel Sutherland (9 off 5), and Sophie Molineux was bowled by Rosemary Mair for 11 off 5 balls. Tahlia McGrath (6 not out off 9) and Kim Garth (4 not out off 9) took them home with seven balls left.

With the ball, Kim Garth bowled Flora Devonshire in the third over and Annabel Sutherland removed Melie Kerr, but nobody broke the third-wicket stand that followed. Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux each went for 25 from four overs without a wicket, so Australia Women's attack has something to fix too.

Can Plimmer and Green give New Zealand Women a bigger total?

Georgia Plimmer was player of the match in the 18 October 2026 opener despite finishing on the losing side, with 85 not out off 68 balls, 10 fours and a six. Maddy Green made 56 not out off 37 at the other end, and the pair took New Zealand Women from 35 for 2 in the seventh over to 162 for 2 without being parted.

Their problem was the start in the series opener (18 October 2026): Flora Devonshire made 1 off 4 balls and their captain Melie Kerr 9 off 12 against Australia Women.

Jess Kerr was their best bowler, with 3 for 25 in four overs that included the wickets of Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland. Melie Kerr conceded 50 from her four overs for one wicket, while Nensi Patel gave away only 18 from three.

Key Matchups: where the second T20I turns

Ellyse Perry vs Jess Kerr: Perry's 52 off 30 balls set up the reply in the opener, and Jess Kerr ended it as one of her three wickets for 25 runs. An early Perry wicket is New Zealand Women's quickest way into the game.

Georgia Plimmer vs Georgia Wareham: Georgia Plimmer's 85 not out came against an attack in which Georgia Wareham's four overs cost 25 without a wicket. Australia Women need a breakthrough in the middle overs, where the unbroken stand did its damage.

Kim Garth vs New Zealand Women's top order: Kim Garth bowled Flora Devonshire for 1 in the third over of the series opener (18 October 2026) and finished with 1 for 34 in four overs. Another early wicket from Kim Garth would put pressure on Plimmer and Green before they settle.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by two wickets in the first T20I of this series, at this ground, on 18 October 2026. Before that, the sides had last met on 26 March 2025, when Australia Women won by eight runs at Sky Stadium, Wellington. Earlier that month Australia Women won by eight wickets at Eden Park, Auckland (21 March 2025) and by 82 runs at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (23 March 2025). At the T20 World Cup in Sharjah they won by 60 runs on 8 October 2024.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss North Sydney Oval, Sydney stages the second and third T20Is after hosting the series opener. Pitch: Runs came quickly in the opener: New Zealand Women made 162 for 2 and Australia Women 165 for 8 in 18.5 overs. West Indies Women made 213 for 3 to beat Australia Women's 212 for 6 at this ground in October 2023.

Runs came quickly in the opener: New Zealand Women made 162 for 2 and Australia Women 165 for 8 in 18.5 overs. West Indies Women made 213 for 3 to beat Australia Women's 212 for 6 at this ground in October 2023. Conditions: A night match, starting at 1:45 pm IST (08:15 UTC), in the same evening slot as the first T20I.

A night match, starting at 1:45 pm IST (08:15 UTC), in the same evening slot as the first T20I. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Australia Women won the toss and fielded in the first T20I at this ground, then won with seven balls to spare. Our full pre-toss reasoning for AUS-W vs NZ-W — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where this match will be won and lost

New Zealand Women's total was built late. They were 35 for 2 in the seventh over and finished on 162 for 2, so their batting has more to give if the top order lasts.

Beyond Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney, only Ashleigh Gardner passed 20 for Australia Women in the opener. Jess Kerr took three of their eight wickets, and more of the same from her is New Zealand Women's route back into the series.

Our 85% still reflects the deeper side. Australia Women won with seven balls left even though only three of their batters passed 20, and only Jess Kerr and Nensi Patel slowed their scoring.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction: Australia Women to go 2-0 up

Our AI model gives Australia Women an 85% chance of winning the second T20I and taking a 2-0 lead. New Zealand Women's best route is another big stand from Georgia Plimmer and Maddy Green, plus more wickets for Jess Kerr.

Australia Women at 1.12 sit below our fair odds of 1.18, and New Zealand Women at 6.01 sit below our 6.67, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced. The toss is the angle: we expect the toss winner to field first (63%).