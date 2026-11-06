New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: India to win, at 59.6%.
Match winner
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We expect the toss winner to field.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: India to win, at 59.6%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 75%. See our public toss call for NZ vs IND on the dedicated page.
- • Key fact: India lead the five-match ODI series 2-0 after beating New Zealand by 4 runs in Wellington (7 November 2026).
- • Value: India's fair odds are 1.68, and 1xBet had them at 1.69 at 18:48 IST (7 November).
We back India, at 59.6%.
India lead the five-match ODI series 2-0, so a win at Seddon Park in Hamilton seals it with two games to play.
Rain is the big threat. The forecast shows rain through the game on 10 November 2026, and rain cut both ODIs so far.
New Zealand have the ground on their side. They won all four of their 2025 ODIs at Seddon Park, and they beat India there by 8 wickets (31 January 2019) and by 4 wickets (5 February 2020).
This 3rd ODI, a day/night game, starts at 7:30 am IST (02:00 UTC). Shubman Gill leaves India's ODI squad after it to prepare for the Test series.
Which team is stronger, New Zealand or India?
India, on this series. India dismissed New Zealand for 185 at Eden Park (4 November 2026) and for 134 in Wellington (7 November 2026).
Anshul Kamboj took 2 for 22 in 10 overs for India against New Zealand at Eden Park (4 November 2026) and was player of the match.
The batting has been patchier. Virat Kohli made 74 off 51 balls for India at Eden Park (4 November 2026), in a chase rain cut to 143 in 32 overs.
Wellington was closer. India were 113 for 7 in 26 overs when rain stopped play (7 November 2026), and the DLS method gave them the game by 4 runs.
The steady hand is KL Rahul, who made 112 not out off 92 balls for India against New Zealand at Rajkot (14 January 2026).
New Zealand's worry is the batting. Daryl Mitchell made 55 off 104 balls for New Zealand in Wellington (7 November 2026).
January is New Zealand's answer. Daryl Mitchell made 137 off 131 balls for New Zealand against India at Indore (18 January 2026). Glenn Phillips made 106 off 88 balls for New Zealand in that innings.
Key matchups: Daryl Mitchell against Gurnoor Brar, Virat Kohli against Jacob Duffy
Daryl Mitchell against Gurnoor Brar. Daryl Mitchell made 131 not out off 117 balls for New Zealand against India at Rajkot (14 January 2026), and he is the wicket India want first.
Gurnoor Brar took 4 for 30 in 10 overs for India against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI (7 November 2026) and was player of the match. Gurnoor Brar took 3 for 44 in 9.2 overs for India at Eden Park (4 November 2026).
Virat Kohli against Jacob Duffy. Jacob Duffy has dismissed Virat Kohli in both ODIs so far.
Jacob Duffy dismissed Virat Kohli for 74 at Eden Park (4 November 2026), caught by Tim Seifert. Virat Kohli then fell for 7 in Wellington (7 November 2026), caught by Will Young off Jacob Duffy.
India need the Indore version, when Virat Kohli made 124 off 108 balls for India against New Zealand (18 January 2026).
New Zealand vs India head to head
New Zealand
2
India
3
Their five most recent ODIs, 11 January to 7 November 2026
India have won three of these five ODIs, and New Zealand won the January 2026 series in India 2-1.
New Zealand vs India pitch report: Seddon Park, Hamilton
A bowling pitch in its two late-2025 ODIs, with West Indies all out for 161 and England all out for 175.
New Zealand's four ODIs at the ground in 2025
West Indies all out for 161 in 36.2 overs · New Zealand 162 for 6 in 30.3 overs, won by 4 wickets.
England all out for 175 in 36 overs · New Zealand 177 for 5 in 33.1 overs, won by 5 wickets.
New Zealand 292 for 8 in 50 overs, won by 84 runs against Pakistan.
New Zealand 255 for 9 in 37 overs · Sri Lanka all out for 142 in 30.2 overs, a 113-run win.
Rain is forecast through the game, about 18°C at the start, with wind of about 25 km/h. Forecast read 7 November, 18:51 IST.
New Zealand won the toss and bowled against England at the ground (29 October 2025).
Seddon Park
Men's one-day · full-length games
Reduced-overs games excluded
Range across the 6 first innings
6 first innings · 2022–2025
Chasing sides won
3 of 6
6 decided games · 2022–2025
New Zealand vs India prediction: we back India at 60%
We back India, 59.6%, with the market at 56.3%.
The series is the reason. India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets at Eden Park (4 November 2026), then by 4 runs in Wellington (7 November 2026), both on the DLS method.
New Zealand's case is Seddon Park. India were all out for 92 at the ground in 30.5 overs (31 January 2019), and New Zealand won by 8 wickets.
India made 347 for 4 at Seddon Park (5 February 2020). New Zealand then made 348 for 6 in 48.1 overs and won by 4 wickets.
Shreyas Iyer made 103 off 107 balls for India against New Zealand at Seddon Park (5 February 2020). KL Rahul made 88 not out off 64 balls for India against New Zealand in Hamilton (5 February 2020).
1xBet had India at 1.69 at 18:48 IST (7 November), just above our fair 1.68, a marginal edge of about 0.7%.
What decides New Zealand vs India
- The rain. The forecast shows rain through the game, and a shorter game brings the sides closer.
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 75%, as India did in both ODIs so far.
- New Zealand's runs. New Zealand made 337 for 8 against India at Indore (18 January 2026), then fell for 134 in the 2nd ODI (7 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|New Zealand
|40.4%
|43.7%
|2.18
|2.48
|India
|59.6%
|56.3%
|1.69
|1.68
India's 1.69 sits just above our fair odds of 1.68. 1xBet had India at 1.69 and New Zealand at 2.18 at 18:48 IST (7 November).
That is a marginal edge of about 0.7% on India, and New Zealand's 2.18 sits under our 2.48. Odds captured on 7 November 2026.
Our model is 3 points above the market on India. Here's why. India have won both ODIs so far, and their bowlers dismissed New Zealand for 185 and 134. New Zealand's record at Seddon Park is the case against, with all four of their 2025 ODIs won there.
India tour of New Zealand 2026 ODI Series
New Zealand vs India odds
10 Nov 2026 · 07:30 IST
Match winner: New Zealand 2.19 at 1xBet; India 1.69 at 1xBet; checked 20:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1NZ
|2IND
|Payout
|1 · New Zealand 2.18
|2 · India 1.68
|Payout95.0%
|1 · New Zealand 2.18
|2 · India 1.68
|Payout95.0%
|1 · New Zealand 2.18
|2 · India 1.68
|Payout95.0%
|1 · New Zealand 2.18
|2 · India 1.68
|Payout95.0%
|1 · New Zealand 2.18
|2 · India 1.68
|Payout95.0%
|1 · New Zealand 2.19
|2 · India 1.69
|Payout95.5%
|Highest
|1 · New Zealand2.19
|2 · India1.69
|Payout–
1X2: New Zealand 2.19, Tie 50.00, India 1.69 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 20:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1NZ
|XTie
|2IND
|Payout
|1 · New Zealand 2.19
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India 1.69
|Payout93.9%
|1 · New Zealand 2.19
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India 1.69
|Payout93.9%
|1 · New Zealand 2.19
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India 1.69
|Payout93.9%
|1 · New Zealand 2.19
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India 1.69
|Payout93.9%
|1 · New Zealand 2.19
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India 1.69
|Payout93.9%
|1 · New Zealand 2.19
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India 1.69
|Payout93.9%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match547.5
|1.91PlanBet
|1.75Megapari
|New Zealand270.5
|1.92WinWin
|1.74Megapari
|India277.5
|1.92Melbet
|1.741xBet
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win New Zealand vs India in the 3rd ODI?
India. Our AI model gives them a 59.6% chance against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton (10 November 2026). India lead the five-match ODI series 2-0 after wins at Eden Park and in Wellington, though New Zealand beat India at the ground by 8 wickets (31 January 2019) and by 4 wickets (5 February 2020).
What is the toss prediction for New Zealand vs India?
Field first, at 75%. India won the toss and bowled in both ODIs so far (4 November and 7 November 2026). New Zealand won the toss and bowled against England at Seddon Park (29 October 2025), then beat England by 5 wickets at the ground.
What are the odds for New Zealand vs India?
1xBet had India at 1.69 and New Zealand at 2.18 at 18:48 IST (7 November). Our fair odds are 1.68 for India and 2.48 for New Zealand, so India's price sits just above our number and New Zealand's sits under it for this 3rd ODI.
Is Seddon Park a batting or bowling pitch?
A bowling pitch in its two late-2025 ODIs. West Indies were all out for 161 at Seddon Park (22 November 2025), and England were all out for 175 at the ground (29 October 2025). New Zealand made 292 for 8 against Pakistan in Hamilton (2 April 2025), so the ground can still give runs.
When did New Zealand and India last play an ODI?
On 7 November 2026 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, in the 2nd ODI of this series. New Zealand were all out for 134 in 41 overs. India were 113 for 7 in 26 overs when rain stopped play, and India won by 4 runs on the DLS method.
What time does New Zealand vs India start?
At 7:30 am IST on 10 November 2026, which is 02:00 UTC. Seddon Park in Hamilton hosts this day/night 3rd ODI of India's tour of New Zealand. The forecast shows rain through the game, at about 18°C for the start, so a delayed start is a real risk.
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