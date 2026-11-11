T20 · 4th Match, Group B · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Seven Districts Ground

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 65%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

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How we made this Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.