India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Toss Prediction (IND-W vs ZIM-W)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 57%.
Best odds · match winner
|IND-W
|ZIM-W
|DafaBet
|1.01
|16.00
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
What we know about this toss
- The sides differ. India Women have batted in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; Zimbabwe Women have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won.(points neither way)
- Dew is coming. Evening start (19:00 local) with 86% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings.(points to bowling first)
- Forecast: 27°C · humidity 86% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Our call: bowl first — 57%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, with dew likely to arrive during the second innings of a 7:00 pm start.
Start time and conditions at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
Start: 13:30 UTC · 19:00 local time (evening match).
Forecast at the start: 27°C · humidity 86% · clear skies — heavy dew is likely in the second innings, which is why captains at many grounds prefer to chase.
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-15 06:08 UTC.
🏟️ What the toss means at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
- ▸ If India Women end up chasing: our model moves them to 98.0% — fair odds 1.02 (ZIM-W 50.00)
- ▸ If India Women bat first: 88.2% — fair odds 1.13 (ZIM-W 8.47)
A pre-toss match price averages both branches. On a ground like this, the toss itself creates — or kills — match-market value the moment it lands. Evening dew tilts it further toward the chasing side under lights.
How we made this India Women vs Zimbabwe Women toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.
Toss prediction page launched 15 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India Women vs Zimbabwe Women match preview.
India Women vs Zimbabwe Women match prediction →
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IND-W vs ZIM-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the IND-W vs ZIM-W toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in IND-W vs ZIM-W?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. It is the toss call in our India Women vs Zimbabwe Women match prediction.
How does the toss affect the IND-W vs ZIM-W match odds?
Meaningfully. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium favours chasing (teams batting second win 67% here), so our model shifts the match win probability by about 9 percentage points depending on which side ends up chasing — with evening dew adding to the chase advantage under lights. A pre-toss match price averages both branches, so the toss result itself can create or kill value on the match market.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →