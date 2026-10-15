Toss predictions
AUSCH v WICH Bowl first 60% 16/10 21:00 IST HH-W v PS-W Bowl first 72% 17/10 04:30 IST SS-W v AS-W Bowl first 68% 17/10 09:00 IST CAN v NEP Bat first 58% 17/10 11:30 IST IND v WI Bowl first 80% 17/10 19:00 IST

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Toss Prediction (AUSCH vs WICH)

Our toss call

Bowl first 60%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 327 of 532 right →

Best odds · match winner

Australia Champions ★ Our pick 1.444 WinWinWest Indies Champions   3.05 DafaBet
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Friday, 16 October 2026 · 21:00 IST · Sharjah Cricket Stadium · WCL

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 60% Bat first 40%
  • Captains bowl first here. 74 of 102 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (73%).(points to bowling first)
  • The sides differ. Australia Champions have batted in 4 of their last 5 tosses won; West Indies Champions have fielded in 3 of their last 3 tosses won.(points neither way)
  • Dew is coming. Evening start (19:30 local) with 77% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings.(points to bowling first)
  • Forecast: 32°C · humidity 77% · clear skies.(points neither way)
  • Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

Our toss call for Australia Champions against West Indies Champions (16 October 2026) is field first, and we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%.

Last 10 tosses at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2025-09-30West IndiesFieldWest IndiesYes
2025-09-29NepalBatNepalNo
2025-09-27West IndiesFieldNepalNo
2025-09-04PakistanBatPakistanNo
2025-08-30PakistanBatPakistanNo
2025-05-21United Arab EmiratesFieldUnited Arab EmiratesYes
2025-05-19United Arab EmiratesFieldUnited Arab EmiratesYes
2025-05-17United Arab EmiratesFieldBangladeshNo
2022-09-02Hong KongFieldPakistanNo
2021-11-07PakistanBatPakistanNo

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium?

In 84 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 51 (60.7%).

Start: 15:30 UTC · 19:30 local time (evening match).

Forecast at the start: 32°C · humidity 77% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-15 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 15 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions match preview.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions match prediction →

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AUSCH vs WICH toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the AUSCH vs WICH toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in AUSCH vs WICH?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions match prediction.

How does the toss affect the AUSCH vs WICH match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →