We back Adelaide Strikers Women, at 61.2%.

Hobart Hurricanes Women won the 2025-26 WBBL title at Bellerive Oval (13 December 2025), but they have lost all four of their games this season.

The Strikers beat Melbourne Stars Women by 21 runs at Karen Rolton Oval (31 October 2026). Brisbane Heat Women then beat the Strikers by 14 runs in Sydney (5 November 2026).

Melbourne Renegades Women beat the Strikers by 36 runs at Junction Oval (7 November 2026).

This 17th Match starts at 1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC) on 10 November 2026 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Which team is stronger, Hobart Hurricanes Women or Adelaide Strikers Women?

Adelaide Strikers Women, on this season's form. Laura Wolvaardt made 75 off 48 balls for Adelaide against Brisbane Heat Women (5 November 2026).

Laura Wolvaardt also made 70 from 50 deliveries for the Strikers against Melbourne Stars Women in Adelaide (31 October 2026).

Madeline Penna made 68 off 45 balls for Adelaide against the Heat in Sydney (5 November 2026). Madeline Penna hit 36 not out from 13 deliveries for Adelaide against the Stars (31 October 2026).

Tahlia McGrath, the captain, made 43 not out off 36 balls for Adelaide against the Stars (31 October 2026).

Amanda-Jade Wellington took 3 for 28 in four overs for Adelaide against the Stars (31 October 2026). Sophie Ecclestone took 2 for 25 in four overs for Adelaide in that win.

The worry is the bowling since. The Heat made 184 for 4 against Adelaide in Sydney (5 November 2026). Melbourne Renegades Women made 188 for 3 against Adelaide in Melbourne (7 November 2026).

Hobart have not found a full game. Lizelle Lee made 57 off 33 balls for Hobart against the Stars in Melbourne (29 October 2026), and the Stars won by 18 runs.

Nicola Carey, the captain, made 62 off 43 balls for the Hurricanes against the Renegades in Hobart (4 November 2026). Chinelle Henry made 36 off 18 balls for Hobart against the Renegades (4 November 2026).

Heather Graham took 3 for 24 in four overs for Hobart against the Renegades (4 November 2026), and the Renegades still won by 4 wickets.

The low point came in Sydney. Hobart were all out for 109 in 17.4 overs at Drummoyne Oval (1 November 2026), and Sydney Sixers Women won by 87 runs.

Hobart then made 116 for 9 in Brisbane (7 November 2026), and the Heat won by 4 wickets.

Key matchups: Laura Wolvaardt against Heather Graham, Nicola Carey against Sophie Ecclestone

Laura Wolvaardt against Heather Graham. Laura Wolvaardt made 63 not out off 40 balls for Adelaide against Hobart at Bellerive Oval (13 November 2024), and Hobart won that game by 28 runs.

Heather Graham, with 3 for 24 against the Renegades (4 November 2026), is the bowler Hobart need against her.

Nicola Carey against Sophie Ecclestone. Nicola Carey made 64 not out off 46 balls for Hobart against Adelaide in that same game (13 November 2024).

Sophie Ecclestone took 1 for 18 in four overs for Adelaide against the Heat (5 November 2026), in an innings of 184 for 4.

HH-W vs AS-W head to head Hurricanes 2 Strikers 1 Their four most recent WBBL meetings, 13 November 2024 to 5 December 2025, one with no result 5 December 2025 · Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide No result 18 November 2025 · Bellerive Oval, Hobart Hurricanes by 4 wickets 16 November 2024 · Adelaide Oval Strikers by 38 runs 13 November 2024 · Bellerive Oval, Hobart Hurricanes by 28 runs The Hurricanes won both of those meetings at Bellerive Oval, and this game is the sides' first of the 2026-27 season.

HH-W vs AS-W pitch report: Bellerive Oval, Hobart A good batting pitch, and 186 for 5 was chased down at Bellerive Oval in November 2025. WBBL games at the ground, 29 November 2025 to 4 November 2026 4 November 2026 Hurricanes 154 for 7 in 20 overs · Renegades 155 for 6 in 19.5 overs, won by 4 wickets. 13 December 2025, final Scorchers 137 for 5 in 20 overs · Hurricanes 141 for 2 in 15 overs, won by 8 wickets. 1 December 2025 Hurricanes 176 for 4 in 17 overs · Stars all out for 98 in 15.5 overs, an 81-run win on the DLS method. 29 November 2025 Scorchers 186 for 5 in 20 overs · Hurricanes 189 for 3 in 19.1 overs, won by 7 wickets. Weather Cloudy and cool at the start, about 14°C, with a 35% chance of rain. Forecast read 7 November, 19:18 IST. The Renegades won the toss and bowled at Bellerive Oval (4 November 2026), and won the game by 4 wickets.

Bellerive Oval Women's T20 · full-length games

Reduced-overs games excluded 140 Median first inningsruns 126–157 runs Middle half of first-innings scores Chasing sides won 15 of 26

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women prediction: we back the Strikers at 61%

We back the Strikers, 61.2%, with the market at 57.7%.

The form is the reason. The Hurricanes have lost all four games, and the Strikers' top order made 185 for 2 against the Stars (31 October 2026).

Hobart's answer is the ground. They made 141 for 2 in 15 overs at Bellerive Oval to win the final by 8 wickets (13 December 2025).

Lizelle Lee made 77 not out off 44 balls for Hobart in that final (13 December 2025).

The Hurricanes also beat the Strikers by 4 wickets in Hobart (18 November 2025).

Melbet had the Strikers at 1.64 at 19:20 IST (7 November), just above our fair 1.63, a marginal edge of about 0.4%.

What decides HH-W vs AS-W

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 80%, as the Renegades did in Hobart (4 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 80%, as the Renegades did in Hobart (4 November 2026). The Strikers' top order. Laura Wolvaardt's 75 and Madeline Penna's 68 came in the same innings against the Heat (5 November 2026).

Laura Wolvaardt's 75 and Madeline Penna's 68 came in the same innings against the Heat (5 November 2026). The Hurricanes' batting. The Hurricanes were all out for 109 against the Sixers (1 November 2026) and made 116 for 9 against the Heat (7 November 2026).