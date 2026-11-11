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Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women Toss Prediction (PNGW vs SCO-W)

T20 · 2nd Match, Group A · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Seven Districts Ground
Toss 10:00 IST (expected)
Thu 12 Nov · Match 10:30 IST · 09:00 local
Toss in 7 h 9 min
Our toss call
Bat first 57%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 57%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 503 of 775 right →
Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

Ground
Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
Start
Daytime start, 12 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Papua New Guinea Women

4.534.004.505.005.506.00Wed 17:45Thunow4.344.73
  • Odds now4.53 · 21% to win
  • Wins toss, bats first4.73 · 20% to win
  • Loses toss, bowls first4.34 · 22% to win
DafaBet Bet at 5.70

Scotland Women

1.201.101.151.201.25Wed 17:45Thunow1.191.21
  • Odds now1.20 · 79% to win
  • Wins toss, bats first1.21 · 78% to win
  • Loses toss, bowls first1.19 · 80% to win
WinWin Bet at 1.20

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How we made this Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.

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PNGW vs SCO-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the PNGW vs SCO-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bat first, at 57%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in PNGW vs SCO-W?

We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 57%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the PNGW vs SCO-W toss?

The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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