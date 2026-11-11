Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women Match 2 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Scotland Women to win, at 82.9%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 57%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Scotland Women to win, at 82.9%.
- • Toss call: Bat first, at 57%. Our toss prediction for Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: Chloe Abel took 5 for 13 for Scotland Women when they beat Papua New Guinea Women by 6 wickets in Bangkok (26 November 2025).
- • Value: Scotland Women's fair odds are 1.21, and Melbet had them at 1.20 at 23:23 IST (11 November).
We back Scotland Women, at 82.9%.
PNG Women play Scotland Women in the 2nd Match of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, a Group A game at Seven Districts Ground in Ajman.
Scotland Women bring experience from the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, where they beat Ireland Women by 40 runs at Old Trafford (13 June 2026). Kathryn Bryce captains them.
The game starts at 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC) on 12 November 2026. Brenda Tau captains PNG Women.
Which team is stronger, PNG Women or Scotland Women?
Scotland Women, on experience and on their recent meetings. Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women on 15 August 2024, 14 November 2025 and 26 November 2025.
Kathryn Bryce made 60 off 39 balls for Scotland Women against Ireland Women at Old Trafford (13 June 2026), a 40-run win at the Women's T20 World Cup.
Katherine Fraser took 3 for 19 in four overs for Scotland Women against Ireland Women on the same day (13 June 2026).
The batting runs deep. Darcey Carter made 72 not out from 52 balls for Scotland Women against New Zealand Women at Bristol (23 June 2026).
Sarah Bryce made 47 not out off 33 balls for Scotland Women against Sri Lanka Women at Old Trafford (26 June 2026).
PNG Women beat Thailand Women by 5 wickets at Amini Park in Port Moresby (10 August 2026). Thailand Women won by 6 wickets at the same ground a day later (11 August 2026).
Pauke Siaka made 25 not out from 15 balls in PNG Women's win over Thailand Women (10 August 2026).
Henao Thomas of PNG Women took 2 for 20 in four overs against Thailand Women at Amini Park (11 August 2026).
Hollan Doriga made 39 off 25 balls as PNG Women beat Namibia Women by 3 wickets at Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu (24 January 2026).
Brenda Tau made 35 from 32 balls in PNG Women's 30-run defeat by Bangladesh Women in Kirtipur (20 January 2026).
Key matchups: Hollan Doriga against Chloe Abel, Tanya Ruma against Kirstie Gordon
Hollan Doriga against Chloe Abel. Hollan Doriga made 63 from 51 balls for PNG Women against Scotland Women in Bangkok (26 November 2025).
Chloe Abel took 5 for 13 in four overs for Scotland Women in that same innings, and she was player of the match (26 November 2025).
Tanya Ruma against Kirstie Gordon. Tanya Ruma made 63 not out off 31 balls for PNG Women against Scotland Women in Abu Dhabi (25 September 2022).
Kirstie Gordon took 3 for 16 in four overs for Scotland Women against Ireland Women at Old Trafford (13 June 2026).
PNG Women vs Scotland Women head to head
Scotland Women
3
PNG Women
2
Scotland Women lead 3-2 across their five most recent T20Is, 1 September 2019 to 26 November 2025
Scotland Women have won the three T20Is between the sides since 2024, after PNG Women won in 2019 and 2022.
PNG Women vs Scotland Women pitch report: Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
A dry, overcast morning in Ajman at about 28°C, and we expect the toss winner to bat first.
The first game of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 at Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
PNG Women won the toss and batted against Scotland Women in Bangkok (26 November 2025).
PNG Women made 118 for 8 against Scotland Women in that game (26 November 2025).
Scotland Women made 121 for 4 in 19.5 overs to win by 6 wickets (26 November 2025).
About 28°C and overcast at the 10:30 am IST start, with no rain in either forecast. Forecast read 11 November, 23:15 IST.
Sri Lanka Women and Ireland Women open Group A at the same time at Karwan Cricket Ground in Ajman.
PNG Women vs Scotland Women prediction: we back Scotland Women at 83%
We back Scotland Women at 82.9%, with the market at 83.3%.
The recent meetings are the main reason. Darcey Carter made 71 not out off 59 balls for Scotland Women against PNG Women in Bangkok (14 November 2025).
Scotland Women won that game by 55 runs (14 November 2025), and Darcey Carter was player of the match.
PNG Women's case is Abu Dhabi, where they made 169 for 2 in 18.4 overs to beat Scotland Women by 8 wickets at Tolerance Oval (25 September 2022).
Dafabet had Papua New Guinea Women at 5.70 at 23:23 IST (11 November), under our fair 5.85.
What decides PNG Women vs Scotland Women
- Scotland Women's bowling. Chloe Abel took 5 for 13 for Scotland Women when the sides last met, in Bangkok (26 November 2025).
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 57%, on a dry morning in Ajman.
- The chase. PNG Women's two T20I wins over Scotland Women both came chasing, in Arbroath (1 September 2019) and Abu Dhabi (25 September 2022).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|PNG Women
|17.1%
|16.7%
|5.70
|5.85
|Scotland Women
|82.9%
|83.3%
|1.14
|1.21
Scotland Women's 1.20 sits just under our fair odds of 1.21. Melbet had Scotland Women at 1.20 at 23:23 IST (11 November).
PNG Women's 5.70 sits under our 5.85, so the toss is the better angle here. Odds captured on 11 November 2026.
Our 82.9% sits close to where the bookmakers sit. The odds in this table work out at 83.3% for Scotland Women once the margin is taken out. Scotland Women won the three T20Is between the sides since 2024.
ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026
Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women odds
12 Nov 2026 · 10:30 IST
Match winner: Papua New Guinea Women 5.70 at Dafabet; Scotland Women 1.20 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 02:55–02:57 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1PNGW
|2SCO-W
|Payout
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 5.70
|2 · Scotland Women 1.14
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 4.51
|2 · Scotland Women 1.20
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 4.51
|2 · Scotland Women 1.20
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 4.51
|2 · Scotland Women 1.20
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 4.51
|2 · Scotland Women 1.20
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 4.51
|2 · Scotland Women 1.20
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 4.51
|2 · Scotland Women 1.20
|Payout95.0%
|Highest
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women5.70
|2 · Scotland Women1.20
|Payout–
1X2: Papua New Guinea Women 4.53, Tie 25.00, Scotland Women 1.20 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 02:55 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1PNGW
|XTie
|2SCO-W
|Payout
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 4.53
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Scotland Women 1.20
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 4.53
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Scotland Women 1.20
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 4.53
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Scotland Women 1.20
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 4.53
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Scotland Women 1.20
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 4.53
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Scotland Women 1.20
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Papua New Guinea Women 4.53
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Scotland Women 1.20
|Payout91.7%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win PNG Women vs Scotland Women in the 2nd Match?
Scotland Women. Our AI model gives them an 82.9% chance against PNG Women at Seven Districts Ground in Ajman (12 November 2026). Scotland Women won the three T20Is between the sides since 2024, the latest by 6 wickets in Bangkok (26 November 2025), when Chloe Abel took 5 for 13 for Scotland Women.
What is the toss prediction for PNG Women vs Scotland Women?
Bat first, at 57%. We expect the toss winner to bat at Seven Districts Ground in Ajman on 12 November 2026, with a dry, overcast morning forecast at about 28°C. When PNG Women won the toss against Scotland Women in Bangkok (26 November 2025), they batted first and made 118 for 8.
What are the odds for PNG Women vs Scotland Women?
Melbet had Scotland Women at 1.20 at 23:23 IST (11 November), and Dafabet had Papua New Guinea Women at 5.70 at 23:23 IST (11 November). Our fair odds are 1.21 for Scotland Women and 5.85 for PNG Women, so neither price sat above our numbers at that read.
Is Seven Districts Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
Expect a batting start. We call the toss winner to bat first, at 57%, in Ajman, where this 2nd Match is the ground's first game of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026. The forecast for the 10:30 am IST start is about 28°C, overcast and dry.
When did PNG Women and Scotland Women last play a T20I?
On 26 November 2025 at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok, at the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy. Chloe Abel took 5 for 13 for Scotland Women as PNG Women made 118 for 8. Scotland Women then made 121 for 4 in 19.5 overs and won by 6 wickets.
What time does PNG Women vs Scotland Women start?
At 10:30 am IST on 12 November 2026, which is 05:00 UTC. Seven Districts Ground in Ajman hosts this Group A game of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, and Sri Lanka Women play Ireland Women at Karwan Cricket Ground at the same time.
More Emerging Nations Trophy Tips Today
Also Playing Today
Explore More
Our bookmaker reviews cover UPI, bonuses and payouts🎯 our track record page
Every prediction logged, every result settled publicly🏏 our cricket tips homepage
All today's free cricket prediction tips🪙 this match toss call
Pre-toss call vs actual outcome, auto-stamped📱 Compare cricket betting apps
Android and iPhone options