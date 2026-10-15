We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 57%.

Friday, 16 October 2026 · 19:00 IST · Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium · IND-W vs ZIM-W

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, with dew likely to arrive during the second innings of a 7:00 pm start.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 57%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Dew is coming. Evening start (19:00 local) with 86% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings. (points to bowling first)

The sides differ. India Women have batted in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; Zimbabwe Women have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won. (points neither way)

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Forecast at the start: 27°C · humidity 86% · clear skies — heavy dew is likely in the second innings, which is why captains at many grounds prefer to chase.

A pre-toss match price averages both branches. On a ground like this, the toss itself creates — or kills — match-market value the moment it lands. Evening dew tilts it further toward the chasing side under lights.

How we made this India Women vs Zimbabwe Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.

Toss prediction page launched 15 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India Women vs Zimbabwe Women match preview.