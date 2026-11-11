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Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction (NED-W vs THA-W)

T20 · 4th Match, Group B · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Seven Districts Ground
Toss 14:15 IST (expected)
Thu 12 Nov · Match 14:45 IST · 13:15 local
Toss in 11 h 17 min
Our toss call
Bat first 65%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 65%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 504 of 778 right →
Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

Ground
Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
Start
Daytime start, 12 November, 14:45 IST / 13:15 local

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Netherlands Women

1.851.702.002.10Wed 19:55Thunow1.801.90
  • Odds now1.85 · 51% to win
  • Wins toss, bats first1.90 · 50% to win
  • Loses toss, bowls first1.80 · 53% to win
DafaBet Bet at 2.01

Thailand Women

1.951.701.802.002.10Wed 19:55Thunow1.902.01
  • Odds now1.95 · 49% to win
  • Wins toss, bats first2.01 · 47% to win
  • Loses toss, bowls first1.90 · 50% to win
1xBet Bet at 1.95

Best odds · match winner

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Today's cricket odds →
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How we made this Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.

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NED-W vs THA-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the NED-W vs THA-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bat first, at 65%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in NED-W vs THA-W?

We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 65%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the NED-W vs THA-W toss?

The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 14:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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