We back Scotland Women, at 82.9%.

PNG Women play Scotland Women in the 2nd Match of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, a Group A game at Seven Districts Ground in Ajman.

Scotland Women bring experience from the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, where they beat Ireland Women by 40 runs at Old Trafford (13 June 2026). Kathryn Bryce captains them.

The game starts at 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC) on 12 November 2026. Brenda Tau captains PNG Women.

Which team is stronger, PNG Women or Scotland Women?

Scotland Women, on experience and on their recent meetings. Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women on 15 August 2024, 14 November 2025 and 26 November 2025.

Kathryn Bryce made 60 off 39 balls for Scotland Women against Ireland Women at Old Trafford (13 June 2026), a 40-run win at the Women's T20 World Cup.

Katherine Fraser took 3 for 19 in four overs for Scotland Women against Ireland Women on the same day (13 June 2026).

The batting runs deep. Darcey Carter made 72 not out from 52 balls for Scotland Women against New Zealand Women at Bristol (23 June 2026).

Sarah Bryce made 47 not out off 33 balls for Scotland Women against Sri Lanka Women at Old Trafford (26 June 2026).

PNG Women beat Thailand Women by 5 wickets at Amini Park in Port Moresby (10 August 2026). Thailand Women won by 6 wickets at the same ground a day later (11 August 2026).

Pauke Siaka made 25 not out from 15 balls in PNG Women's win over Thailand Women (10 August 2026).

Henao Thomas of PNG Women took 2 for 20 in four overs against Thailand Women at Amini Park (11 August 2026).

Hollan Doriga made 39 off 25 balls as PNG Women beat Namibia Women by 3 wickets at Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu (24 January 2026).

Brenda Tau made 35 from 32 balls in PNG Women's 30-run defeat by Bangladesh Women in Kirtipur (20 January 2026).

Key matchups: Hollan Doriga against Chloe Abel, Tanya Ruma against Kirstie Gordon

Hollan Doriga against Chloe Abel. Hollan Doriga made 63 from 51 balls for PNG Women against Scotland Women in Bangkok (26 November 2025).

Chloe Abel took 5 for 13 in four overs for Scotland Women in that same innings, and she was player of the match (26 November 2025).

Tanya Ruma against Kirstie Gordon. Tanya Ruma made 63 not out off 31 balls for PNG Women against Scotland Women in Abu Dhabi (25 September 2022).

Kirstie Gordon took 3 for 16 in four overs for Scotland Women against Ireland Women at Old Trafford (13 June 2026).

PNG Women vs Scotland Women head to head Scotland Women 3 PNG Women 2 Scotland Women lead 3-2 across their five most recent T20Is, 1 September 2019 to 26 November 2025 26 November 2025 · Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok Scotland Women by 6 wickets 14 November 2025 · Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok Scotland Women by 55 runs 15 August 2024 · VRA Ground, Amstelveen Scotland Women by 16 runs 25 September 2022 · Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi PNG Women by 8 wickets 1 September 2019 · Lochlands, Arbroath PNG Women by 6 wickets Scotland Women have won the three T20Is between the sides since 2024, after PNG Women won in 2019 and 2022.

PNG Women vs Scotland Women pitch report: Seven Districts Ground, Ajman A dry, overcast morning in Ajman at about 28°C, and we expect the toss winner to bat first. The first game of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 at Seven Districts Ground, Ajman The last toss between them PNG Women won the toss and batted against Scotland Women in Bangkok (26 November 2025). PNG Women batting first PNG Women made 118 for 8 against Scotland Women in that game (26 November 2025). Scotland Women chasing Scotland Women made 121 for 4 in 19.5 overs to win by 6 wickets (26 November 2025). Weather About 28°C and overcast at the 10:30 am IST start, with no rain in either forecast. Forecast read 11 November, 23:15 IST. Sri Lanka Women and Ireland Women open Group A at the same time at Karwan Cricket Ground in Ajman.

PNG Women vs Scotland Women prediction: we back Scotland Women at 83%

We back Scotland Women at 82.9%, with the market at 83.3%.

The recent meetings are the main reason. Darcey Carter made 71 not out off 59 balls for Scotland Women against PNG Women in Bangkok (14 November 2025).

Scotland Women won that game by 55 runs (14 November 2025), and Darcey Carter was player of the match.

PNG Women's case is Abu Dhabi, where they made 169 for 2 in 18.4 overs to beat Scotland Women by 8 wickets at Tolerance Oval (25 September 2022).

Dafabet had Papua New Guinea Women at 5.70 at 23:23 IST (11 November), under our fair 5.85.

What decides PNG Women vs Scotland Women

Scotland Women's bowling. Chloe Abel took 5 for 13 for Scotland Women when the sides last met, in Bangkok (26 November 2025).

Chloe Abel took 5 for 13 for Scotland Women when the sides last met, in Bangkok (26 November 2025). The toss. We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 57%, on a dry morning in Ajman.

We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 57%, on a dry morning in Ajman. The chase. PNG Women's two T20I wins over Scotland Women both came chasing, in Arbroath (1 September 2019) and Abu Dhabi (25 September 2022).