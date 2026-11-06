Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match 17 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Adelaide Strikers Women to win, at 61.2%.
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Adelaide Strikers Women to win, at 61.2%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 80%. See our public toss call for HH-W vs AS-W on the dedicated page.
- • Key fact: Hobart Hurricanes Women, the 2025-26 WBBL champions, have lost all four of their games this season.
- • Value: The Strikers' fair odds are 1.63, and Melbet had them at 1.64 at 19:20 IST (7 November).
We back Adelaide Strikers Women, at 61.2%.
Hobart Hurricanes Women won the 2025-26 WBBL title at Bellerive Oval (13 December 2025), but they have lost all four of their games this season.
The Strikers beat Melbourne Stars Women by 21 runs at Karen Rolton Oval (31 October 2026). Brisbane Heat Women then beat the Strikers by 14 runs in Sydney (5 November 2026).
Melbourne Renegades Women beat the Strikers by 36 runs at Junction Oval (7 November 2026).
This 17th Match starts at 1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC) on 10 November 2026 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
Which team is stronger, Hobart Hurricanes Women or Adelaide Strikers Women?
Adelaide Strikers Women, on this season's form. Laura Wolvaardt made 75 off 48 balls for Adelaide against Brisbane Heat Women (5 November 2026).
Laura Wolvaardt also made 70 from 50 deliveries for the Strikers against Melbourne Stars Women in Adelaide (31 October 2026).
Madeline Penna made 68 off 45 balls for Adelaide against the Heat in Sydney (5 November 2026). Madeline Penna hit 36 not out from 13 deliveries for Adelaide against the Stars (31 October 2026).
Tahlia McGrath, the captain, made 43 not out off 36 balls for Adelaide against the Stars (31 October 2026).
Amanda-Jade Wellington took 3 for 28 in four overs for Adelaide against the Stars (31 October 2026). Sophie Ecclestone took 2 for 25 in four overs for Adelaide in that win.
The worry is the bowling since. The Heat made 184 for 4 against Adelaide in Sydney (5 November 2026). Melbourne Renegades Women made 188 for 3 against Adelaide in Melbourne (7 November 2026).
Hobart have not found a full game. Lizelle Lee made 57 off 33 balls for Hobart against the Stars in Melbourne (29 October 2026), and the Stars won by 18 runs.
Nicola Carey, the captain, made 62 off 43 balls for the Hurricanes against the Renegades in Hobart (4 November 2026). Chinelle Henry made 36 off 18 balls for Hobart against the Renegades (4 November 2026).
Heather Graham took 3 for 24 in four overs for Hobart against the Renegades (4 November 2026), and the Renegades still won by 4 wickets.
The low point came in Sydney. Hobart were all out for 109 in 17.4 overs at Drummoyne Oval (1 November 2026), and Sydney Sixers Women won by 87 runs.
Hobart then made 116 for 9 in Brisbane (7 November 2026), and the Heat won by 4 wickets.
Key matchups: Laura Wolvaardt against Heather Graham, Nicola Carey against Sophie Ecclestone
Laura Wolvaardt against Heather Graham. Laura Wolvaardt made 63 not out off 40 balls for Adelaide against Hobart at Bellerive Oval (13 November 2024), and Hobart won that game by 28 runs.
Heather Graham, with 3 for 24 against the Renegades (4 November 2026), is the bowler Hobart need against her.
Nicola Carey against Sophie Ecclestone. Nicola Carey made 64 not out off 46 balls for Hobart against Adelaide in that same game (13 November 2024).
Sophie Ecclestone took 1 for 18 in four overs for Adelaide against the Heat (5 November 2026), in an innings of 184 for 4.
HH-W vs AS-W head to head
Hurricanes
2
Strikers
1
Their four most recent WBBL meetings, 13 November 2024 to 5 December 2025, one with no result
The Hurricanes won both of those meetings at Bellerive Oval, and this game is the sides' first of the 2026-27 season.
HH-W vs AS-W pitch report: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
A good batting pitch, and 186 for 5 was chased down at Bellerive Oval in November 2025.
WBBL games at the ground, 29 November 2025 to 4 November 2026
Hurricanes 154 for 7 in 20 overs · Renegades 155 for 6 in 19.5 overs, won by 4 wickets.
Scorchers 137 for 5 in 20 overs · Hurricanes 141 for 2 in 15 overs, won by 8 wickets.
Hurricanes 176 for 4 in 17 overs · Stars all out for 98 in 15.5 overs, an 81-run win on the DLS method.
Scorchers 186 for 5 in 20 overs · Hurricanes 189 for 3 in 19.1 overs, won by 7 wickets.
Cloudy and cool at the start, about 14°C, with a 35% chance of rain. Forecast read 7 November, 19:18 IST.
The Renegades won the toss and bowled at Bellerive Oval (4 November 2026), and won the game by 4 wickets.
Bellerive Oval
Women's T20 · full-length games
Reduced-overs games excluded
Middle half of first-innings scores
28 first innings · 2021–2025
Chasing sides won
15 of 26
26 decided games · 2021–2025
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women prediction: we back the Strikers at 61%
We back the Strikers, 61.2%, with the market at 57.7%.
The form is the reason. The Hurricanes have lost all four games, and the Strikers' top order made 185 for 2 against the Stars (31 October 2026).
Hobart's answer is the ground. They made 141 for 2 in 15 overs at Bellerive Oval to win the final by 8 wickets (13 December 2025).
Lizelle Lee made 77 not out off 44 balls for Hobart in that final (13 December 2025).
The Hurricanes also beat the Strikers by 4 wickets in Hobart (18 November 2025).
Melbet had the Strikers at 1.64 at 19:20 IST (7 November), just above our fair 1.63, a marginal edge of about 0.4%.
What decides HH-W vs AS-W
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 80%, as the Renegades did in Hobart (4 November 2026).
- The Strikers' top order. Laura Wolvaardt's 75 and Madeline Penna's 68 came in the same innings against the Heat (5 November 2026).
- The Hurricanes' batting. The Hurricanes were all out for 109 against the Sixers (1 November 2026) and made 116 for 9 against the Heat (7 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Hobart Hurricanes Women
|38.8%
|42.3%
|2.24
|2.58
|Adelaide Strikers Women
|61.2%
|57.7%
|1.64
|1.63
The Strikers' 1.64 sits just above our fair odds of 1.63. Melbet had the Strikers at 1.64 and the Hurricanes at 2.24 at 19:20 IST (7 November).
That is a marginal edge of about 0.4% on the Strikers, and the Hurricanes' 2.24 sits under our 2.58. Odds captured on 7 November 2026.
Our model is 3.5 points above the market on the Strikers. Here's why. The Hurricanes have lost all four of their games this season, and the Strikers made 185 for 2 against the Stars (31 October 2026).
Women's Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women odds
10 Nov 2026 · 13:40 IST
Match winner: Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.24, Adelaide Strikers Women 1.64 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 20:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1HH-W
|2AS-W
|Payout
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women ▲2.24
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women ▼1.64
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women ▲2.24
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women ▼1.64
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women ▲2.24
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women ▼1.64
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.24
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.64
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.24
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.64
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.24
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.64
|Payout95.0%
1X2: Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.25, Tie 25.00, Adelaide Strikers Women 1.65 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 20:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1HH-W
|XTie
|2AS-W
|Payout
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women ▲2.25
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women ▼1.65
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women ▲2.25
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women ▼1.65
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women ▲2.25
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women ▼1.65
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.25
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.65
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.25
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.65
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.25
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.65
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match296.5
|1.90WinWin
|1.76Megapari
|Hobart Hurricanes Women145.5
|1.92WinWin
|1.74Melbet
|Adelaide Strikers Women151.5
|1.92Melbet
|1.741xBet
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women in the Women's Big Bash League?
Adelaide Strikers Women. Our AI model gives them a 61.2% chance against Hobart Hurricanes Women in Hobart (10 November 2026). The Hurricanes have lost all four of their games this season, though they won the 2025-26 title at the same ground (13 December 2025).
What is the toss prediction for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women?
Field first, at 80%. Melbourne Renegades Women won the toss and bowled at Bellerive Oval (4 November 2026) and won by 4 wickets. Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled at Junction Oval (7 November 2026), and Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and bowled at Drummoyne Oval (1 November 2026).
What are the odds for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women?
Melbet had the Strikers at 1.64 and the Hurricanes at 2.24 at 19:20 IST (7 November). Our fair odds are 1.63 for the Strikers and 2.58 for the Hurricanes, so the Strikers' price sits just above our number and the Hurricanes' sits under it for this WBBL game.
Is Bellerive Oval a batting or bowling pitch?
A good batting pitch. The Hurricanes made 189 for 3 in 19.1 overs in Hobart to beat Perth Scorchers Women by 7 wickets (29 November 2025), and made 176 for 4 in 17 overs at the ground against the Stars (1 December 2025).
When did Hobart Hurricanes Women and Adelaide Strikers Women last play each other?
On 5 December 2025 at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, in the WBBL. Adelaide Strikers Women made 167 for 4 in 20 overs and the game ended with no result. Hobart Hurricanes Women won the meeting before it by 4 wickets in Hobart (18 November 2025).
What time does Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women start?
At 1:40 pm IST on 10 November 2026, which is 08:10 UTC. Bellerive Oval in Hobart hosts this 17th Match of the Women's Big Bash League, and the forecast is cloudy and cool, about 14°C, with a 35% chance of rain.
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