Nigeria to beat Gambia in Abuja.

Our AI model predicts Nigeria to beat Gambia with a 96% win probability in the third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C 2026, at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2, Abuja. Nigeria come from the Nigeria Quadrangular T20 Series in Lagos, where they beat Ghana (21 September 2026), beat Ghana again (26 September 2026) and beat Sierra Leone (27 September 2026).

Gambia arrive with far less cricket behind them. Their last completed T20 internationals came in Nairobi in October 2024, in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B.

Six teams play each other once between 20 and 25 October 2026 at two grounds in Abuja: Nigeria, Gambia, Uganda, Zambia, Lesotho and Mozambique. The top two go through to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final in 2027.

Can Vincent Adewoye and Nigeria's attack repeat their Lagos form?

Nigeria's bowlers did the damage at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos. Vincent Adewoye took 5 for 11 in four overs against Ghana on 26 September 2026. Ghana were bowled out for 55 in 13 overs that day, and Nigeria won by 91 runs.

Batting first in that game against Ghana (26 September 2026), Ali Rahmon made 61 not out from 46 balls as Nigeria posted 146 for 5.

Abdullahi Ismail took 4 for 8 in four overs against Sierra Leone on 27 September 2026. Sierra Leone were bowled out for 65 in 19 overs, and Nigeria won by 71 runs.

Ghana were held to 91 for 9 in their 20 overs on 21 September 2026. Isaac Danladi made 52 not out in reply against Ghana (21 September 2026). Nigeria reached 95 for 2 in 13 overs and won by eight wickets, with 42 balls remaining.

The tri-series in Windhoek in June 2026 went the other way. Namibia beat Nigeria by 90 runs on 20 June 2026. Namibia beat Nigeria again, by 93 runs, on 23 June 2026.

Nigeria also played the West Africa Trophy at home in Abuja. Nigeria bowled Zambia out for 126 and won by 26 runs at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 (12 December 2025). Rwanda beat Nigeria by 23 runs at the same ground (9 December 2025).

Gambia look to Andre Jarju and Abubacarr Kuyateh

Gambia's Nairobi games in October 2024 were hard going. Kenya made 175 for 9 against Gambia at Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi on 22 October 2024. Andre Jarju took 3 for 40 in four overs in that innings against Kenya (22 October 2024). Musa Jobarteh took 2 for 28 in three overs against Kenya in the same game (22 October 2024).

Gambia were bowled out for 46 in 12.4 overs in reply against Kenya (22 October 2024), and Kenya won by 129 runs.

Zimbabwe beat Gambia by 290 runs at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi on 23 October 2024. Zimbabwe made 344 for 4 in their 20 overs. Gambia finished on 54 for 9 in 14.4 overs in reply to Zimbabwe (23 October 2024).

Gambia did better in the last of those games. Gambia batted first against Mozambique at Ruaraka on 24 October 2024. Abubacarr Kuyateh made 33 from 29 balls as Gambia posted 142 for 5 in 20 overs against Mozambique (24 October 2024).

Mozambique reached 143 for 4 in 18.5 overs in reply to Gambia (24 October 2024). Mozambique beat Gambia by six wickets, with seven balls remaining, on 24 October 2024.

Key matchups: Adewoye, Ismail and the Gambia top order

Vincent Adewoye vs Abubacarr Kuyateh: Vincent Adewoye took 5 for 11 in four overs against Ghana (26 September 2026). Abubacarr Kuyateh made 33 from 29 balls against Mozambique (24 October 2024). If Abubacarr Kuyateh gets through the new ball, Gambia can build a total.

Abdullahi Ismail vs Gambia's middle order: Abdullahi Ismail took 4 for 8 in four overs against Sierra Leone (27 September 2026).

Ali Rahmon vs Andre Jarju: Ali Rahmon made 61 not out from 46 balls against Ghana (26 September 2026). Andre Jarju took 3 for 40 in four overs against Kenya (22 October 2024). Early wickets from Andre Jarju are Gambia's best way to slow Nigeria down.

Isaac Danladi vs Musa Jobarteh: Isaac Danladi made 52 not out against Ghana (21 September 2026). Musa Jobarteh took 2 for 28 in three overs against Kenya (22 October 2024).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Nigeria beat Gambia by nine wickets when the sides met at Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali on 4 December 2022, in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B. Nigeria won the toss and bowled first in that game against Gambia (4 December 2022). Gambia were bowled out for 42 in 14.5 overs in that game. Nigeria reached 43 for 1 in 5.1 overs in reply against Gambia (4 December 2022) and won with 89 balls remaining.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2, Abuja hosts Nigeria v Gambia, the third match of the qualifier, on Tuesday 20 October 2026. Pitch: Nigeria have played T20 internationals at this ground before. Nigeria made 141 and beat Sierra Leone by 29 runs here on 27 November 2024. Nigeria made 181 batting first and beat Botswana by 77 runs here on 28 November 2024.

Nigeria have played T20 internationals at this ground before. Nigeria made 141 and beat Sierra Leone by 29 runs here on 27 November 2024. Nigeria made 181 batting first and beat Botswana by 77 runs here on 28 November 2024. Weather: A day game in Abuja.

A day game in Abuja. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 67%. Nigeria won the toss and batted against Ghana in Lagos (26 September 2026) and against Botswana at this ground (28 November 2024). See our NGA vs GM toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where Gambia need to find runs

Nigeria's route is their attack. Vincent Adewoye's 5 for 11 against Ghana (26 September 2026) and Abdullahi Ismail's 4 for 8 against Sierra Leone (27 September 2026) came on consecutive days in Lagos.

Gambia's route is a first-innings total. Gambia made 142 for 5 batting first against Mozambique (24 October 2024), and a score in that range would give Andre Jarju and Musa Jobarteh something to bowl at.

The upset path needs early wickets. Namibia beat Nigeria by 93 runs in Windhoek on 23 June 2026, so this Nigeria side can be beaten.

Nigeria vs Gambia prediction: Nigeria at 96%

We back Nigeria at 95.6%. Nigeria bowled Ghana out for 55 on 26 September 2026. Nigeria bowled Sierra Leone out for 65 on 27 September 2026.

Both prices sit under our fair odds, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the angle: bat first at 67%. Nigeria play Zambia next, on 21 October 2026.