Toss predictions
AUSCH v WICH Bowl first 60% 16/10 21:00 IST HH-W v PS-W Bowl first 72% 17/10 04:30 IST SS-W v AS-W Bowl first 68% 17/10 09:00 IST CAN v NEP Bat first 58% 17/10 11:30 IST IND v WI Bowl first 80% 17/10 19:00 IST

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction (ST-W vs MR-W)

Our toss call

Bowl first 85%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 85%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 327 of 533 right →

Best odds · match winner

Sydney Thunder Women ★ Our pick 1.602 WinWinMelbourne Renegades Women   2.345 WinWin
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Saturday, 17 October 2026 · 04:30 IST · Blacktown International Sports Park 2, Sydney · Spring Challenge

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 85% Bat first 15%
  • Both sides like to bowl first. Sydney Thunder Women have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; Melbourne Renegades Women have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
  • No dew. Daytime start (10:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 85%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field first at Blacktown International Sports Park 2, and we put that chance at 85%.

Start time and conditions at Blacktown Olympic Park No 2 Oval

Start: 23:00 UTC · 10:00 local time (day match).

How we made this Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 16 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match preview.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match prediction →

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ST-W vs MR-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the ST-W vs MR-W toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in ST-W vs MR-W?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Blacktown International Sports Park 2, Sydney. It is the toss call in our Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match prediction.

How does the toss affect the ST-W vs MR-W match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →