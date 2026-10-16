We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 85%.

Saturday, 17 October 2026 · 04:30 IST · Blacktown International Sports Park 2, Sydney · Spring Challenge

We expect the toss winner to field first at Blacktown International Sports Park 2, and we put that chance at 85%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 85%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

No dew. Daytime start (10:00 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Both sides like to bowl first. Sydney Thunder Women have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; Melbourne Renegades Women have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 16 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match preview.