Sydney Thunder Women to beat Sydney Sixers Women.

Our AI model predicts Sydney Thunder Women to beat Sydney Sixers Women with a 59% win probability in the second semi-final of the T20 Spring Challenge, at Cricket Central, Sydney. On 18 October 2026, the Thunder beat Perth Scorchers Women by eight wickets while the Sixers lost to Melbourne Stars Women by five wickets.

How the Thunder bowlers carried them into the semi-final

On 12 October 2026, Jemma Barsby took 5 for 10 in three overs against Melbourne Stars Women at Hurstville Oval. The Stars were bowled out for 78 in 15 overs. The Thunder knocked off the runs in 9.4 overs and won by seven wickets.

The Thunder's game against Brisbane Heat Women at Bankstown Oval on 13 October 2026 was abandoned because of rain after the toss.

On 17 October 2026, Alexandra Mavros took 4 for 11 in four overs against Melbourne Renegades Women at Blacktown. The Renegades finished on 121 for 9, and the Thunder won by five wickets in 18.5 overs. Anika Learoyd made 38 from 26 balls in that 17 October 2026 win.

On 18 October 2026, Hasrat Gill took 3 for 21 in four overs as Perth were bowled out for 92 in 18.2 overs. The Thunder reached 93 for 2 in 13.1 overs. Anika Learoyd made 31 not out from 22 balls in that 18 October 2026 chase.

Sydney Sixers Women need Elsa Hunter to fire again

On 12 October 2026, the Sixers beat Brisbane Heat Women by 46 runs at Hurstville Oval after making 136 for 3. Elsa Hunter scored 43 from 43 balls in that 12 October 2026 game. Courtney Sippel took 3 for 13 in four overs as the Heat were bowled out for 90 on 12 October 2026.

On 13 October 2026, the Sixers beat ACT Women by 12 runs on the DLS method at Bankstown Oval, with Lauren Kua scoring 29 from 23 balls.

On 17 October 2026, Adelaide Strikers Women made 143 for 6 against the Sixers, with Courtney Sippel taking 3 for 25 in four overs. The Sixers replied with 105 for 9 and lost by 38 runs, with Claire Moore making 35 from 47 balls.

On 18 October 2026, the Sixers made 155 for 8 against Melbourne Stars Women, with Elsa Hunter scoring 65 from 41 balls. Sarah Coyte took 3 for 21 in four overs for the Sixers as the Stars reached 158 for 5 to win by five wickets.

Key matchups: Hunter, Learoyd and the Thunder attack

Elsa Hunter vs Jemma Barsby: Elsa Hunter scored 65 from 41 balls against Melbourne Stars Women on 18 October 2026. Jemma Barsby took 5 for 10 against that same Stars side on 12 October 2026. How Elsa Hunter handles Jemma Barsby could decide this one.

Anika Learoyd vs Courtney Sippel: Anika Learoyd made 31 not out from 22 balls against Perth Scorchers Women on 18 October 2026. Courtney Sippel took 3 for 13 in four overs against Brisbane Heat Women on 12 October 2026.

Claire Moore vs Hasrat Gill and Alexandra Mavros: Claire Moore made 35 from 47 balls against Adelaide Strikers Women on 17 October 2026. Hasrat Gill took 3 for 21 against Perth on 18 October 2026. Alexandra Mavros took 4 for 11 against the Renegades on 17 October 2026.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The sides met at Cricket Central in the 2024 Spring Challenge. On 17 October 2024, Sydney Sixers Women won the toss, batted first and made 114 for 9. Sydney Thunder Women reached 116 for 2 in 16.2 overs and won by eight wickets, with 22 balls remaining. Samantha Bates took 3 for 21 in four overs for the Thunder in that 17 October 2024 game. In the 2025 Spring Challenge the Sixers won by 24 runs at North Sydney Oval on 25 October 2025. They batted first and made 170 for 4. The Thunder replied with 146 for 6. The two sides did not meet in the 2026 group stage.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Cricket Central, Sydney hosts the second semi-final, starting at 9:00 am IST on Tuesday 20 October 2026 (03:30 UTC). Pitch: Neither side has played at Cricket Central in this Spring Challenge. Their group games were at Hurstville Oval, Bankstown Oval and the grounds in Blacktown.

Neither side has played at Cricket Central in this Spring Challenge. Their group games were at Hurstville Oval, Bankstown Oval and the grounds in Blacktown. Weather: A day game, starting at 03:30 UTC.

A day game, starting at 03:30 UTC. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled against Melbourne Renegades Women on 17 October 2026. Sydney Sixers Women chose to bowl after winning the toss against Adelaide Strikers Women on 17 October 2026, then chose to bat after winning it against the Stars on 18 October 2026. See our public toss call for ST-W vs SS-W on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: the Thunder attack against Elsa Hunter

The Thunder have bowled sides out cheaply: the Stars for 78 on 12 October 2026, Perth for 92 on 18 October 2026. The Renegades managed 121 for 9 against them.

The Sixers' route is a big score from Elsa Hunter and wickets from Courtney Sippel and Sarah Coyte. The Thunder's route is their bowling.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women prediction: the Thunder at 59%

We back Sydney Thunder Women at 59.4%. Their bowlers took them through the group stage, while the Sixers lost to Adelaide Strikers Women on 17 October 2026, then to the Stars on 18 October 2026.

At 1.57, Sydney Thunder Women sit under our fair 1.68, and Sydney Sixers Women at 2.41 sit under our fair 2.46. The match-winner market is efficiently priced, so the toss is the angle: field first at 60%. The winner meets the winner of the first semi-final, Adelaide Strikers Women v Perth Scorchers Women, in the final.