Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women Toss Prediction (PNGW vs SCO-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 57%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What we know about this toss
- Ground
- Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
- Start
- Daytime start, 12 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Papua New Guinea Women
- Odds now4.53 · 21% to win
- Wins toss, bats first4.73 · 20% to win
- Loses toss, bowls first4.34 · 22% to win
Scotland Women
- Odds now1.20 · 79% to win
- Wins toss, bats first1.21 · 78% to win
- Loses toss, bowls first1.19 · 80% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
PNGW vs SCO-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the PNGW vs SCO-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bat first, at 57%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in PNGW vs SCO-W?
We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 57%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the PNGW vs SCO-W toss?
The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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