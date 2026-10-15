Toss predictions
AUSCH v WICH Bowl first 60% 16/10 21:00 IST HH-W v PS-W Bowl first 72% 17/10 04:30 IST SS-W v AS-W Bowl first 68% 17/10 09:00 IST CAN v NEP Bat first 58% 17/10 11:30 IST IND v WI Bowl first 80% 17/10 19:00 IST

Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors Toss Prediction (SWD vs WRS)

Our toss call

Bowl first 52%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 52%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 327 of 532 right →

Best odds · match winner

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Friday, 16 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn · CSA Pro20

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 52% Bat first 48%
  • Split at this ground. 1 of 2 toss winners have fielded at Recreation Ground since 2026.(points neither way)
  • No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Forecast: 37°C · humidity 9% · partly cloudy.(points neither way)
  • Our call: bowl first — 52%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

Our toss call for Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors is field first at 52%, a near-even call.

Start time and conditions at Recreation Ground

Start: 11:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 37°C · humidity 9% · partly cloudy

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-15 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we score venue toss patterns.

Toss prediction page launched 15 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors match preview.

Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors match prediction →

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SWD vs WRS toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the SWD vs WRS toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in SWD vs WRS?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn. It is the toss call in our Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors match prediction.

How does the toss affect the SWD vs WRS match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →