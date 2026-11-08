We back India U19, at 95.1%.

India U19 won the sides' two most recent youth ODIs, by 10 wickets in Sharjah (4 December 2024) and by 234 runs in Dubai (12 December 2025).

A semi-final place is on the line. Only the top two in Group A go through to the semi-finals of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026.

India U19 beat Nepal U19 by 10 wickets (6 November 2026), then lost to Pakistan U19 by 3 wickets (8 November 2026).

United Arab Emirates U19 lost to Pakistan U19 by 9 wickets (6 November 2026), then beat Nepal U19 by 7 wickets (8 November 2026).

This Group A game starts at 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC) on 10 November 2026 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Which team is stronger, India U19 or UAE U19?

India U19, on the head to head and on their 10-wicket win this week. They chose to bowl first in their opener (6 November 2026), and Nepal U19 were all out for 128 in 42.3 overs.

Ishan Sood took 3 for 18 in 10 overs for India U19 against Nepal U19 that day (6 November 2026).

Arjun Rajput took 3 for 8 in 5.3 overs for India U19 in the same innings.

India U19 made 129 for 0 in 19.1 overs in reply and won by 10 wickets.

Aaryavir Sehwag made 70 not out off 52 balls for India U19 in that chase. Lakshya Raichandani made 53 not out off 63 balls for India U19 alongside him.

India U19 lost their latest game. They won the toss and batted against Pakistan U19 (8 November 2026), and were all out for 208 in 46.3 overs.

Pakistan U19 made 209 for 7 in 48.1 overs and won by 3 wickets.

UAE U19 started with a heavy defeat. Pakistan U19 put them in (6 November 2026), and UAE U19 were all out for 224 in 50 overs.

Noorullah Ayobi made 70 off 55 balls for UAE U19 against Pakistan U19 in that innings.

Pakistan U19 made 225 for 1 in 37.3 overs and won by 9 wickets.

UAE U19 bounced back two days later. They chose to bowl first against Nepal U19 (8 November 2026), then made 158 for 3 in 34.4 overs to win by 7 wickets.

Key matchups: Noorullah Ayobi against Ishan Sood, Aaryavir Sehwag against the UAE U19 attack

Noorullah Ayobi against Ishan Sood. Noorullah Ayobi made 70 off 55 balls for UAE U19 against Pakistan U19 (6 November 2026).

Ishan Sood took 3 for 18 in 10 overs for India U19 against Nepal U19, also on 6 November 2026.

Aaryavir Sehwag against the UAE U19 attack. Aaryavir Sehwag made 70 not out off 52 balls for India U19 against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).

Pakistan U19 reached 225 for 1 in 37.3 overs against UAE U19 on 6 November 2026.

India U19 vs UAE U19 head to head India U19 2 UAE U19 0 Their two most recent youth ODIs, 4 December 2024 and 12 December 2025 12 December 2025 · ICC Academy Ground, Dubai India U19 by 234 runs 4 December 2024 · Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah India U19 by 10 wickets India U19 made 433 for 6 in 50 overs in Dubai (12 December 2025), and UAE U19 replied with 199 for 7.

India U19 vs UAE U19 pitch report: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat Chasing has paid at Al Amerat. Chasing sides won six of the eight ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 games there, from 5 to 8 November. The eight completed games of this tournament at Al Amerat, 5 to 8 November 2026 5 November 2026 Afghanistan U19 all out for 231 batting first, then a 113-run win over Bangladesh U19. 7 November 2026 Bangladesh U19 all out for 245 batting first, then a 45-run win. 8 November 2026 UAE U19 won the toss, bowled and beat Nepal U19 by 7 wickets. Weather Clear and dry at the 05:00 UTC start, about 31°C, rising to 33°C, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 9 November, 00:54 IST. India U19 bowled first after winning the toss against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026), and won by 10 wickets.

India U19 vs UAE U19 prediction: we back India U19 at 95%

We back India U19 to win, at 95.1%, with the market at 95.1%.

India U19's bowling is the main reason. Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput took three wickets each as Nepal U19 were bowled out for 128 (6 November 2026).

The head to head points the same way. India U19 beat UAE U19 by 234 runs in Dubai (12 December 2025).

A year earlier, UAE U19 won the toss and batted in Sharjah (4 December 2024), and were all out for 137 in 44 overs.

India U19 made 143 for 0 in 16.1 overs that day and won by 10 wickets.

UAE U19's case is their batting depth. They made 224 in 50 overs against Pakistan U19 (6 November 2026), with 70 off 55 balls from Noorullah Ayobi.

Melbet had India U19 at 1.04 at 00:55 IST (9 November), under our fair 1.05. WinWin had UAE U19 at 10.50 at 00:55 IST (9 November), under our 20.41.

What decides India U19 vs UAE U19

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 65%. Both sides chose to bowl when they won the toss in their games with Nepal U19, India U19 on 6 November 2026 and UAE U19 on 8 November 2026.

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 65%. Both sides chose to bowl when they won the toss in their games with Nepal U19, India U19 on 6 November 2026 and UAE U19 on 8 November 2026. The India U19 attack. Ishan Sood took 3 for 18 and Arjun Rajput took 3 for 8 for India U19 in the 10-wicket win over Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).

Ishan Sood took 3 for 18 and Arjun Rajput took 3 for 8 for India U19 in the 10-wicket win over Nepal U19 (6 November 2026). The India U19 top order. Aaryavir Sehwag (70 not out) and Lakshya Raichandani (53 not out) took India U19 to 129 for 0 in the Nepal U19 game (6 November 2026).