We back Pakistan U19, at 92.3%.

Pakistan U19 won the sides' two most recent youth ODI meetings, by 7 wickets in Dubai (8 December 2023) and by 5 wickets in East London (24 January 2024).

Pakistan U19 beat United Arab Emirates U19 by 9 wickets (6 November 2026), then beat India U19 by 3 wickets (8 November 2026).

India U19 beat Nepal U19 by 10 wickets (6 November 2026). United Arab Emirates U19 beat Nepal U19 by 7 wickets (8 November 2026).

The top two in Group A go through to the semi-finals of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026.

This Group A game starts at 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC) on 10 November 2026 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Which team is stronger, Pakistan U19 or Nepal U19?

Pakistan U19, on their two wins in Oman and the head to head. They chose to bowl first against UAE U19 (6 November 2026). UAE U19 were bowled out for 224 in 50 overs.

Mohammad Sayyam took 3 for 37 in 10 overs for Pakistan U19 in that innings. Ali Raza took 2 for 38 in 10 overs for Pakistan U19 the same day.

Pakistan U19 made 225 for 1 in 37.3 overs in reply and won by 9 wickets.

Usman Khan made 139 not out off 120 balls for Pakistan U19 in that chase. Jahangir Bilal made 60 off 87 balls for Pakistan U19 in the same chase.

On 8 November 2026, Pakistan U19 beat India U19 by 3 wickets. India U19 won the toss and batted, and were all out for 208 in 46.3 overs.

Pakistan U19 made 209 for 7 in 48.1 overs to win that game.

Nepal U19 struggled with the bat in their opener. India U19 put them in (6 November 2026), and Nepal U19 were all out for 128 in 42.3 overs.

Darsh Sonar made 43 off 93 balls for Nepal U19 in that innings. Aashish Luhar made 29 off 45 balls for Nepal U19 the same day.

India U19 made 129 for 0 in 19.1 overs in reply and won by 10 wickets.

UAE U19 put Nepal U19 in two days later (8 November 2026). UAE U19 made 158 for 3 in 34.4 overs and won by 7 wickets.

Key matchups: Usman Khan against the Nepal U19 attack, Darsh Sonar against Mohammad Sayyam

Usman Khan against the Nepal U19 attack. Usman Khan made 139 not out off 120 balls for Pakistan U19 against UAE U19 (6 November 2026).

India U19 reached 129 for 0 in 19.1 overs against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).

Darsh Sonar against Mohammad Sayyam. Darsh Sonar made 43 off 93 balls for Nepal U19 against India U19 (6 November 2026).

Mohammad Sayyam took 3 for 37 in 10 overs for Pakistan U19 against UAE U19 on the same day.

Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 head to head Pakistan U19 2 Nepal U19 0 Their two most recent youth ODI meetings, 8 December 2023 and 24 January 2024 24 January 2024 · Buffalo Park, East London Pakistan U19 by 5 wickets 8 December 2023 · ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai Pakistan U19 by 7 wickets Pakistan U19 won both meetings batting second, after Nepal U19 were all out for 152 in Dubai (8 December 2023) and for 197 in East London (24 January 2024).

Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 pitch report: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat Chasing has paid at Al Amerat. Chasing sides won six of the eight ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 games there, from 5 to 8 November. The eight completed games of this tournament at Al Amerat, 5 to 8 November 2026 5 November 2026 Afghanistan U19 all out for 231 batting first, then a 113-run win over Bangladesh U19. 7 November 2026 Bangladesh U19 all out for 245 batting first, then a 45-run win. 8 November 2026 India U19 batted first and were all out for 208. Pakistan U19 won by 3 wickets. Weather Dry at the 05:00 UTC start, about 31°C, rising to 33°C, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 9 November, 01:27 IST. UAE U19 won the toss and bowled against Nepal U19 (8 November 2026), and won by 7 wickets.

Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 prediction: we back Pakistan U19 at 92%

We back Pakistan U19 to win, at 92.3%, with the market at 92.3%.

Pakistan U19's form is the main reason. Their wins came against UAE U19 (6 November 2026), by 9 wickets, and against India U19 (8 November 2026), by 3 wickets.

The head to head points the same way. Pakistan U19 beat Nepal U19 by 5 wickets in East London (24 January 2024).

Nepal U19 won the toss and batted that day, and were all out for 197 in 50 overs.

Pakistan U19 made 201 for 5 in 47.4 overs in reply.

In Dubai (8 December 2023), Pakistan U19 chose to bowl first, and Nepal U19 were bowled out for 152 in 47.2 overs.

Pakistan U19 made 153 for 3 in 26.2 overs that day and won by 7 wickets.

Nepal U19's case rests on batting through their 50 overs. Darsh Sonar faced 93 balls for his 43 against India U19 (6 November 2026).

Melbet had Pakistan U19 at 1.06 at 01:26 IST (9 November), under our fair 1.08. WinWin had Nepal U19 at 8.70 at 01:26 IST (9 November), under our 12.99.

What decides Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%. Pakistan U19 chose to bowl first against UAE U19 (6 November 2026), then won by 9 wickets.

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%. Pakistan U19 chose to bowl first against UAE U19 (6 November 2026), then won by 9 wickets. The Pakistan U19 attack. Mohammad Sayyam took 3 for 37 and Ali Raza took 2 for 38 for Pakistan U19 against UAE U19 (6 November 2026).

Mohammad Sayyam took 3 for 37 and Ali Raza took 2 for 38 for Pakistan U19 against UAE U19 (6 November 2026). The Nepal U19 batting. Nepal U19 were all out for 128 in 42.3 overs against India U19 (6 November 2026).