India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Match 11 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: India U19 to win, at 95.1%.
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 65%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: India U19 to win, at 95.1%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 65%. The India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.
- • Key fact: India U19 beat UAE U19 by 234 runs at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai (12 December 2025), after making 433 for 6.
- • Value: India U19's fair odds are 1.05, and Melbet had them at 1.04 at 00:55 IST (9 November).
We back India U19, at 95.1%.
India U19 won the sides' two most recent youth ODIs, by 10 wickets in Sharjah (4 December 2024) and by 234 runs in Dubai (12 December 2025).
A semi-final place is on the line. Only the top two in Group A go through to the semi-finals of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026.
India U19 beat Nepal U19 by 10 wickets (6 November 2026), then lost to Pakistan U19 by 3 wickets (8 November 2026).
United Arab Emirates U19 lost to Pakistan U19 by 9 wickets (6 November 2026), then beat Nepal U19 by 7 wickets (8 November 2026).
This Group A game starts at 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC) on 10 November 2026 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.
Which team is stronger, India U19 or UAE U19?
India U19, on the head to head and on their 10-wicket win this week. They chose to bowl first in their opener (6 November 2026), and Nepal U19 were all out for 128 in 42.3 overs.
Ishan Sood took 3 for 18 in 10 overs for India U19 against Nepal U19 that day (6 November 2026).
Arjun Rajput took 3 for 8 in 5.3 overs for India U19 in the same innings.
India U19 made 129 for 0 in 19.1 overs in reply and won by 10 wickets.
Aaryavir Sehwag made 70 not out off 52 balls for India U19 in that chase. Lakshya Raichandani made 53 not out off 63 balls for India U19 alongside him.
India U19 lost their latest game. They won the toss and batted against Pakistan U19 (8 November 2026), and were all out for 208 in 46.3 overs.
Pakistan U19 made 209 for 7 in 48.1 overs and won by 3 wickets.
UAE U19 started with a heavy defeat. Pakistan U19 put them in (6 November 2026), and UAE U19 were all out for 224 in 50 overs.
Noorullah Ayobi made 70 off 55 balls for UAE U19 against Pakistan U19 in that innings.
Pakistan U19 made 225 for 1 in 37.3 overs and won by 9 wickets.
UAE U19 bounced back two days later. They chose to bowl first against Nepal U19 (8 November 2026), then made 158 for 3 in 34.4 overs to win by 7 wickets.
Key matchups: Noorullah Ayobi against Ishan Sood, Aaryavir Sehwag against the UAE U19 attack
Noorullah Ayobi against Ishan Sood. Noorullah Ayobi made 70 off 55 balls for UAE U19 against Pakistan U19 (6 November 2026).
Ishan Sood took 3 for 18 in 10 overs for India U19 against Nepal U19, also on 6 November 2026.
Aaryavir Sehwag against the UAE U19 attack. Aaryavir Sehwag made 70 not out off 52 balls for India U19 against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).
Pakistan U19 reached 225 for 1 in 37.3 overs against UAE U19 on 6 November 2026.
India U19 vs UAE U19 head to head
India U19
2
UAE U19
0
Their two most recent youth ODIs, 4 December 2024 and 12 December 2025
India U19 made 433 for 6 in 50 overs in Dubai (12 December 2025), and UAE U19 replied with 199 for 7.
India U19 vs UAE U19 pitch report: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat
Chasing has paid at Al Amerat. Chasing sides won six of the eight ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 games there, from 5 to 8 November.
The eight completed games of this tournament at Al Amerat, 5 to 8 November 2026
Afghanistan U19 all out for 231 batting first, then a 113-run win over Bangladesh U19.
Bangladesh U19 all out for 245 batting first, then a 45-run win.
UAE U19 won the toss, bowled and beat Nepal U19 by 7 wickets.
Clear and dry at the 05:00 UTC start, about 31°C, rising to 33°C, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 9 November, 00:54 IST.
India U19 bowled first after winning the toss against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026), and won by 10 wickets.
India U19 vs UAE U19 prediction: we back India U19 at 95%
We back India U19 to win, at 95.1%, with the market at 95.1%.
India U19's bowling is the main reason. Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput took three wickets each as Nepal U19 were bowled out for 128 (6 November 2026).
The head to head points the same way. India U19 beat UAE U19 by 234 runs in Dubai (12 December 2025).
A year earlier, UAE U19 won the toss and batted in Sharjah (4 December 2024), and were all out for 137 in 44 overs.
India U19 made 143 for 0 in 16.1 overs that day and won by 10 wickets.
UAE U19's case is their batting depth. They made 224 in 50 overs against Pakistan U19 (6 November 2026), with 70 off 55 balls from Noorullah Ayobi.
Melbet had India U19 at 1.04 at 00:55 IST (9 November), under our fair 1.05. WinWin had UAE U19 at 10.50 at 00:55 IST (9 November), under our 20.41.
What decides India U19 vs UAE U19
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 65%. Both sides chose to bowl when they won the toss in their games with Nepal U19, India U19 on 6 November 2026 and UAE U19 on 8 November 2026.
- The India U19 attack. Ishan Sood took 3 for 18 and Arjun Rajput took 3 for 8 for India U19 in the 10-wicket win over Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).
- The India U19 top order. Aaryavir Sehwag (70 not out) and Lakshya Raichandani (53 not out) took India U19 to 129 for 0 in the Nepal U19 game (6 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|India U19
|95.1%
|95.1%
|1.04
|1.05
|United Arab Emirates U19
|4.9%
|4.9%
|10.50
|20.41
Both prices sit under our fair odds. Melbet had India U19 at 1.04 and WinWin had UAE U19 at 10.50 at 00:55 IST (9 November), against our 1.05 and 20.41.
The toss call is the angle to play here, with the toss winner expected to bowl. Odds captured on 9 November 2026.
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026
India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 odds
10 Nov 2026 · 10:30 IST
Match winner: India U19 1.04, United Arab Emirates U19 10.50 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 03:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1INDU19
|2UAEU19
|Payout
|1 · India U19 1.04
|2 · United Arab Emirates U19 10.50
|Payout95.0%
|1 · India U19 1.04
|2 · United Arab Emirates U19 10.50
|Payout95.0%
|1 · India U19 1.04
|2 · United Arab Emirates U19 10.50
|Payout95.0%
|1 · India U19 1.04
|2 · United Arab Emirates U19 10.50
|Payout95.0%
|1 · India U19 1.04
|2 · United Arab Emirates U19 10.50
|Payout95.0%
|1 · India U19 1.04
|2 · United Arab Emirates U19 10.50
|Payout95.0%
1X2: India U19 1.04, Tie 50.00, United Arab Emirates U19 10.60 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 03:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1INDU19
|XTie
|2UAEU19
|Payout
|1 · India U19 1.04
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · United Arab Emirates U19 10.60
|Payout93.3%
|1 · India U19 1.04
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · United Arab Emirates U19 10.60
|Payout93.3%
|1 · India U19 1.04
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · United Arab Emirates U19 10.60
|Payout93.3%
|1 · India U19 1.04
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · United Arab Emirates U19 10.60
|Payout93.3%
|1 · India U19 1.04
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · United Arab Emirates U19 10.60
|Payout93.3%
|1 · India U19 1.04
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · United Arab Emirates U19 10.60
|Payout93.3%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win India U19 vs UAE U19 in the U19 Asia Cup?
India U19. Our AI model gives them a 95.1% chance against United Arab Emirates U19 at Al Amerat in Oman (10 November 2026). India U19 beat Nepal U19 by 10 wickets (6 November 2026), and won the sides' last youth ODI by 234 runs in Dubai (12 December 2025).
What is the toss prediction for IND U19 vs UAE U19?
Field first, at 65%. India U19 won the toss and bowled in their 10-wicket win over Nepal U19 (6 November 2026). UAE U19 also chose to bowl first against Nepal U19 (8 November 2026), and won by 7 wickets. Both games were at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.
What are the odds for IND U19 vs UAE U19?
Melbet had India U19 at 1.04 and WinWin had UAE U19 at 10.50 at 00:55 IST (9 November). Our fair odds are 1.05 for India U19 and 20.41 for UAE U19, so both prices sit under our numbers for this U19 Asia Cup game in Oman.
Is Al Amerat Cricket Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
Chasing has paid there. Chasing sides won six of the eight games at Al Amerat from 5 to 8 November 2026. The two defended totals were 231 by Afghanistan U19 (5 November 2026) and 245 by Bangladesh U19 (7 November 2026), both in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026.
When did India U19 and UAE U19 last play each other in a youth ODI?
On 12 December 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, in the 1st Match of Group A at the U19 Asia Cup. UAE U19 chose to bowl first. India U19 made 433 for 6 in 50 overs, and UAE U19 replied with 199 for 7 to lose by 234 runs.
What time does IND U19 vs UAE U19 start?
At 10:30 am IST on 10 November 2026, which is 05:00 UTC. Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman hosts this Group A game of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, and the forecast is clear and dry, about 31°C at the start, with no rain expected.
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