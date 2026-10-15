We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 52%.

Friday, 16 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn · CSA Pro20

Our toss call for Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors is field first at 52%, a near-even call.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 52%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Split at this ground. 1 of 2 toss winners have fielded at Recreation Ground since 2026. (points neither way)

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How we made this Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we score venue toss patterns.

Toss prediction page launched 15 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Garden Route Badgers vs Warriors match preview.