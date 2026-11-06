We back India, at 59.6%.

India lead the five-match ODI series 2-0, so a win at Seddon Park in Hamilton seals it with two games to play.

Rain is the big threat. The forecast shows rain through the game on 10 November 2026, and rain cut both ODIs so far.

New Zealand have the ground on their side. They won all four of their 2025 ODIs at Seddon Park, and they beat India there by 8 wickets (31 January 2019) and by 4 wickets (5 February 2020).

This 3rd ODI, a day/night game, starts at 7:30 am IST (02:00 UTC). Shubman Gill leaves India's ODI squad after it to prepare for the Test series.

Which team is stronger, New Zealand or India?

India, on this series. India dismissed New Zealand for 185 at Eden Park (4 November 2026) and for 134 in Wellington (7 November 2026).

Anshul Kamboj took 2 for 22 in 10 overs for India against New Zealand at Eden Park (4 November 2026) and was player of the match.

The batting has been patchier. Virat Kohli made 74 off 51 balls for India at Eden Park (4 November 2026), in a chase rain cut to 143 in 32 overs.

Wellington was closer. India were 113 for 7 in 26 overs when rain stopped play (7 November 2026), and the DLS method gave them the game by 4 runs.

The steady hand is KL Rahul, who made 112 not out off 92 balls for India against New Zealand at Rajkot (14 January 2026).

New Zealand's worry is the batting. Daryl Mitchell made 55 off 104 balls for New Zealand in Wellington (7 November 2026).

January is New Zealand's answer. Daryl Mitchell made 137 off 131 balls for New Zealand against India at Indore (18 January 2026). Glenn Phillips made 106 off 88 balls for New Zealand in that innings.

Key matchups: Daryl Mitchell against Gurnoor Brar, Virat Kohli against Jacob Duffy

Daryl Mitchell against Gurnoor Brar. Daryl Mitchell made 131 not out off 117 balls for New Zealand against India at Rajkot (14 January 2026), and he is the wicket India want first.

Gurnoor Brar took 4 for 30 in 10 overs for India against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI (7 November 2026) and was player of the match. Gurnoor Brar took 3 for 44 in 9.2 overs for India at Eden Park (4 November 2026).

Virat Kohli against Jacob Duffy. Jacob Duffy has dismissed Virat Kohli in both ODIs so far.

Jacob Duffy dismissed Virat Kohli for 74 at Eden Park (4 November 2026), caught by Tim Seifert. Virat Kohli then fell for 7 in Wellington (7 November 2026), caught by Will Young off Jacob Duffy.

India need the Indore version, when Virat Kohli made 124 off 108 balls for India against New Zealand (18 January 2026).

New Zealand vs India head to head New Zealand 2 India 3 Their five most recent ODIs, 11 January to 7 November 2026 7 November 2026 · Hnry Stadium, Wellington India by 4 runs (DLS method) 4 November 2026 · Eden Park, Auckland India by 5 wickets (DLS method) 18 January 2026 · Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore New Zealand by 41 runs 14 January 2026 · Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot New Zealand by 7 wickets 11 January 2026 · Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara India by 4 wickets India have won three of these five ODIs, and New Zealand won the January 2026 series in India 2-1.

New Zealand vs India pitch report: Seddon Park, Hamilton A bowling pitch in its two late-2025 ODIs, with West Indies all out for 161 and England all out for 175. New Zealand's four ODIs at the ground in 2025 22 November 2025 West Indies all out for 161 in 36.2 overs · New Zealand 162 for 6 in 30.3 overs, won by 4 wickets. 29 October 2025 England all out for 175 in 36 overs · New Zealand 177 for 5 in 33.1 overs, won by 5 wickets. 2 April 2025 New Zealand 292 for 8 in 50 overs, won by 84 runs against Pakistan. 8 January 2025 New Zealand 255 for 9 in 37 overs · Sri Lanka all out for 142 in 30.2 overs, a 113-run win. Weather Rain is forecast through the game, about 18°C at the start, with wind of about 25 km/h. Forecast read 7 November, 18:51 IST. New Zealand won the toss and bowled against England at the ground (29 October 2025).

Seddon Park Men's one-day · full-length games

Reduced-overs games excluded 220 Median first inningsruns 157–333 runs Range across the 6 first innings Chasing sides won 3 of 6

New Zealand vs India prediction: we back India at 60%

We back India, 59.6%, with the market at 56.3%.

The series is the reason. India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets at Eden Park (4 November 2026), then by 4 runs in Wellington (7 November 2026), both on the DLS method.

New Zealand's case is Seddon Park. India were all out for 92 at the ground in 30.5 overs (31 January 2019), and New Zealand won by 8 wickets.

India made 347 for 4 at Seddon Park (5 February 2020). New Zealand then made 348 for 6 in 48.1 overs and won by 4 wickets.

Shreyas Iyer made 103 off 107 balls for India against New Zealand at Seddon Park (5 February 2020). KL Rahul made 88 not out off 64 balls for India against New Zealand in Hamilton (5 February 2020).

1xBet had India at 1.69 at 18:48 IST (7 November), just above our fair 1.68, a marginal edge of about 0.7%.

What decides New Zealand vs India

The rain. The forecast shows rain through the game, and a shorter game brings the sides closer.

The forecast shows rain through the game, and a shorter game brings the sides closer. The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 75%, as India did in both ODIs so far.

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 75%, as India did in both ODIs so far. New Zealand's runs. New Zealand made 337 for 8 against India at Indore (18 January 2026), then fell for 134 in the 2nd ODI (7 November 2026).