South Africa Champions vs England Champions Toss Prediction (SACH vs ENGCH)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 55%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 74 of 102 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (73%).(points to bowling first)
- South Africa Champions like to bat first. They have batted in 3 of their last 4 tosses won (3 of 4 in all).(points to batting first)
- No dew. Afternoon start (15:30 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Forecast: 34°C · humidity 61% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bat first — 55%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
Our toss call for South Africa Champions against England Champions (16 October 2026) is bat first, and we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 55%.
Last 10 tosses at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2025-09-30
|West Indies
|Field
|West Indies
|Yes
|2025-09-29
|Nepal
|Bat
|Nepal
|No
|2025-09-27
|West Indies
|Field
|Nepal
|No
|2025-09-04
|Pakistan
|Bat
|Pakistan
|No
|2025-08-30
|Pakistan
|Bat
|Pakistan
|No
|2025-05-21
|United Arab Emirates
|Field
|United Arab Emirates
|Yes
|2025-05-19
|United Arab Emirates
|Field
|United Arab Emirates
|Yes
|2025-05-17
|United Arab Emirates
|Field
|Bangladesh
|No
|2022-09-02
|Hong Kong
|Field
|Pakistan
|No
|2021-11-07
|Pakistan
|Bat
|Pakistan
|No
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium?
In 84 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 51 (60.7%).
Start: 11:30 UTC · 15:30 local time (afternoon match).
Forecast at the start: 34°C · humidity 61% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-15 21:08 UTC.
How we made this South Africa Champions vs England Champions toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.
Toss prediction page launched 15 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our South Africa Champions vs England Champions match preview.
South Africa Champions vs England Champions match prediction →
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SACH vs ENGCH toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the SACH vs ENGCH toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in SACH vs ENGCH?
We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our South Africa Champions vs England Champions match prediction.
How does the toss affect the SACH vs ENGCH match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →