Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Match 12 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Pakistan U19 to win, at 92.3%.
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Pakistan U19 to win, at 92.3%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 70%. We log every toss call publicly — the Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 pick is on the toss page.
- • Key fact: Pakistan U19 beat UAE U19 by 9 wickets on 6 November 2026 and India U19 by 3 wickets on 8 November 2026, both at Al Amerat.
- • Value: Pakistan U19's fair odds are 1.08, and Melbet had them at 1.06 at 01:26 IST (9 November).
We back Pakistan U19, at 92.3%.
Pakistan U19 won the sides' two most recent youth ODI meetings, by 7 wickets in Dubai (8 December 2023) and by 5 wickets in East London (24 January 2024).
Pakistan U19 beat United Arab Emirates U19 by 9 wickets (6 November 2026), then beat India U19 by 3 wickets (8 November 2026).
India U19 beat Nepal U19 by 10 wickets (6 November 2026). United Arab Emirates U19 beat Nepal U19 by 7 wickets (8 November 2026).
The top two in Group A go through to the semi-finals of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026.
This Group A game starts at 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC) on 10 November 2026 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.
Which team is stronger, Pakistan U19 or Nepal U19?
Pakistan U19, on their two wins in Oman and the head to head. They chose to bowl first against UAE U19 (6 November 2026). UAE U19 were bowled out for 224 in 50 overs.
Mohammad Sayyam took 3 for 37 in 10 overs for Pakistan U19 in that innings. Ali Raza took 2 for 38 in 10 overs for Pakistan U19 the same day.
Pakistan U19 made 225 for 1 in 37.3 overs in reply and won by 9 wickets.
Usman Khan made 139 not out off 120 balls for Pakistan U19 in that chase. Jahangir Bilal made 60 off 87 balls for Pakistan U19 in the same chase.
On 8 November 2026, Pakistan U19 beat India U19 by 3 wickets. India U19 won the toss and batted, and were all out for 208 in 46.3 overs.
Pakistan U19 made 209 for 7 in 48.1 overs to win that game.
Nepal U19 struggled with the bat in their opener. India U19 put them in (6 November 2026), and Nepal U19 were all out for 128 in 42.3 overs.
Darsh Sonar made 43 off 93 balls for Nepal U19 in that innings. Aashish Luhar made 29 off 45 balls for Nepal U19 the same day.
India U19 made 129 for 0 in 19.1 overs in reply and won by 10 wickets.
UAE U19 put Nepal U19 in two days later (8 November 2026). UAE U19 made 158 for 3 in 34.4 overs and won by 7 wickets.
Key matchups: Usman Khan against the Nepal U19 attack, Darsh Sonar against Mohammad Sayyam
Usman Khan against the Nepal U19 attack. Usman Khan made 139 not out off 120 balls for Pakistan U19 against UAE U19 (6 November 2026).
India U19 reached 129 for 0 in 19.1 overs against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).
Darsh Sonar against Mohammad Sayyam. Darsh Sonar made 43 off 93 balls for Nepal U19 against India U19 (6 November 2026).
Mohammad Sayyam took 3 for 37 in 10 overs for Pakistan U19 against UAE U19 on the same day.
Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 head to head
Pakistan U19
2
Nepal U19
0
Their two most recent youth ODI meetings, 8 December 2023 and 24 January 2024
Pakistan U19 won both meetings batting second, after Nepal U19 were all out for 152 in Dubai (8 December 2023) and for 197 in East London (24 January 2024).
Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 pitch report: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat
Chasing has paid at Al Amerat. Chasing sides won six of the eight ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 games there, from 5 to 8 November.
The eight completed games of this tournament at Al Amerat, 5 to 8 November 2026
Afghanistan U19 all out for 231 batting first, then a 113-run win over Bangladesh U19.
Bangladesh U19 all out for 245 batting first, then a 45-run win.
India U19 batted first and were all out for 208. Pakistan U19 won by 3 wickets.
Dry at the 05:00 UTC start, about 31°C, rising to 33°C, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 9 November, 01:27 IST.
UAE U19 won the toss and bowled against Nepal U19 (8 November 2026), and won by 7 wickets.
Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 prediction: we back Pakistan U19 at 92%
We back Pakistan U19 to win, at 92.3%, with the market at 92.3%.
Pakistan U19's form is the main reason. Their wins came against UAE U19 (6 November 2026), by 9 wickets, and against India U19 (8 November 2026), by 3 wickets.
The head to head points the same way. Pakistan U19 beat Nepal U19 by 5 wickets in East London (24 January 2024).
Nepal U19 won the toss and batted that day, and were all out for 197 in 50 overs.
Pakistan U19 made 201 for 5 in 47.4 overs in reply.
In Dubai (8 December 2023), Pakistan U19 chose to bowl first, and Nepal U19 were bowled out for 152 in 47.2 overs.
Pakistan U19 made 153 for 3 in 26.2 overs that day and won by 7 wickets.
Nepal U19's case rests on batting through their 50 overs. Darsh Sonar faced 93 balls for his 43 against India U19 (6 November 2026).
Melbet had Pakistan U19 at 1.06 at 01:26 IST (9 November), under our fair 1.08. WinWin had Nepal U19 at 8.70 at 01:26 IST (9 November), under our 12.99.
What decides Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%. Pakistan U19 chose to bowl first against UAE U19 (6 November 2026), then won by 9 wickets.
- The Pakistan U19 attack. Mohammad Sayyam took 3 for 37 and Ali Raza took 2 for 38 for Pakistan U19 against UAE U19 (6 November 2026).
- The Nepal U19 batting. Nepal U19 were all out for 128 in 42.3 overs against India U19 (6 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Pakistan U19
|92.3%
|92.3%
|1.06
|1.08
|Nepal U19
|7.7%
|7.7%
|8.70
|12.99
Both prices sit under our fair odds. Melbet had Pakistan U19 at 1.06 and WinWin had Nepal U19 at 8.70 at 01:26 IST (9 November), against our 1.08 and 12.99.
The toss call is the angle to play here, with the toss winner expected to bowl. Odds captured on 9 November 2026.
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026
Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 odds
10 Nov 2026 · 10:30 IST
Match winner: Pakistan U19 1.06, Nepal U19 8.70 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 03:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1PAKU19
|2NPLU19
|Payout
|1 · Pakistan U19 1.06
|2 · Nepal U19 8.70
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Pakistan U19 1.06
|2 · Nepal U19 8.70
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Pakistan U19 1.06
|2 · Nepal U19 8.70
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Pakistan U19 1.06
|2 · Nepal U19 8.70
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Pakistan U19 1.06
|2 · Nepal U19 8.70
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Pakistan U19 1.06
|2 · Nepal U19 8.70
|Payout95.0%
1X2: Pakistan U19 1.06, Tie 50.00, Nepal U19 8.80 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 03:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1PAKU19
|XTie
|2NPLU19
|Payout
|1 · Pakistan U19 1.06
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Nepal U19 8.80
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Pakistan U19 1.06
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Nepal U19 8.80
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Pakistan U19 1.06
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Nepal U19 8.80
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Pakistan U19 1.06
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Nepal U19 8.80
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Pakistan U19 1.06
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Nepal U19 8.80
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Pakistan U19 1.06
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Nepal U19 8.80
|Payout93.4%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 in the U19 Asia Cup?
Pakistan U19. Our AI model gives them a 92.3% chance against Nepal U19 at Al Amerat in Oman (10 November 2026). Pakistan U19 beat India U19 by 3 wickets on 8 November 2026, and won the sides' last youth ODI meeting by 5 wickets in East London (24 January 2024).
What is the toss prediction for PAK U19 vs NEP U19?
Field first, at 70%. Pakistan U19 won the toss and bowled against UAE U19 (6 November 2026), and won by 9 wickets. UAE U19 also chose to bowl first against Nepal U19 (8 November 2026), and won by 7 wickets. Both games were played in Al Amerat, Oman.
What are the odds for PAK U19 vs NEP U19?
Melbet had Pakistan U19 at 1.06 and WinWin had Nepal U19 at 8.70 at 01:26 IST (9 November). Our fair odds are 1.08 for Pakistan U19 and 12.99 for Nepal U19, so both prices sit under our numbers for this U19 Asia Cup game in Oman.
Is Al Amerat Cricket Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
Chasing has paid there. Sides batting second won six of the eight ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 games at Al Amerat from 5 to 8 November. Afghanistan U19 defended 231 (5 November 2026), and Bangladesh U19 defended 245 (7 November 2026).
When did Pakistan U19 and Nepal U19 last play each other in a youth ODI?
On 24 January 2024 at Buffalo Park in East London, in the 14th Match of Group D at the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Nepal U19 won the toss and batted, and were all out for 197 in 50 overs. Pakistan U19 made 201 for 5 in reply to win by 5 wickets.
What time does PAK U19 vs NEP U19 start?
At 10:30 am IST on 10 November 2026, which is 05:00 UTC. Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman hosts this Group A game of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, and the forecast is dry, about 31°C at the start, with no rain expected.
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