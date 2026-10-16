Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction (HH-W vs PS-W)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 72%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 10 of 15 toss winners have fielded at Blacktown International Sportspark in 2017–2022 (67%).(points to bowling first)
- The sides differ. Hobart Hurricanes Women have fielded in 9 of their last 10 tosses won; Perth Scorchers Women have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won.(points neither way)
- No dew. Daytime start (10:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Forecast: 18°C · humidity 63% · partly cloudy.(points neither way)
- Chasing wins about half the time here (7 of 14).(points neither way)
- Our call: bowl first — 72%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field first at Blacktown International Sportspark 1 on 17 October 2026, and we put that chance at 72%.
Last 10 tosses at Blacktown International Sportspark
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2022-10-18
|Sydney Thunder
|Field
|Hobart Hurricanes
|No
|2022-10-17
|Perth Scorchers
|Field
|Perth Scorchers
|Yes
|2022-10-16
|Sydney Thunder
|Bat
|Perth Scorchers
|Yes
|2022-10-14
|Sydney Thunder
|Field
|Hobart Hurricanes
|No
|2020-11-11
|Sydney Thunder
|Bat
|Brisbane Heat
|Yes
|2020-11-11
|Sydney Sixers
|Bat
|Perth Scorchers
|Yes
|2020-11-10
|Melbourne Renegades
|Field
|Hobart Hurricanes
|No
|2020-11-10
|Melbourne Stars
|Field
|Melbourne Stars
|Yes
|2020-11-04
|Sydney Sixers
|Bat
|Sydney Sixers
|No
|2020-11-04
|Perth Scorchers
|Field
|Sydney Thunder
|No
Women's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Blacktown International Sportspark?
In 14 decided women's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 7 (50%).
Start: 23:00 UTC · 10:00 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 18°C · humidity 63% · partly cloudy
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-16 06:08 UTC.
How we made this Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.
Toss prediction page launched 16 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match preview.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match prediction →
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HH-W vs PS-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the HH-W vs PS-W toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in HH-W vs PS-W?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Blacktown International Sportspark 1, Sydney. It is the toss call in our Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match prediction.
How does the toss affect the HH-W vs PS-W match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →