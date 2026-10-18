England are our pick at 61.8%.

Our AI model predicts an England win over Pakistan in Match 2 of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 20 October 2026, starting 1:30 pm IST (08:00 UTC). Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the opener on 18 October 2026, and this is England's first game of the series. Each side meets the other two twice, and the top two play the final in Lahore on 31 October 2026.

Can Pakistan's Rawalpindi form unsettle England?

Pakistan have already played at this ground in the series. Batting first in the opener on 18 October 2026, they were bowled out for 305 in 49.5 overs.

Salman Agha made 107 off 90 balls against Sri Lanka on 18 October 2026. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 268 in 48.1 overs and lost by 37 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took 3 for 55 in 10 overs in that Sri Lanka innings on 18 October 2026. Naseem Shah took 2 for 43 in 10 overs in the same 18 October 2026 game.

Rawalpindi has been good to Pakistan in one-day cricket. They beat Sri Lanka in all three ODIs here in November 2025 (11, 14 and 16 November), then beat Australia here by 5 wickets on 30 May 2026.

Away from home in 2026, Pakistan lost 1-2 in Bangladesh in March.

England's one-day form in 2026

England played nine ODIs in 2026 before this tri-series. In Colombo they lost to Sri Lanka by 19 runs on 22 January 2026, then won by 5 wickets on 24 January and by 53 runs on 27 January.

Harry Brook, now England's captain, made 136 not out off 66 balls against Sri Lanka in Colombo on 27 January 2026.

At home to India in July, England lost the first game at Edgbaston by 6 wickets, then won at Cardiff by 4 wickets and at Lord's by 27 runs. Root was not out in each of those three games against India: 76 off 76 balls at Edgbaston (14 July 2026), 99 off 133 balls at Cardiff (16 July 2026) and 74 off 48 balls at Lord's (19 July 2026).

Their most recent series was at home to Sri Lanka in September. England won by 89 runs at Chester-le-Street on 22 September 2026, lost by 16 runs at Headingley on 24 September and won by 223 runs at The Oval on 27 September.

Key Matchups: Shaheen's new ball against Root's anchor role

Shaheen Shah Afridi vs Joe Root: Pakistan's captain took 3 for 36 in 8 overs against Australia in Lahore on 2 June 2026 and 3 for 30 in 8 overs against Australia in Lahore on 4 June 2026. Root is the batter England build around, and he was not out in each of his three innings against India in July 2026.

Salman Agha vs Adil Rashid: Salman Agha made 105 not out off 87 balls against Sri Lanka here in the 11 November 2025 game. Rashid took 3 for 44 in 10 overs against Sri Lanka in Colombo on 22 January 2026, and his leg-spin will be tested in the middle overs.

Babar Azam vs Liam Dawson: Babar made 102 not out off 119 balls in the 14 November 2025 win over Sri Lanka here. Dawson offers England left-arm spin and lower-order runs, including 68 off 83 balls against India at Edgbaston on 14 July 2026.

Harry Brook vs Abrar Ahmed: Brook's 136 not out off 66 balls in Colombo on 27 January 2026 came at better than two runs a ball. Abrar took 3 for 41 in 10 overs in that 14 November 2025 game at Rawalpindi, and his spin is Pakistan's best answer to an attacking batter.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record England lead the all-time men's ODI record against Pakistan, 57 wins to 32 with three no results from 92 matches. England also won the four most recent meetings: by 9 wickets at Cardiff on 8 July 2021, by 52 runs at Lord's on 10 July 2021 and by 3 wickets at Edgbaston on 13 July 2021. The latest was England's 93-run win at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, at the World Cup on 11 November 2023. Pakistan beat England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, at the World Cup on 3 June 2019. The sides have not met in an ODI since that Kolkata game.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi hosts the first three games of the tri-series before the action moves to Lahore. This is a day/night game. Pitch: Pakistan made 305 batting first here on 18 October 2026. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 268 in reply.

Pakistan made 305 batting first here on 18 October 2026. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 268 in reply. Chasing: Pakistan won batting second in ODIs here against Sri Lanka (14 and 16 November 2025, by 8 and 6 wickets) and Australia (30 May 2026, by 5 wickets).

Pakistan won batting second in ODIs here against Sri Lanka (14 and 16 November 2025, by 8 and 6 wickets) and Australia (30 May 2026, by 5 wickets). Toss: Toss call: Field first — Sri Lanka chose to field after winning the toss here on 18 October 2026, as Pakistan did against Sri Lanka on 14 and 16 November 2025, so we put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 78%. Our PAK vs ENG pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.

Match Analysis: where this match will be won and lost

The first 10 overs carry the most weight. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah shared five wickets in the 18 October 2026 win, and England's top order will need to see off that new-ball pair before Root can set the tempo.

The middle overs belong to the spinners: Abrar Ahmed for Pakistan, Rashid and Dawson for England. Whichever side keeps wickets in hand there sets up the finish.

The chase is the other swing factor, which is why we expect the toss winner to field first.

Pakistan vs England Prediction: England's batting depth edges it

Our AI model makes England 62% favourites (61.8%), against 38.2% for Pakistan. England bring a settled one-day side, with Root not out in each of his three innings against India in July 2026 and Brook leading the side.

Pakistan's home record at Rawalpindi keeps this close, and their 37-run win over Sri Lanka on 18 October 2026 shows they are in form. Our fair odds are 1.62 for England and 2.62 for Pakistan. England at 1.63 offer a marginal edge of 0.7%, worth only a small bet, and the toss is the bigger angle: field first, a 78% call.