Dolphins to beat the Warriors at Kingsmead.

Our AI model predicts the Dolphins to beat the Warriors with a 53% win probability in the CSA Pro20 Cup at Kingsmead, Durban on Tuesday 20 October 2026. Both sides arrive on the back of big wins: the Dolphins beat North West Dragons by seven wickets (13 October 2026), and the Warriors beat South Western Districts by nine wickets (16 October 2026).

Can Jason Smith finish the job for the Dolphins again?

North West Dragons made 144 for 5 batting first against the Dolphins on 13 October 2026. The Dolphins reached 148 for 3 in 16 overs and won by seven wickets, with 24 balls remaining.

Bryce Parsons made 60 off 47 balls in that chase. Jason Smith finished it 50 not out off 28 balls.

Border made 128 for 7 batting first against the Dolphins on 9 October 2026. Grant Roelofsen made 67 off 37 balls in the reply, and Jason Smith finished 41 not out off 31 balls as the Dolphins won by seven wickets with 28 balls remaining.

The bowling has carried its share. Nqobani Mokoena took 3 for 22 in four overs against Border (9 October 2026). Prenelan Subrayen took 2 for 25 in four overs against North West Dragons (13 October 2026).

Can the Warriors' bowlers do it again at Kingsmead?

The Warriors bowled South Western Districts out for 68 in 16.2 overs on 16 October 2026. Thomas Kaber took 3 for 10 in 2.2 overs in that innings, and Kerwin Mungroo took 2 for 7 in four overs.

The chase took 9.3 overs. The Warriors reached 70 for 1 and won by nine wickets with 63 balls remaining, with Matthew de Villiers 50 not out off 26 balls.

Their 8 October 2026 game followed the same pattern. Northern Cape made 83 for 9 in 20 overs against the Warriors, with Matthew Boast taking 3 for 15 in four overs. Jordan Hermann then made 47 off 29 balls against Northern Cape, and the Warriors won by seven wickets with 54 balls remaining.

Key Matchups: Jason Smith against the Warriors' attack

Jason Smith vs Thomas Kaber: Jason Smith finished 41 not out against Border (9 October 2026) and 50 not out against North West Dragons (13 October 2026). Thomas Kaber took 3 for 10 in 2.2 overs against South Western Districts (16 October 2026), and his overs are the Warriors' best chance of removing the Dolphins' finisher early.

Grant Roelofsen vs Kerwin Mungroo: Grant Roelofsen made 67 off 37 balls against Border (9 October 2026). Kerwin Mungroo conceded 7 runs in four overs in the Warriors' 16 October 2026 win, so this is fast scoring against tight bowling.

Matthew de Villiers vs Prenelan Subrayen: Matthew de Villiers made 50 not out off 26 balls against South Western Districts (16 October 2026). Prenelan Subrayen took 2 for 25 in four overs in the Dolphins' 13 October 2026 win, and his four overs will shape how fast the Warriors can score.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The Dolphins beat the Warriors by seven wickets at Kingsmead on 9 November 2025, in the CSA T20 Challenge, with 34 balls remaining. The Warriors were bowled out for 94 in 19.1 overs in that game. The Dolphins' reply was 100 for 3 in 14.2 overs. The sides also met in the CSA T20 Challenge Qualifier 2 at St George's Park, Gqeberha on 28 November 2025. That game ended with no result after the Dolphins had reached 64 for 0 in 5.3 overs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Kingsmead, Durban. The Dolphins' home ground stages this CSA Pro20 Cup game at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC), under lights. Pitch: At Kingsmead on 27 September 2026, the Lions made 202 for 4 batting first and beat the Dolphins by 8 runs. The Dolphins made 239 for 5 batting first at the same ground on 30 September 2026, an evening game, and beat Northern Cape by 104 runs.

At Kingsmead on 27 September 2026, the Lions made 202 for 4 batting first and beat the Dolphins by 8 runs. The Dolphins made 239 for 5 batting first at the same ground on 30 September 2026, an evening game, and beat Northern Cape by 104 runs. Weather: A clear evening is forecast in Durban for 20 October 2026, about 20°C at the start with 65% humidity, and dew is expected.

A clear evening is forecast in Durban for 20 October 2026, about 20°C at the start with 65% humidity, and dew is expected. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 52%, because dew is expected for the evening start and makes the ball harder to grip in the second innings. See our toss analysis for DOL vs WRS, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where the Dolphins and Warriors game will be won and lost

The Warriors' bowling is the strongest thread in their recent results. They held Northern Cape to 83 for 9 (8 October 2026) and bowled out South Western Districts for 68 eight days later (16 October 2026).

The Dolphins have the batting to answer it. Grant Roelofsen's 67 against Border came off 37 balls (9 October 2026), and Jason Smith was not out at the finish of that chase and of the next one, against North West Dragons (13 October 2026).

Dew should help the side batting second, which is why we expect the toss winner to bowl. Both of those Dolphins wins came batting second, so a Dolphins toss win and a chase would suit them.

Dolphins vs Warriors Prediction: Dolphins to edge it at home

Dolphins to win, with our AI model at 52.8% and the market in broad agreement. They play at Kingsmead, where they made 239 for 5 in an evening game on 30 September 2026, and they beat the Warriors at the same ground on 9 November 2025.

This is a finely balanced contest, and the Warriors' route runs through their bowling: an early burst like Thomas Kaber's 3 for 10 in 2.2 overs (16 October 2026) would swing it their way. At 2.06 the Warriors sit just under our fair 2.12, so the underdog price is close to our number but not above it.