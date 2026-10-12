USA are our pick at 63%.

Our AI model predicts a USA win over Namibia in this ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 one-day international at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, starting at 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on 13 October 2026. The sides met on this ground on 7 October 2026. Namibia made 298 for 9 that day, and USA ran down that total to win by four wickets.

Can USA keep winning the chase at Grand Prairie?

USA have played three League 2 games at this ground in October 2026, on the 5th, 7th and 11th, and won each of them batting second. The four-wicket win over Namibia on 7 October also won them the League 2 title, according to the ICC.

The first of those games was the biggest chase. The United Arab Emirates made 330 for 8 against USA on 5 October 2026. USA reached 332 for 4 in 48.5 overs and won by six wickets.

Milind Kumar made 116 not out off 84 balls in the 5 October game with the UAE. Shubham Ranjane added 57 not out off 49 balls in the same match, and Monank Patel made 55 off 62 balls.

The 11 October 2026 game was won with the ball. Shubham Ranjane took 4 for 39 in 10 overs versus the UAE, and Saurabh Netravalkar took 3 for 23 in 9.3 overs in that game. The UAE were bowled out for 213 in 46.3 overs.

USA then reached 214 for 5 in 38.4 overs to win by five wickets. Shehan Jayasuriya made 83 off 95 balls in that win over the UAE on 11 October 2026.

Can Michael van Lingen's runs carry Namibia past USA?

Namibia won the toss and batted against USA on 7 October 2026, and they made 298 for 9 in 50 overs. Michael van Lingen made 124 off 121 balls in that innings. Gerhard Erasmus added 76 off 45 balls against USA in the same game.

It was not enough. Ehsan Adil took 4 for 41 in 8 overs against Namibia on 7 October, and Shehan Jayasuriya took 3 for 30 in five overs.

Two days later, Namibia won the toss against the United Arab Emirates and chose to field. JJ Smit took 4 for 29 in 10 overs against the UAE on 9 October 2026. Ruben Trumpelmann took 3 for 43 in 8.3 overs in the same game, and Bernard Scholtz took 2 for 24 in nine overs.

The UAE were bowled out for 134 in 37.3 overs. Namibia reached 135 for 2 in 26 overs and won by eight wickets, with 144 balls remaining. Michael van Lingen made 71 off 83 balls in that 9 October game, and Louren Steenkamp made 35 off 45 balls.

Namibia's first game of the series, with the UAE on 3 October 2026, ended in no result because of rain.

Key Matchups: Monank Patel against the Namibia attack

Monank Patel vs Ruben Trumpelmann: Monank Patel made 108 off 100 balls against Namibia on 7 October 2026. Ruben Trumpelmann took his wicket in that game and finished with 1 for 38 from 10 overs.

Michael van Lingen vs Shehan Jayasuriya: Michael van Lingen made 124 off 121 balls against USA in the 7 October game before Shehan Jayasuriya bowled him. Shehan Jayasuriya took 3 for 30 from five overs in that game and also made 74 off 75 balls with the bat.

Gerhard Erasmus vs Saurabh Netravalkar: Gerhard Erasmus made 76 off 45 balls against USA on 7 October 2026 before Saurabh Netravalkar dismissed him. Saurabh Netravalkar took 3 for 23 in 9.3 overs against the UAE in the 11 October game.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record USA beat Namibia by four wickets in Dallas on 7 October 2026. Namibia made 298 for 9 in that game. USA reached 299 for 6 in 48.5 overs. Before that, the sides met twice in League 2 at Al Amerat in Oman. USA won by 114 runs in the 8 February 2025 game and by 70 runs six days later, on 14 February 2025. They also met twice in League 2 in Windhoek in September 2024. USA won by six wickets in the 16 September game and by seven wickets in the 22 September 2024 game.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. USA v Namibia is played here on 13 October 2026, starting at 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC). Ground: The side batting second won all four completed League 2 games here in October 2026: USA v the UAE (5 October), USA v Namibia (7 October), Namibia v the UAE (9 October) and USA v the UAE (11 October 2026).

The side batting second won all four completed League 2 games here in October 2026: USA v the UAE (5 October), USA v Namibia (7 October), Namibia v the UAE (9 October) and USA v the UAE (11 October 2026). Toss: Toss call: Field first — the toss winner chose to field here on 3, 5, 9 and 11 October 2026, while Namibia batted after winning it on 7 October and lost. See our public toss call for USA vs NAM on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: Where USA vs Namibia Will Be Won and Lost

The side batting second won on 5, 7, 9 and 11 October 2026 at this ground, and we expect the toss winner to field again.

Namibia's clearest route is the one their bowlers found against the UAE on 9 October 2026. JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz shared nine wickets as the UAE were bowled out for 134.

USA have bowling answers too. Ehsan Adil took 4 for 41 in 8 overs against Namibia (7 October 2026), and Shubham Ranjane took 4 for 39 in 10 overs against the UAE (11 October 2026).

USA vs Namibia Prediction: USA to Win in Dallas

Our AI model gives USA a 63.3% chance of beating Namibia in this League 2 match, and the market has USA at 62.2%.

The match-winner market is efficiently priced: USA at 1.54 sit just under our fair odds of 1.58, and Namibia at 2.42 are short of our fair odds of 2.72. The toss is the angle, and we expect the toss winner to field first, at 70%.